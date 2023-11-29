News
Patina Maldives achieves EarthCheck Silver Certification for 2023
Patina Maldives continues to advance their commitment of purposeful travel with a hands-on, data-led approach resulting in the resort’s EarthCheck Silver Certification. This milestone highlights the resort’s commitment to environmentally conscious practices and business excellence that positively impacts people and place.
As we celebrate the EarthCheck Silver Certification for 2023, we reaffirm our resolute commitment to sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship, said Antonio Saponara, General Manager.
This accolade underscores our dedication to perpetuality, marking a pivotal step towards a more sustainable future for Patina Maldives, he added.
Key Sustainability Initiatives at Patina Maldives
Zero-Waste Kitchens
To reduce import footprints, Patina Maldives houses an organic permaculture garden that cultivates fresh pesticide free produce, including watermelon, sweet melon, okra, eggplant, cucumber, capsicum and pumpkin. All food waste is turned into organic fertiliser through bio-digesters. Plant-based Roots, one of the resort’s signature restaurants, operates on the root-to -leaf principle to encourage guests to adopt a more conscious and conscientious lifestyle.
Advancements in Green Energy
Patina Maldives continues to spearhead green energy initiatives by investing in renewable sources. The resort plans to expand renewable panels in 2024 including more rooftop panels and a solar farm, with the objective of solar providing 50% of the resort’s energy needs.
Resort Build and Engineering
From its inception, the Fari Islands’ development has been guided by sustainable architecture and design. It is the largest hospitality project globally to benefit from the extensive use of offsite manufacturing technology known as ‘Mass Engineered Timber’ or ’MET’, which reduced carbon emissions by over 6,000 tons after production and transportation; in addition, all the villas were prefabricated, to ensure minimal run off into the marine ecosystem Departing from the conventional thatched roof structures prevalent in the Maldives, villas and amenities were designed with flat roofs, allowing solar panels to be easily mounted. This allows the Fari Islands to host one of the latest largest solar installations in the Maldives.
Ceramics – Innovative Coral Restoration
Through a pioneering collaboration with Kevala Ceramics in Bali, Indonesia, Patina Maldives initiated a groundbreaking coral restoration project. Ceramic plates, identified as ideal hosts for live coral fragments, promote reef growth.
Stewart Moore, CEO and Founder of EarthCheck, praised Patina Maldives for its significant leadership in sustainability, stating, “I would like to congratulate the entire team at Patina Maldives on their remarkable achievement. Patina Maldives is a valued member of a global group of tourism operators dedicated to making a positive difference.”
Gastronomy
Oaga Art Resort congratulates Chef Ibrahim Zuhair for achievements at 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023
Chef Ibrahim Zuhair, fondly known as ‘Zuzu,’ Executive Sous Chef at Oaga Art Resort, has made his team proud with his recent achievements at the 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023.
The competition was held in conjunction with the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), from October 25th to 29th, 2023. The event brought together top talents from various countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Jordan, the Maldives and Indonesia.
Chef Zuhair, representing the Chef’s Guild of Maldives, showcased his culinary expertise in two categories: The International Individual and the Black Box challenge. In the International Individual Category, Chef Zuzu secured the second place, earning a silver medal for his impeccable skills and creativity. He also achieved fourth place in the Black Box category, a testament to his composure under pressure and the depth of his culinary knowledge.
Guests of Oaga Art Resort are in for a treat, as Chef Zuzu’s culinary magic weaves the flavours of the Maldives with international techniques, from the theatrical dining experience at the resort’s specialty restaurant, Samaasaa, to the vibrant street food stalls at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Chef Ibrahim Zuhair’s journey is a culinary adventure that’s just begun, and we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.comto book your stay, don’t miss out!
Food
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces eco-licious: Culinary journey with a purpose
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of ‘Eco-licious: Fresh & Healthy Eats,’ a new garden-to-table dining experience that combines culinary delight with environmental consciousness.
This innovative pop-up venue nestled within a vibrant garden setting, invites guests on an inspired journey of sustainable gastronomy every Monday from 6:30PM. With an offering that extends beyond fresh greens and herbs to include locally-sourced seafood and fishes, Eco-licious reflects the ethos of Travel with Purpose by Hilton. An affirmation of the resort’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and increasing social impact in the near future.
“Each dish we present embodies the relationship between the earth’s bounty and our culinary artistry,” says Dwayne Krisko, Culinary Director of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “Growing up in a family farm, I understand the profound connection between soil and plate. This launch isn’t just about showcasing exquisite flavours; it’s about returning to our roots, honouring local agriculture, and celebrating the simplicity of ingredients transformed into culinary wonders. I’m thrilled to invite our guests to a table where every meal is a journey” he adds.
The experience begins with a visit to the banana plantation at Rangali-Finolhu Island, where guests enjoy the tangible aspects of the resort’s sustainable food sourcing. Guests are then escorted to the state-of-the-art hydroponic garden, where they will discover a diverse array of vegetation and are invited to select their own herbs, with the culinary experts providing knowledgeable assistance throughout the process. The menu showcases the best of the Maldives, which includes seared local tuna with Kunamanda nuts and curried local lobster. The dining experience concludes on a sweet note with caramelised local banana, leaving guests with a heart full of memories and renewed understanding to sustainability.
The gastronomic adventure is offered at US$270 per person, with an additional option for wine enthusiasts to select from a range of curated vintages.
Eco-licious goes beyond the pleasure of dining; it embodies Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s dedication to crafting extraordinary experiences that harmonize luxury with ecological responsibility. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to a unique evening where each course is a pledge to protect and enhance the pristine beauty of our island home.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
News
LUX* South Ari Atoll unveils new Romantic Beach Pool Villas
LUX* South Ari Atoll, the award -winning resort of The Lux Collective and one of the largest resorts in the Maldives, has unveiled its newest accommodation – Romantic Beach Pool Villas.
Luxury meets elegance at LUX* South Ari Atoll. Thatched-roof beach bungalows and villas perched over the Maldivian waters create a stylish seaside haven. Ten one-bedroom Romantic Beach Pool Villas of 136m2 offer direct access to the beach and lagoon along with private swimming pools set in lush gardens. Ideal for couples and small families, they feature their own secluded beach spot and an infinity pool overlooking the panoramic ocean. Tropical indoor-outdoor bathrooms each with spacious bathtub elevate the island chic style of the villas.
The villas feature master bedrooms facing the ocean made to start every morning with a breathtaking view. The signature LUX* South Ari Atoll colour palette with the abundance of warm whites ensures the room captures maximum natural light. Designed in an elegant minimalistic style, the interiors feature soothing tones and natural materials chosen to ‘blend in’ with the environment.
To make every stay in the Romantic Beach Pool Villa truly extraordinary, the resort team has curated a collection of private experiences. A bikini lunch served in the pool, a dedicated in -villa mixology experience and an exclusive cinema screening on the beach await the guests. The new villas are available for bookings from 1 December 2023.
Voted The Best Resorts In The World for Indian Ocean 2022 by Conde Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards, LUX* South Ari Atoll features a variety of activities full of fun and modern soul including bicycle rides along the jetty, swimming alongside whale sharks, dining at any of the eight restaurants for a culinary adventure and partaking in marine conservation. Its LUX* ME Spa offers curated wellness journeys.
To book the all-new Romantic Beach Pool Villa stay at LUX* South Ari Atoll, visit www.luxresorts.com, email the resort at stay@luxmaldivesresort.com, or call +960 668 0901.
