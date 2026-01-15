News
COMO Maalifushi introduces new all-inclusive experience, Simply COMO
COMO Maalifushi, the only resort in the unspoiled Thaa Atoll, has announced the launch of a new all-inclusive plan – Simply COMO – available from February 1, 2026. Designed for depth over excess, this elevated experience brings together COMO Hotels and Resorts’ renowned culinary philosophy, transformative wellness, and bespoke ocean adventures into one effortless, thoughtfully curated journey.
Simply COMO reshapes the conventional all-inclusive approach. Dining spans multiple venues — from Mediterranean flavours at Thila to Japanese at Tai and the wellness-driven COMO Shambhala Kitchen — complemented by weekly chef-led themed dinners, beach BBQs and a curated beverage list including more than 50 labels of wines, variety of spirits, cocktails and non-alcoholic options, complemented by a daily restocked in-villa private bar. Offering oceanfront dining, barefoot lunches and dinner under the stars, each culinary experience showcases the resort’s dedication to quality, simplicity, and naturally sourced ingredients.
Simply COMO includes an enriching selection of island and marine activities that reveal the beauty and unique surrounding COMO Maalifushi including:
- Dolphin Sunset Cruise – a spectacle of nature creating a moment of wonder for guests they’ll never forget
- Splash Boat Cruise – a must for the family at sunset to hop onto our dhoni’s splash net and experience the thrill of being towed through the ocean
- Guided turtle and reef snorkeling safaris to experience the rich house reef in this remote atoll
- Offshore sunset drop-line fishing, for a moment of calm as the sky turns gold (one per guest)
Wellness forms the heartbeat of Simply COMO, with inclusion of a signature COMO Shambhala massage per guest as well as daily movement classes – ranging from yoga and stretching to meditation and functional strength – all supported and enhanced by COMO Shambhala Kitchen, for those guests looking to enrich their wellness experience.
For families, Play by COMO offers younger guests a world of discovery, with dedicated supervision that gives parents complete peace of mind. Children can dive into purposeful, creative play including treasure hunts, fort building, yoga sessions, and conservation projects, while parents embrace the island’s natural beauty and curated barefoot rituals. Thoughtful touches, from handcrafted afternoon tea to an all-day ice-cream bar, add a gentle sense of indulgence for little ones too.
Designed to meet the needs of every type of traveller, Simply COMO brings people together across generations – appealing to couples seeking privacy and reconnection, families looking for effortless bonding, and wellness seekers drawn to restorative practices – while inviting everyone to explore the Maldives’ extraordinary marine life and unique position of COMO Maalifushi.
“With Simply COMO, we focused on creating an experience that feels effortless yet elevated,” says Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “Every element — from cuisine and wellness to our ocean-led adventures — has been crafted to feel distinctly COMO.”
Simply COMO all-inclusive plan is available to book now for stays from February 1, 2026, offered alongside the resort’s existing Half Board meal plan to provide guests with flexible choices tailored to their style of travel.
Cooking
Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives
Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.
This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.
Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.
The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.
Featured
St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort sets stage for 2026 with influential Tastemaker residencies
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort has announced the return of its esteemed Tastemaker Series for 2026, reaffirming its commitment to bringing influential global talent to one of the Maldives’ most distinctive private island destinations. The programme continues to define the resort as a place where creativity, excellence and cultural expression converge, offering guests rare opportunities to engage with leading voices in the culinary arts, fine wine, mixology, wellness and sport.
The season opens in January with renowned chef Gianluca Renzi, who will host wine-led dining experiences, an intimate hands-on gnocchi masterclass and a signature dinner overlooking the ocean. His appearance sets the tone for the year ahead, combining classical Italian culinary heritage with contemporary craftsmanship and a spirit of conviviality that reflects the resort’s refined yet relaxed atmosphere.
In February, attention turns to innovation in both mixology and winemaking. Felice Capasso, World Class Global Bartender of the Year 2025, will bring his expressive approach to The Whale Bar through a bar takeover and an interactive masterclass exploring the narratives behind spirits, flavour and creativity. Shortly after, Romaric Chavy of Domaine Chavy-Chouet will bring Burgundy’s winemaking tradition to the Maldives, leading a wine tasting and a hosted dinner that offer an authentic encounter with one of the world’s most celebrated wine regions.
The programme also embraces wellness, with Akiko Igarashi returning as Visiting Practitioner from 9 to 23 February. With extensive experience in Reiki, sound healing and holistic practices, she will guide guests through restorative therapies including Tibetan Singing Bowl healing sessions, Reiki treatments and bespoke couples’ experiences, each designed to promote inner balance, emotional clarity and transformative wellbeing.
In March, the series turns to elite sport as former World No. 1 and multiple Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber joins the lineup. Through private coaching sessions, a dedicated children’s clinic, on-court interactions and an informal meet-and-greet, Kerber will share professional insight while maintaining an approachable presence that resonates with both experienced players and recreational enthusiasts.
The season continues in April with Michelin-starred British chef Glynn Purnell, who will present a showcase dinner, an intimate cooking class and a finale experience at The Whale Bar. Known for his modern British culinary identity, technical precision and engaging personality, Purnell’s residency brings a fitting conclusion to a season shaped by talent, storytelling and meaningful engagement.
In May, the Tastemaker Series will welcome one of tennis’s most respected figures, Feliciano López. Celebrated for his longevity, signature serve-and-volley style and lasting success across more than two decades on the ATP Tour, López is a former World No. 12 and a Grand Slam doubles champion with a prominent role in Spain’s Davis Cup victories. At the resort, he will lead curated sessions on advanced technique, movement, match awareness and the nuances of elite-level tennis, delivered in a relaxed island setting.
Reflecting on the return of the Tastemaker Series, General Manager Vincent Pauchon said: “The Tastemaker Series is more than a programme; it is a celebration of passion, artistry and human connection. Each year, we strive to curate experiences that feel personal and enriching, giving our guests the opportunity to engage not only with exceptional talent, but with new perspectives and inspiration. This year’s lineup captures the essence of The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort—elevated, thoughtful and deeply memorable.”
With its 2026 edition, the Tastemaker Series continues to evolve as a defining hallmark of The St. Regis Maldives experience, inviting guests into a world where excellence is shared, discovery is encouraged and every encounter is designed to resonate long after the moment has passed.
Featured
Milaidhoo Maldives introduces high-end wellness residency led by Dr Lim Xiang Jun
Milaidhoo, an intimate island retreat located within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, has announced a once-in-a-season wellness residency with internationally renowned integrative medicine specialist Dr Lim Xiang Jun, taking place from 22 to 28 February 2026.
For the first time, guests will have the opportunity to experience Dr Lim’s integrative approach to wellbeing in a private island setting. The founder of a leading modern Acupuncture and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) practice in Singapore, Dr Lim brings more than 20 years of experience and a rare mastery of both Eastern and Western healing traditions, including acupuncture, TCM, energy medicine, yoga, Ayurveda, meditation and metaphysics Bazi astrology.
During her residency, Dr Lim will offer bespoke one-on-one consultations and signature therapies aimed at restoring vitality, balancing energy and supporting transformation of mind, body and spirit. Guests will have access to her globally recognised treatments, including facial acupuncture, gua sha, reflexology and Chi Nei Tsang, as well as immersive sessions in meditation, qigong, yoga, sound healing and energy therapy. The residency’s distinctiveness lies in its integration of ancient wisdom, modern clinical practice and metaphysical insight, creating a personalised journey for every guest.
“Milaidhoo is an ideal sanctuary for guests seeking to reset, recharge and reconnect with themselves,” said Paul van Frank, General Manager of Milaidhoo. “By pairing the island’s serene, barefoot elegance with Dr Lim’s transformative expertise, this residency delivers an experience that is intimate, exceptional and truly unique.”
Dr Lim Xiang Jun added: “I am honoured to bring my holistic practices to Milaidhoo Maldives for the first time. The island’s natural tranquillity and energy provide an ideal environment for guests to embark on a personalised wellbeing journey. I look forward to guiding each guest through integrative traditional therapies, meditation and energy healing to help them reconnect with their vitality.”
With a limited number of consultations and treatments available, the residency is designed for guests seeking a holistic reset and a deeply personalised wellness experience within Milaidhoo’s peaceful island surroundings.
Guests wishing to secure their stay for this exclusive residency may visit the resort’s Special Offers page to reserve their wellness journey.
