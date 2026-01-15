COMO Maalifushi introduces new all-inclusive experience, Simply COMO

COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll, has announced the launch of a new all-inclusive plan – Simply COMO – available from February 1, 2026. Designed for depth over excess, this elevated experience brings together COMO Hotels and Resorts’ renowned culinary philosophy, transformative wellness, and bespoke ocean adventures into one effortless, thoughtfully curated journey.

Simply COMO reshapes the conventional all-inclusive approach. Dining spans multiple venues — from Mediterranean flavours at Thila to Japanese at Tai and the wellness-driven COMO Shambhala Kitchen — complemented by weekly chef-led themed dinners, beach BBQs and a curated beverage list including more than 50 labels of wines, variety of spirits, cocktails and non-alcoholic options, complemented by a daily restocked in-villa private bar. Offering oceanfront dining, barefoot lunches and dinner under the stars, each culinary experience showcases the resort’s dedication to quality, simplicity, and naturally sourced ingredients.

Simply COMO includes an enriching selection of island and marine activities that reveal the beauty and unique surrounding COMO Maalifushi including:

Dolphin Sunset Cruise – a spectacle of nature creating a moment of wonder for guests they’ll never forget

Splash Boat Cruise – a must for the family at sunset to hop onto our dhoni’s splash net and experience the thrill of being towed through the ocean

Guided turtle and reef snorkeling safaris to experience the rich house reef in this remote atoll

Offshore sunset drop-line fishing, for a moment of calm as the sky turns gold (one per guest)

Wellness forms the heartbeat of Simply COMO, with inclusion of a signature COMO Shambhala massage per guest as well as daily movement classes – ranging from yoga and stretching to meditation and functional strength – all supported and enhanced by COMO Shambhala Kitchen, for those guests looking to enrich their wellness experience.

For families, Play by COMO offers younger guests a world of discovery, with dedicated supervision that gives parents complete peace of mind. Children can dive into purposeful, creative play including treasure hunts, fort building, yoga sessions, and conservation projects, while parents embrace the island’s natural beauty and curated barefoot rituals. Thoughtful touches, from handcrafted afternoon tea to an all-day ice-cream bar, add a gentle sense of indulgence for little ones too.

Designed to meet the needs of every type of traveller, Simply COMO brings people together across generations – appealing to couples seeking privacy and reconnection, families looking for effortless bonding, and wellness seekers drawn to restorative practices – while inviting everyone to explore the Maldives’ extraordinary marine life and unique position of COMO Maalifushi.

“With Simply COMO, we focused on creating an experience that feels effortless yet elevated,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Every element — from cuisine and wellness to our ocean-led adventures — has been crafted to feel distinctly COMO.”

Simply COMO all-inclusive plan is available to book now for stays from February 1, 2026, offered alongside the resort’s existing Half Board meal plan to provide guests with flexible choices tailored to their style of travel.