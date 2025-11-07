The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils festive season programme with beachside Christmas, Gatsby-themed New Year

The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort unveils its Festive Season programming with “Golden Nights, Timeless Lights,” a celebratory series inspired by the glamour and spirit of the Roaring Twenties. Running from December 22, 2025, through January 6, 2026, the calendar blends sparkling beachfront moments with wellness-forward experiences that capture the magic of the season in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

Festivities begin on December 22 with a tree-lighting ceremony that sets the tone for a fortnight of golden evenings and joyful gatherings. On December 24, a Christmas Eve Cocktail Party invites guests to dress to dazzle while sipping signature concoctions crafted by the resort’s mixologists. Christmas Day brings a special appearance from Santa Claus and a warm meet-and-greet for families, complemented by a full program at the Westin Family Kids Club, including gingerbread house decorating, Christmas bingo, and more.

The season crescendos on December 31 with The Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner, a barefoot beach celebration where vintage elegance meets island flair. Guests can expect an exquisite international buffet, a live swing band, a mesmerizing fire dance performance, and a dazzling fireworks finale to welcome 2026 in an unforgettable way.

Throughout the holidays, the resort’s Move Well and Play Well ethos takes center stage. Sunrise yoga, energizing beach workouts, the scenic runWestin program, and various complimentary recharging activities offer restorative balance to evenings of celebration. Guests can also venture out on unforgettable excursions to explore an underwater world teeming with marine life, or paddle leisurely on complimentary ocean kayaks. For rejuvenation, guests are invited to indulge in a relaxing treatment at Heavenly Spa by Westin™, an overwater sanctuary with a glass floor and sweeping ocean views.

The resort’s five distinctive restaurants and bars will host a series of themed dinners, each showcasing fresh flavors and thoughtful pairings. Whether gathered for a sparkling cocktail at sunset or a family meal under the stars, guests will discover a season of connection and well-being wrapped in the tropical warmth of Maldivian nights.

To secure your year-end getaway and for more information, visit westin-maldives.com. Click here to see the full festive calendar at The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort.