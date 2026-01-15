Cooking
Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives
Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.
This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.
Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.
The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.
For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.
TAPASAKE Maldives marks first anniversary with Luca Cinalli guest mixology night
TAPASAKE Maldives, the destination restaurant set in the private island of One&Only Reethi Rah, will be welcoming internationally renowned mixologist Luca Cinalli to celebrate its 1 Year Anniversary with an exclusive dining experience. On 20th December, Cinalli joins the restaurant’s resident Chef Ahmed Jameel for an immersive cocktail experience, elevated by a one-night five-course anniversary menu.
The first of its kind since the inception of One&Only Reethi Rah, TAPASAKE Maldives re-opened on 20th December 2024 and features breathtaking ocean views, bold contemporary design, and dining experiences and a beverage program that unite the precision of Japan and the soul of the Mediterranean in a flowing exchange of flavour, texture, and culture. In addition to the original restaurant in the Maldives, TAPASAKE also operates in Dubai, Mauritius, and Montenegro.
The exclusive event features the creativity of Luca Cinalli, originally from Lanciano, a small fishing town in Italy, and now globally acclaimed for his work with The World’s 50 Best Bars, including Nightjar and Oriole in London. Guests can experience his inventive and masterful flavours, honed by over 20 years of experience in the hospitality, food and beverage, and bar industries. Cinalli will be collaborating with the restaurant’s Chef de Cuisine, Ahmed Jameel, a native of the Maldives whose culinary work is rooted in balancing both traditional and contemporary Japanese techniques.
Set against the soothing vistas of the azure Indian Ocean, the exclusive cocktail pairing is the leading attraction of the evening’s anniversary celebrations, where expertly paired signature cocktails curated by Cinalli and the TAPASAKE team pair beautifully with dishes like Black Cod Medallion and Sakura Tea-Smoked Wagyu Short Rib. Each cocktail draws inspiration from different elements of TAPASAKE – from its diverse culinary influences and contemporary overwater design to the iconic golden sunsets that have become synonymous with the restaurant. Wave Kiss, for example, is reminiscent of watching waves break over the reef, recreated as an umami-rich liquid foam. TAPASAKE Chocolate, on the other hand, bridges the sweet yet distinctive palates of Japan, the Mediterranean, and the Maldives, blending sake chocolate liqueur and pistachio.
“We are excited to celebrate this momentous occasion with Luca Cinalli at TAPASAKE Maldives,” says Jan B. Tibaldi, General Manager of One&Only Reethi Rah. “With Luca’s creative flair influenced by his years working with The World’s 50 Best Bars paired with our team’s unrivalled service and deep connection with the island, this evening promises a truly special celebration of a remarkable first year.”
The dinner will be held exclusively on 20 December at TAPASAKE Maldives, which will be open from 7.00pm to 10.30pm.
For pre-bookings and more information, please email guest.information@oneandonlyreethirah.com or call +960 664 8800. For more information about the resort, please visit oneandonlyreethirah.com.
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes Chef Renzi Gianluca for Tastemaker series collaboration
The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues its celebrated Tastemaker Series with an exclusive culinary collaboration featuring acclaimed Italian Chef Renzi Gianluca. Taking place across three days, the immersive experience invites guests to discover Chef Gianluca’s contemporary interpretation of Italian gastronomy through thoughtfully curated dining moments and an interactive masterclass.
The collaboration will be highlighted by two intimate guest dinners on 21 January 2026 and 23 January 2026, where Chef Gianluca will present a bespoke menu inspired by his culinary heritage, seasonal ingredients, and refined technique. On 22 January 2026, guests are invited to deepen their appreciation of Italian cuisine during an exclusive masterclass led by the chef, offering insight into his creative philosophy and signature approach.
Set on a private island in the Dhaalu Atoll, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is renowned for its striking architecture, secluded villas, and exceptional dining experiences. The resort is home to a diverse culinary portfolio, including Alba, its signature Italian restaurant; Orientale, celebrating Asian flavours; the overwater Whale Bar; and Cargo, a destination for Indian Ocean-inspired cuisine under the stars. Each venue reflects the brand’s commitment to refined craftsmanship, immersive storytelling, and memorable moments at the table.
Chef Renzi Gianluca’s residency builds upon the resort’s ongoing Tastemaker Series, which has recently welcomed distinguished culinary talents such as Chef Gregory Doyen, Chef Alexander Herrmann, and Chef Jolly. These collaborations underscore The St. Regis Maldives’ position as a leading epicurean destination, offering guests rare access to globally celebrated chefs and elevated gastronomic experiences in an extraordinary setting.
With its seamless blend of luxury, culture, and culinary artistry, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort continues to redefine destination dining in the Indian Ocean.
For more information and details, please visit www.stregismaldives.com.
Chef Frank Fol leads plant-based culinary programme at ananea Madivaru Maldives
ananea Madivaru recently hosted internationally acclaimed Chef Frank Fol, founder of We’re Smart World, for an exclusive culinary experience at the new luxury twin-island resort. The event marked an important milestone in the resort’s evolving gastronomy scene, which already boasts an impressive lineup offering nine world class restaurants onsite.
The experience brought together the ananea Madivaru cookery team, led by Executive Chef Jonathan Duiker, for an in-depth exploration of plant-forward cuisine with Belgian Chef Frank Fol.
Known as a visionary throughout the global culinary stage, Chef Frank Fol is a pioneer of vegetable-first gastronomy, creating We’re Smart World to bring organisations and people together for a healthier, more sustainable focused future in the food industry.
Throughout a week-long event series at ananea Madivaru, Chef Frank Fol worked closely with the ananea’s culinary team, sharing techniques, mindset and creative approaches that place vegetables at the centre of modern gastronomy.
Those visiting ananea Madivaru in the coming months won’t miss out as plant-focused dishes from the experience will soon inspire a selection of brand new vegetarian and vegan offerings across all ananea Madivaru restaurant offerings, including special items such as:
- Pumpkin risotto with brussels sprouts carpaccio and fresh horseradish
- Cauliflower steak with five spices, cauliflower emulsion and pea cress
- Carpaccio of beef tomato with avocado and watermelon
- Grilled beef tomato steak with aubergine and thyme caviar
- BBQ oyster mushroom with soy, leek, orange and fried green banana
Martin Snee, Resort Manager at ananea Madivaru said, “We believe that exceptional cuisine has the power to inspire, to educate, and to create lasting emotional connections. Chef Frank Fol’s vision and commitment to vegetable-led gastronomy aligns deeply with our values of conscious luxury, authenticity and innovation.”
Chef Frank Fol said, “I am truly happy to inspire the ananea Madivaru kitchen team with Executive Chef Jonathan leading the way, through the We’re Smart® Think Vegetables! Think Fruits! philosophy. This feels like the beginning of a meaningful collaboration and an exciting evolution for the resort.”
Dining at ananea Madivaru has always been a journey of discovery, with guests spoiled for choice as this foodie destination offers something for everyone, now with a renewed wave of plant-focused philosophy and flavour, the resort is truly a celebration of global cuisine.
