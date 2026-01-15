Meera Sodha to host plant-forward dining experience at Kurumba Maldives

Kurumba Maldives has announced an exciting culinary collaboration with acclaimed food columnist and cookbook author Meera Sodha. Scheduled from 13 to 15 February 2026, this partnership brings Meera Sodha’s celebrated plant-forward cooking philosophy to the coral shores of Kurumba for a series of curated dining experiences.

This special activation sees Sodha join forces with Kurumba’s own esteemed culinary team. Together, they’ll craft and present a collection of dishes inspired by her acclaimed cookbooks ‘Fresh India’ and ‘Made in India’, which champion bold, vibrant, and accessible vegetarian and vegan cuisine. The collaboration promises to deliver an authentic Gujarati experience that will delight guests, food enthusiasts, and discerning travellers alike.

Throughout her residency, guests at Kurumba Maldives will discover plant-based dishes that reflect Sodha’s signature style. The event showcases the versatility of plant-based ingredients, presented through a series of thoughtfully crafted dining experiences including a Sunset Canapé Evening at Athiri Beach Bar on 15 February 2026.

The collaboration represents a significant moment for the Maldivian culinary scene – a rare chance to experience the creations of one of the UK’s most influential food writers in an iconic island setting. Travellers with a passion for creative and flavourful food will discover a fresh and inspiring take on vegetarian and vegan dining.

For more information or to make a booking, visit www.kurumba.com.