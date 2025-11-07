News
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year
The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils its Festive Season programming with “Golden Nights, Timeless Lights,” a celebratory series inspired by the glamour and spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Running from December 22, 2025, through January 6, 2026, the calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with wellness-forward experiences that capture the magic of the season in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
Festivities begin on December 22 with a tree-lighting ceremony that sets the tone for a fortnight of golden evenings and joyful gatherings. On December 24, a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party invites guests to dress to dazzle while sipping signature concoctions crafted by the resort’s mixologists. Christmas Day brings a special appearance from Santa Claus and a warm meet-and-greet for families, complemented by a full program at the Westin Family Kids Club, including gingerbread house decorating, Christmas bingo, and more.
The season crescendos on December 31 with The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, a barefoot beach celebration where vintage elegance meets island flair. Guests can expect an exquisite international buffet, a live swing band, a mesmerizing fire dance performance, and a dazzling fireworks finale to welcome 2026 in an unforgettable way.
Throughout the holidays, the resort’s Move Well and Play Well ethos takes center stage. Sunrise yoga, energizing beach workouts, the scenic runWestin program, and various complimentary recharging activities offer restorative balance to evenings of celebration. Guests can also venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks. For rejuvenation, guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing treatment at Heavenly Spa by Westin™, an overwater sanctuary with a glass floor and sweeping ocean views.
The resort’s five distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed dinners, each showcasing fresh flavors and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathered for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or a family meal under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.
To secure your year-end getaway and for more information, visit westin-maldives.com. Click here to see the full festive calendar at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.
Grand Park Kodhipparu celebrates trio of honours at 2025 World Luxury Awards
Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives has been recognised with three prestigious accolades at the 2025 World Luxury Awards, reaffirming its position as one of the Indian Ocean’s leading luxury destinations.
The resort was named Best Luxury Boutique Resort in the Indian Ocean, while its signature Firedoor Fine Dining Restaurant received the award for Best Luxury Boutique Resort Restaurant in the Indian Ocean. In addition, The Spa at Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives was honoured as the Best Luxury Boutique Spa in the Indian Ocean, celebrating its personalised approach to wellness and relaxation.
The World Luxury Awards, established to acknowledge excellence in the luxury travel and hospitality industry, recognise outstanding achievements across hotels, resorts, spas, and restaurants worldwide. Each year, winners are selected through public voting, reflecting the voice and appreciation of guests from across the globe.
In a statement marking the occasion, the resort expressed gratitude to its guests and team members: “We are honoured to be recognised with three prestigious recognitions in the 2025 World Luxury Awards. As we celebrate this achievement, we would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our cherished guests for choosing us as your sanctuary in the Maldives, and to our dedicated team for their unwavering passion and commitment to creating moments of joy, care, and connection.”
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a short speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu combines contemporary design with Maldivian charm, offering an island escape defined by luxury, sustainability, and heartfelt hospitality.
Ifuru Island Maldives claims five major titles at the 2025 World Luxury Awards
Ifuru Island Maldives celebrates an extraordinary achievement at the prestigious 2025 World Luxury Awards, earning multiple accolades that highlight the property’s dedication to excellence, creativity, and heartfelt Maldivian hospitality.
This year, Ifuru Island Maldives has been recognized as the Best Luxury All-Inclusive Property in Maldives, the Best Luxury Family Beach Property in the Indian Ocean Islands, and the Best Luxury Wedding Property in the Indian Ocean. These remarkable distinctions reaffirm Ifuru Island’s commitment to creating unforgettable experiences for guests whether it’s a romantic escape, a family adventure, or a dream island celebration.
The island’s tranquil wellness sanctuary, Xanadu Spa, was also celebrated for its exceptional approach to holistic wellbeing, receiving the titles of Best Luxury Beach Property Spa in the Indian Ocean and Best Luxury Wellness Spa in the Indian Ocean. With its serene location, thoughtfully curated treatments, and focus on mindful rejuvenation, Xanadu Spa continues to redefine luxury wellness in the Maldives.
Adding to the island’s success, The Waterfront, Ifuru Island’s signature dining venue, was honored as the Best Luxury Waterside Restaurant in the Indian Ocean and the Best Luxury Property Restaurant in the Indian Ocean Islands. Showcasing New World cuisine, The Waterfront combines innovative flavors with global influences, complemented by breathtaking ocean views and exceptional service creating an elevated dining experience that embodies the spirit of the island.
“These awards are a testament to the passion, creativity, and dedication of our entire Ifuru Island family,” said Marcel Sawyer, General Manager of Ifuru Island Maldives. “Every recognition reflects the commitment of our All Stars to deliver authentic, joyful, and unforgettable experiences for each guest who steps onto our island.”
Nestled in the breathtaking Raa Atoll, Ifuru Island Maldives is a vibrant all-inclusive private island property where natural beauty meets heartfelt hospitality. With spacious villas, diverse dining experiences, the award-winning Xanadu Spa, and its very own private airport, the island offers a seamless and spirited Maldivian escape designed for connection, celebration, and pure joy.
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives aligns festive events with World of Care commitments
Alila Kothaifaru Maldives will mark the festive season with a programme that combines charitable initiatives with its sustainability commitments. Guests will be invited to donate, run, paddle and plant in support of local community and environmental projects, alongside dining experiences that highlight Maldivian produce.
Under its World of Care commitments, the resort has adopted initiatives to improve the school experience for children at R. Maduvvari School on the neighbouring island and to protect the surrounding marine ecosystem. Participation in the season’s activities will contribute directly to these programmes.
From 25 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, guests may purchase wrapped gifts from a Christmas Charity Surprise Tree, with all proceeds directed to the resort’s charitable causes.
On 27 December 2025, Euro Divers will lead a coral-planting session within the house reef. The activity forms part of an ongoing conservation effort to strengthen reef resilience by increasing coral diversity through the careful planting of hardy coral fragments.
Seasalt restaurant will host a “Boat to Table” beachfront barbecue on 28 December 2025 and 4 January 2026. The buffet will feature seafood such as giant tuna sashimi, ceviche and grilled fish prepared from the day’s catch supplied by local fishermen, reflecting the resort’s focus on local sourcing and support for the Raa Atoll community.
A Charity Kayak Race will take place on 30 December 2025 and 5 January 2026. Entry will be by voluntary donation, with funds supporting enhancements at the R. Maduvvari pre-school.
On 2 January 2026, the programme will conclude with a Charity Island Fun Run around the island. Branded t-shirts will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the resort’s community initiatives.
