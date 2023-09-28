News
OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort unveils exclusive Christmas, New Year extravaganza
Prepare to indulge in a blissful escape as OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort has announced its extraordinary Christmas and New Year programme, elegantly curated for discerning travellers seeking the epitome of barefoot luxury. From 19 December 2023 through 1 January 2024, this island paradise in the South Ari Atoll beckons guests to partake in a festive celebration like no other.
Elevating the art of culinary mastery, the resort’s renowned Chef Christopher Long presents an opulent Christmas Eve buffet market, a symphony of flavours and global culinary delights to tantalise guest’s taste buds. Dive deeper into the culinary world with immersive masterclasses, where guests can learn the secrets of crafting sushi, Vietnamese hand rolls and indulge in the perfect mojito. Experience the art of pairing chocolate and wine, create wellness-boosting smoothies and master the craft of artisanal coffee making.
For those enchanted by the turquoise waters that envelop this tropical destination, an array of aquatic adventures awaits. Immerse in the sunset cruise of a lifetime or partake in thrilling big game fishing (catch and release). Glide atop the pristine waters on paddleboards, embark on guided kayaking expeditions around the island, join snorkel excursions to discover vibrant marine life, or venture on guided trips to encounter graceful manta rays.
Dive into the enchanting world beneath the waves with Danielle Stanley, the resort’s resident marine biologist, as she presents OUTRIGGER Zone — a global conservation initiative that redefines the way we connect with and protect our planet’s precious marine ecosystems.
Nurture your physical and spiritual well-being as you engage in revitalising yoga and well-being sessions curated by OUTRIGGER’s resident instructor, Ajay Sharma. The sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, balance and strength workouts, flow yoga and cross-fit are created to rejuvenate body, mind, and soul.
As Christmas morning dawns, Santa Claus himself will grace guests with his presence, joining then for a sumptuous breakfast celebration.
Bid adieu to the waning year in style on New Year’s Eve, where guests can join OUTRIGGER’s management team for an exquisite cocktail gathering, bidding farewell to the last sunset of the year. As twilight turns to night, delight in an around-the-globe gourmet dinner that will be followed by electrifying dance music spun by the renowned DJ Matty from 10:30 p.m., ushering in the new year with unparalleled glamour and revelry.
Captivate fellow travellers and share the magic of the stay by participating in OUTRIGGER’s festive Instagram contest. Post cherished moments with key hashtags for a chance to win a romantic traditional “dhoni” sailing boat sunset cocktail experience for two, a blissful 60-minute couples’ massage, or an enchanting beachfront dinner for two under the starlit Maldivian sky.
A mere 25-minute seaplane flight away from the modern and efficient seaplane terminal at Malé International Airport, the newly refurbished OUTRIGGER Maldives boasts 81 luxuriously appointed opulent villas and five captivating dining establishments. It stands as the embodiment of a lavish lifestyle holiday, infused with the signature warmth and hospitality that OUTRIGGER is renowned for.
For the full list of optional Christmas and New Year guest activities, click HERE. For further information or to reserve your exquisite holiday at OUTRIGGER Maldives Maafushivaru Resort, please visit OUTRIGGER.com or contact your preferred travel agent.
Renowned shark scientist Gibbs Kuguru returns to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives for groundbreaking research, educational residency
The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands has announced the return of National Geographic Explorer and acclaimed Kenyan shark scientist, Gibbs Kuguru.
His upcoming residency, scheduled from October 1 -5, 2023, promises an engaging blend of shark conservation research, educational programs, and unforgettable guest experiences.
Kuguru’s residency is part of The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ ‘Visiting Heroes’ program, which emphasizes environmental education and sustainability.
During his stay, guests will have the unique opportunity to participate in a range of activities, from thrilling shark snorkelling expeditions to interactive Q&A sessions with Kuguru himself.
His residency will kick off on Monday, October 2, with a Shark Presentation over afternoon tea at La Locanda, where he will share insights on his research, offering guests a glimpse into the fascinating world of these remarkable creatures.
The exciting activities will continue on October 3rd, when guests can enjoy a shark snorkelling excursion followed by a laid-back cocktail hour at Beach Shack.
The following day, Kuguru will venture to the local island Gaafaru to visit and educate young students about marine life, sharks, and wildlife conservation.
The residency concludes with one last snorkelling session just before Kuguru’s departure.
Kuguru is renowned for his expertise in studying various shark species, including Great White Sharks, Hammerheads, and Sand Tigers. His work aims to shed light on how these creatures adapt and survive in the face of challenges such as overfishing and climate change.
Kuguru’s work aligns with The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands’ commitment to environmental conservation through its Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Ambassadors of the Environment Programme. This exclusive programme, suitable for both adults and children, offers a range of activities aimed at preserving the planet. Guests can explore the depths of the ocean and engage in groundbreaking work.
For more information, click here or visit ritzcarlton.com/Maldives.
Emerald Faarufushi Resort celebrates one-year anniversary
The world-renowned 5-star Deluxe All-Inclusive Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa, affiliated with The Leading Hotels of the World, has announced its one-year anniversary since its re-opening and celebrate the resort’s incredible success.
Over the past 12 months, the Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa has soared to new heights, boasting an astonishing average occupancy rate of 85%. Italy, the UK and Germany account for 45% of total bookings (with 15% each), while the remaining 55% of guests come from the rest of the world. This remarkable achievement in international markets has solidified its status as a true gem in the world of luxury travel. The resort already ranked on the top 10 resorts for guests’ satisfaction on TripAdvisor and a score of 9.8 on Booking.com.
To commemorate this momentous occasion and usher in another year of success, the resort is throwing a dazzling celebration open to all its guests on Sunday, October 1.
The festivities will kick off with a splash in the morning, featuring an exhilarating Water Sports Show and Free Trial Diving session. Guests can dive into the world of aquatic adventure, paddling on a Stand-Up Paddleboard (SUP) or explore the vibrant coral reefs beneath the crystal-clear waters.
In the early afternoon, the celebrations will continue with a delightful Choco Swiss Roll Class at the Aqua Restaurant, where culinary creativity will go beyond bounds. Later, guests can test their mixology skills during an enchanting Cocktail Masterclass at the Eclipse Bar, offering mesmerising ocean views.
For those with a competitive spirit, a thrilling rendezvous awaits at 5 pm on the padel court, where guests can challenge the resort’s General Manager, Patrick De Staercke, to an epic showdown. As twilight descends upon the island, the true revelry begins at 7 pm with a lively Cocktail Party at the Sunset Pool Bar. Everyone will be invited to raise a glass and toast to the resort’s incredible journey over the past year! The celebration will then transition into a sumptuous Gala Dinner, followed by a vibrant Pink DJ Party that will keep guests dancing under the stars until the early hours.
“We are delighted with the results achieved in these first 12 months of operation,” says Simone Scarapicchia, Chief Commercial Officer of The Emerald Collection.
“Since our opening on 1 October 2022 and up to April, we have recorded a constant occupancy of around 85% and the forecast for Q4 2023 consolidates on this average. Our Deluxe All-Inclusive formula, in addition to attentive but non-invasive refined service and the sophistication of the villas and common areas, have immediately won over the relevant European markets. Among the new additions coming in 2024, we have made improvements to make the beach surrounding the island even wider and created a new category of over-the-water villas: the Sunset Water Villa with pool, which provides priceless views of the sunsets that each day lights up the waters surrounding Emerald Faarufushi Resort & Spa in pink and orange.”
JOALI BEING partners with world-renowned German doctor, aesthetics expert Dr Barbara Sturm
On the pristine isle of Bodufushi in Raa atoll, JOALI BEING- the first wellbeing island of its kind in the Maldives – will offer guests Dr Barbara Sturm’s world-acclaimed non-surgical anti-ageing treatments and methods for rejuvenating the skin. Redefining the meaning of wellbeing getaways, JOALI BEING has worked closely with Dr Sturm to bring seven carefully selected signature treatments to the resort, where she is a regular visitor.
Treatments include the signature STURMGLOW™️ Facial – designed to nourish and awaken the skin and restore complexion’s natural glow, Super Anti-Aging Facial – for replenishing moisture resulting in a smoother and more youthful complexion, Darker Skin Tones Facial – specially formulated for melanin-rich skin to help hydrate and calm skin, reduce hyperpigmentation and minimise pores, Brightening Facial to help refresh the complexion and even skin tone, Men’s Facial which has been designed specifically to meet the needs and challenges of men’s skin and Adult Acne Facial and Teen Acne Facial – to help with the treatment of blemishes and breakouts. Guests can also add micro-needling to their facials which stimulates the production of collagen.
Modern science and long-honoured traditions are at the heart of JOALI BEING to guide guests on a journey of self-discovery and renewal. A dedicated expert team of naturopaths, therapists and movement experts aims to work with guests every step of the way to help set intentions nurture and co-create moments of ‘wonder and transcendence.’
The Four Pillars of JOALI BEING includes:
- MIND: Cultivate contentment and peace of mind through sound therapy and mind and body practices
- SKIN: Illuminate the skin with rejuvenating therapies that draw equally from timeless rituals and the world’s most advanced research
- MICROBIOME: Form a deeper understanding of the connection between body, mind and nutrition while building eating habits around the body’s circadian rhythm
- ENERGY: Rebalance the nervous system and optimise energy flow through intelligent movement practices and restorative therapies
Known for its transformative 360 wellbeing experiences, it offers a hybrid of healing and restorative practices alongside fitness and wellbeing experts paired with its unique transformative spaces – including hydrotherapy, movement and sound healing treatments – to help nourish guests from within. Likewise, Dr Sturm’s philosophy is firmly built around an anti-inflammatory lifestyle which includes maintaining an anti-inflammatory diet and choosing skincare products rich in anti-inflammatory ingredients to replenish hydration and nutrition levels, promote telomerase activation and encourage exosome activity – key mediators in cell-to-cell communication that play pivotal roles in reducing inflammation during ageing.
“As a regular visitor to JOALI BEING, I know that we share the same philosophy when it comes to treating the skin, as such, this partnership came naturally to us. We understand the benefits and importance of leading an anti-inflammatory lifestyle and incorporating a skincare routine that focuses on healing and repairing,” says Dr Sturm.
“My whole skincare philosophy is focused on combating inflammation and its consequences and healing the skin with advanced ingredient science and the anti-inflammatory lifestyle is the key for me. We are bombarded every day with inflammatory influences, from harsh skincare ingredients to UVA and UVB rays, stress, tailpipe emissions, HEV rays, smoking and drinking and sugar. If we learn what inflammatory and anti-inflammatory influences are, we can adjust our lifestyle accordingly. It will have both an immediate and long-term effect on skin ageing and your overall health. Adequate sleep, getting daily exercise, avoiding excess alcohol, sugar, fried and processed foods, and flour while eating anti-inflammatory foods like avocados, salmon, olive oil, tomatoes, nuts, dark berries and green tea are my constants for daily self-care.”
JOALI BEING further offers wellbeing programmes ranging from five nights to three weeks designed around its key pillars curated for each guest and their needs through Intelligent Movement Analysis and Integrative Health Assessment. These can also be tailored towards areas of strength and vitality, mental clarity and wellbeing. hormonal balance, women’s health, digestive and weight rebalance, restorative sleep as well as movement and alignment for good health and immunity.
Enver Arslan, Area General Manager for JOALI brand says: “Using our own tools, we can determine each area of improvement required to help build a robust wellbeing experience tailored to our guests – which also applies to their skin. This can range from a tailor-made fitness and mental wellbeing programme alongside a dedicated dietary plan. As soon as a guest checks in, we give them the option to take a wellbeing consultation to determine what can be done to help them on their improvement journey.”
