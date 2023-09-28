OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort unveils exclusive Christmas, New Year extravaganza

Prepare to indulge in a blissful escape as OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has announced its extraordinary Christmas and New Year programme, elegantly curated for discerning travellers seeking the epitome of barefoot luxury. From 19 December 2023 through 1 January 2024, this island paradise in the South Ari Atoll beckons guests to partake in a festive celebration like no other.

Elevating the art of culinary mastery, the resort’s renowned Chef Christopher Long presents an opulent Christmas Eve buffet market, a symphony of flavours and global culinary delights to tantalise guest’s taste buds. Dive deeper into the culinary world with immersive masterclasses, where guests can learn the secrets of crafting sushi, Vietnamese hand rolls and indulge in the perfect mojito. Experience the art of pairing chocolate and wine, create wellness-boosting smoothies and master the craft of artisanal coffee making.

For those enchanted by the turquoise waters that envelop this tropical destination, an array of aquatic adventures awaits. Immerse in the sunset cruise of a lifetime or partake in thrilling big game fishing (catch and release). Glide atop the pristine waters on paddleboards, embark on guided kayaking expeditions around the island, join snorkel excursions to discover vibrant marine life, or venture on guided trips to encounter graceful manta rays.

Dive into the enchanting world beneath the waves with Danielle Stanley, the resort’s resident marine biologist, as she presents OUTRIGGER Zone — a global conservation initiative that redefines the way we connect with and protect our planet’s precious marine ecosystems.

Nurture your physical and spiritual well-being as you engage in revitalising yoga and well-being sessions curated by OUTRIGGER’s resident instructor, Ajay Sharma. The sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, balance and strength workouts, flow yoga and cross-fit are created to rejuvenate body, mind, and soul.

As Christmas morning dawns, Santa Claus himself will grace guests with his presence, joining then for a sumptuous breakfast celebration.

Bid adieu to the waning year in style on New Year’s Eve, where guests can join OUTRIGGER’s management team for an exquisite cocktail gathering, bidding farewell to the last sunset of the year. As twilight turns to night, delight in an around-the-globe gourmet dinner that will be followed by electrifying dance music spun by the renowned DJ Matty from 10:30 p.m., ushering in the new year with unparalleled glamour and revelry.

Captivate fellow travellers and share the magic of the stay by participating in OUTRIGGER’s festive Instagram contest. Post cherished moments with key hashtags for a chance to win a romantic traditional “dhoni” sailing boat sunset cocktail experience for two, a blissful 60-minute couples’ massage, or an enchanting beachfront dinner for two under the starlit Maldivian sky.

A mere 25-minute seaplane flight away from the modern and efficient seaplane terminal at Malé International Airport, the newly refurbished OUTRIGGER Maldives boasts 81 luxuriously appointed opulent villas and five captivating dining establishments. It stands as the embodiment of a lavish lifestyle holiday, infused with the signature warmth and hospitality that OUTRIGGER is renowned for.

For the full list of optional Christmas and New Year guest activities, click HERE. For further information or to reserve your exquisite holiday at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, please visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel agent.