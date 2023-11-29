Gastronomy
Oaga Art Resort congratulates Chef Ibrahim Zuhair for achievements at 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023
Chef Ibrahim Zuhair, fondly known as ‘Zuzu,’ Executive Sous Chef at Oaga Art Resort, has made his team proud with his recent achievements at the 1st Indonesian Halal Chef Competition 2023.
The competition was held in conjunction with the Indonesia Sharia Economic Festival (ISEF) at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), from October 25th to 29th, 2023. The event brought together top talents from various countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, Jordan, the Maldives and Indonesia.
Chef Zuhair, representing the Chef’s Guild of Maldives, showcased his culinary expertise in two categories: The International Individual and the Black Box challenge. In the International Individual Category, Chef Zuzu secured the second place, earning a silver medal for his impeccable skills and creativity. He also achieved fourth place in the Black Box category, a testament to his composure under pressure and the depth of his culinary knowledge.
Guests of Oaga Art Resort are in for a treat, as Chef Zuzu’s culinary magic weaves the flavours of the Maldives with international techniques, from the theatrical dining experience at the resort’s specialty restaurant, Samaasaa, to the vibrant street food stalls at Kaa Kada, the main restaurant. Chef Ibrahim Zuhair’s journey is a culinary adventure that’s just begun, and we can’t wait to see what he cooks up next.
For Maldives lovers searching for an all-inclusive holiday, Oaga Art Resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan re-defines the limits of what All-Inclusive is all about; with inclusions such as Creative Expression (art) classes, Take Notes (music) experiences, In-Villa Dining to floating meal, choices of excursions, motorised watersports and many more.
Situated in North Malé Atoll, Oaga Art Resort is 45 minutes by speedboat from Malé International Airport. A small island with 60 villas with beach and over water options, 5 dining venues and a spa inspired by Maldivian traditional healing practices, Oaga Art Resort’s artistic and creative spaces offer an immersive experience curated by local and visiting artists, and craftsmen from the Maldives.
Guests looking to book the resort can visit the website, www.oagaresorts.comto book your stay, don’t miss out!
Simon Joublanc takes the helm as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives
Baglioni Maldives Luxury has announced the appointment of Simon Joublanc as its new Executive Chef. With a culinary career spanning over two decades and a diverse portfolio that includes renowned establishments such as Gordon Ramsay’s Michelin-Starred restaurants, Hilton, Marriott, InterContinental, and Six Senses, Joublanc brings a wealth of experience and innovation to his new role.
Originally hailing from France, Joublanc discovered his passion for the culinary arts early on. His journey began with formal education in Hospitality Administration and Management at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America, setting the stage for a remarkable career trajectory.
Joublanc’s dedication to his craft became evident during his tenure as Sous Chef at Gordon Ramsay’s esteemed establishments, where he honed his skills and developed a keen understanding of the finer aspects of culinary excellence. His culinary journey has taken him across continents, leaving an indelible mark on some of the world’s most renowned luxury hospitality brands.
In his new role as Executive Chef at Baglioni Maldives, Joublanc will spearhead menu designs and introduce innovative concepts aimed at elevating the overall guest experience. His responsibilities extend to providing strategic direction for all culinary operations within the resort, ensuring a seamless fusion of flavors that resonate with the resort’s commitment to luxury and excellence.
Known for fostering high-performance teams and a commitment to unique food presentation, Joublanc brings a distinctive touch to every culinary endeavor. His previous role as Executive Chef at Six Senses in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia showcased his ability to seamlessly integrate local flavors with international culinary trends, creating a harmonious culinary experience for guests.
Baglioni Maldives is poised to benefit significantly from Joublanc’s culinary expertise, as the resort continues to position itself as a premier destination for luxury, relaxation, and gastronomic indulgence. Guests can anticipate an array of meticulously crafted dishes that reflect Joublanc’s dedication to culinary innovation and excellence.
The appointment of Simon Joublanc reflects Baglioni Maldives’ commitment to providing guests with an unparalleled dining experience, reaffirming its status as a top-tier luxury destination in the Maldives.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island introduces eco-licious: Culinary journey with a purpose
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has announced the launch of ‘Eco-licious: Fresh & Healthy Eats,’ a new garden-to-table dining experience that combines culinary delight with environmental consciousness.
This innovative pop-up venue nestled within a vibrant garden setting, invites guests on an inspired journey of sustainable gastronomy every Monday from 6:30PM. With an offering that extends beyond fresh greens and herbs to include locally-sourced seafood and fishes, Eco-licious reflects the ethos of Travel with Purpose by Hilton. An affirmation of the resort’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and increasing social impact in the near future.
“Each dish we present embodies the relationship between the earth’s bounty and our culinary artistry,” says Dwayne Krisko, Culinary Director of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island. “Growing up in a family farm, I understand the profound connection between soil and plate. This launch isn’t just about showcasing exquisite flavours; it’s about returning to our roots, honouring local agriculture, and celebrating the simplicity of ingredients transformed into culinary wonders. I’m thrilled to invite our guests to a table where every meal is a journey” he adds.
The experience begins with a visit to the banana plantation at Rangali-Finolhu Island, where guests enjoy the tangible aspects of the resort’s sustainable food sourcing. Guests are then escorted to the state-of-the-art hydroponic garden, where they will discover a diverse array of vegetation and are invited to select their own herbs, with the culinary experts providing knowledgeable assistance throughout the process. The menu showcases the best of the Maldives, which includes seared local tuna with Kunamanda nuts and curried local lobster. The dining experience concludes on a sweet note with caramelised local banana, leaving guests with a heart full of memories and renewed understanding to sustainability.
The gastronomic adventure is offered at US$270 per person, with an additional option for wine enthusiasts to select from a range of curated vintages.
Eco-licious goes beyond the pleasure of dining; it embodies Conrad Maldives Rangali Island’s dedication to crafting extraordinary experiences that harmonize luxury with ecological responsibility. Conrad Maldives Rangali Island invites you to a unique evening where each course is a pledge to protect and enhance the pristine beauty of our island home.
Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors®, the award-winning guest loyalty program for Hilton’s 22 world-class brands. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard WiFi. Members also have access to contactless technology exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using Digital Key.
For more information or to book your experience, please visit www.conradmaldives.com or email mlehi.experiences@conradhotels.com or contact +960 6680629.
Japanese flair meets Maldivian spice: Pullman Maldives Maamutaa celebrates Food Week 2023
Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its upcoming Food Week 2023 event from November 27 to December 3. Aligned with Pullman’s annual Pillar Weeks, this week-long celebration assures engaging activities and culinary adventures, constituting a captivating addition to Pullman Maldives’ event portfolio.
In a groundbreaking collaboration, Pullman Maldives has forged a unique alliance with another member of the Pullman family, Pullman Tokyo Tamachi, Japan. Notably, Executive Chef Koji Fukuda from Pullman Tokyo Tamachi will be the guest chef for Food Week, contributing an unparalleled dimension to the event’s gastronomic offerings by seamlessly blending Japanese and Maldivian culinary traditions.
Chef Koji’s arrival brings a new culinary experience to Pullman Maldives. With his foundational experiences from New Zealand, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, Chef Koji will be conducting master classes for the culinary team. The theme of the food week will focus on a beautiful fusion of Maldivian and Japanese culture, which will undoubtedly elevate the dining experience for all. Guests can look forward to exciting sessions with Chef Koji, including a sought-after “Sushi at Home” class. Additionally, Chef Koji will serve as a judge for the thrilling Iron Chef Competition, where teams from our culinary department will compete for the grand prize of USD 500. To complete the experience, Chef Koji will collaborate with Pullman Maldives Executive Chef Nyoman to curate a unique Four-Hands Dinner at Souq Oven and Phat Chameleon, complete with an exquisite wine selection. Overall, Chef Koji’s presence marks a significant milestone for Pullman Maldives, and his culinary expertise will undoubtedly enhance the resort’s offerings.
As part of the interactive and immersive activities, guests can partake in sessions exploring the spices of the Indian Ocean. Children can engage in the fun art of crafting Kawaii Bento Boxes. Not limited to guests alone, Pullman Maldives colleagues are afforded exciting opportunities to showcase their talents. The Culinary will participate in the fierce Iron Chef Competition, while the Bar Team will compete in Bartending Battles. The grand culmination of Food Week will unfold with a spectacular dinner under the stars.
For more information about Food Week and this unforgettable gastronomic journey, please visit Pullman Maldives Maamutaa’s official website: www.pullmanmaldivesmaamutaa.com/food-week/
