Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates trio of honours at 2025 World Luxury Awards

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury destinations.

The resort was named Best Luxury Boutique Resort in the Indian Ocean, while its signature Firedoor Fine Dining Restaurant received the award for Best Luxury Boutique Resort Restaurant in the Indian Ocean. In addition, The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives was honoured as the Best Luxury Boutique Spa in the Indian Ocean, celebrating its personalised approach to wellness and relaxation.

The World Luxury Awards, established to acknowledge excellence in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, recognise outstanding achievements across hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants worldwide. Each year, winners are selected through public voting, reflecting the voice and appreciation of guests from across the globe.

In a statement marking the occasion, the resort expressed gratitude to its guests and team members: “We are honoured to be recognised with three prestigious recognitions in the 2025 World Luxury Awards. As we celebrate this achievement, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our cherished guests for choosing us as your sanctuary in the Maldives, and to our dedicated team for their unwavering passion and commitment to creating moments of joy, care, and connection.”

Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with Maldivian charm, offering an island escape defined by luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality.