Excursions
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
Excursions
OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO hosts Dive Month for female journalists
PADI Women’s Dive Day, observed globally on 19th July, serves as an invitation for more women to engage with the underwater world, gain new skills, and become stewards of the ocean. At OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, this vision was extended into a month-long celebration, welcoming solo travellers, adventurous women, and families to take part.
As part of its inaugural International Women’s Dive Month, the resort hosted seven international female journalists for three days of scuba diving, storytelling, and shared experiences. The initiative was held in collaboration with dive centre TGI Maldives and ELE|NA Ayur Spa, a leader in wellness within the Maldives.
Alain Trefois, General Manager at OBLU NATURE Helengeli by SENTIDO, noted the significance of the occasion, stating that the belief in diving being accessible to all was brought vividly to life. He described the gathering of journalists from London to Almaty as a powerful meeting of East and West, united by encouragement and camaraderie both above and beneath the waves—an atmosphere the resort strives to cultivate.
Set against the backdrop of a vibrant house reef just steps from the shore and world-renowned dive sites nearby, Helengeli provides an ideal environment for both novice and experienced divers. For many of the visiting journalists, it marked their first time experiencing life beneath the surface—and it was only the beginning. Through a thoughtfully curated programme blending scuba diving with ocean-inspired wellness treatments, rejuvenating spa rituals, and insightful marine conservation talks, the resort created an immersive and holistic journey that left a lasting impression.
The heartfelt hospitality, expertise, and dedication of the resort’s operations team played a central role in the experience, ensuring that every element ran seamlessly and with sincere warmth.
Joining the journalists on their dives was Greta Marcelli, Operations Manager at TGI Maldives, who reflected on the joy of witnessing first-time divers. She described diving with such a diverse and pioneering group of women as profoundly inspiring and shared that Women’s Dive Month was introduced not only to celebrate women in diving but to foster connection, confidence, and a sense of community.
The media group, comprised entirely of women, brought together voices from across Europe and Central Asia. Among them were Ms. Dorothee Elisabeth Pfaffel of Augsburger Allgemeine and Allgäuer Zeitung (Germany), Ms. Camilla Rocca of Forbes and StyleCorriere (Italy), Ms. Irina Buchnaya of STEPPE (Kazakhstan), Ms. Míra Németi of Marie Claire (Hungary), Ms. Ivana Bednářová of Prestige Magazine (Czech Republic), Ms. Tamara Rybicka of Zwierciadlo (Poland), and UK-based freelance journalist Ms. Monica Daisy Meade. Their varied backgrounds in luxury, lifestyle, travel, and culture journalism brought a rich and global perspective to the occasion.
As the final dives came to a close, it was clear that the gathering had evolved beyond a press trip. It became a movement, a meaningful moment, and a memory in motion—one that each journalist will carry forward, with salt in their hair, stories in their hearts, and a lasting connection to the sea.
Action
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
Milaidhoo Maldives, the exclusive boutique island nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, has launched a deeply immersive new offering: Set Sail with Captain Ibbe. More than a typical sunset fishing trip, this thoughtfully curated experience invites guests to reconnect with the rhythm of Maldivian island life, guided by tradition, sustainability, and heartfelt storytelling.
Reflecting Milaidhoo’s philosophy that true luxury lies not merely in what is seen or served, but in what is felt, this new experience captures the essence of the brand’s “reinvented luxury” and “island-inspired” ethos. Guests are invited to discover the soul of the Maldives through its most enduring and elemental force—the sea.
At the helm is Captain Ibbe, a proud Maldivian and long-standing crew member at Milaidhoo. Hailing from the island of Kendhikulhudhoo in Noonu Atoll, the sea has been an intrinsic part of his life from early childhood. For Captain Ibbe, time on the water feels like a return home. With his ever-warm smile and deep-rooted knowledge of the ocean, he guides guests through time-honoured Maldivian fishing techniques, such as trolling and jigging, relying solely on line and instinct passed down through generations.
But the journey does not end with the day’s final catch.
As the sun sets below the horizon, guests are transported to a secluded, untouched sandbank, where an unforgettable scene unfolds. Welcomed by the rhythmic beat of Bodu Beru drums and bathed in the golden light of dusk, guests are treated to a private beachside barbecue. Here, a chef transforms the fresh catch into a traditional Maldivian feast, cooked over an open flame and wrapped in banana leaves, just as the islanders have done for generations.
With cocktail in hand and toes in the sand, guests enjoy a magical evening beneath the stars—far removed from the demands of the world, surrounded only by the gentle lapping of waves and the whisper of the ocean breeze.
The Set Sail with Captain Ibbe experience is more than a simple excursion; it is a celebration of sustainability, authenticity, and connection. From age-old fishing methods to a dinner inspired by local traditions, every detail reflects Milaidhoo’s dedication to preserving and sharing the rich cultural heritage of the Maldives.
At Milaidhoo, the greatest luxury lies in meaningful moments—where nature envelops you and every experience tells a timeless story.
Excursions
Baros Maldives hosts special events in honour of PADI Women’s Dive Day
Baros Maldives participated in the global celebration of PADI Women’s Dive Day 2025, commemorating the occasion with a week of thoughtfully curated experiences that honoured the strength, curiosity, and connection shared among women divers. Held from 15th to 19th July, the initiative was designed to inspire confidence and camaraderie beneath the waves.
In the days leading up to the main event, female guests were treated to a 25% discount on their first or single dive. This included refresher and orientation dives along the renowned Baros House Reef, as well as Discover Scuba Diving sessions for those embarking on their first underwater adventure. These exclusive offers created an inviting and supportive environment, encouraging women of all experience levels to engage with Baros’ vibrant marine life.
The week culminated on 19th July with a complimentary dive led by the resort’s female dive instructors. Open to all certified women divers and those who had completed a Discover Scuba Diving experience during the week, the event brought together a spirited group of ocean enthusiasts for a memorable morning beneath the surface. The dive was marked by commemorative underwater photographs taken beside the official PADI Women’s Dive Day banner.
Ambra Dugaria, Dive Base Leader at Divers Baros Maldives, shared her reflections on the occasion: “At Baros, diving is about connection — to nature, to oneself, and to each other. PADI Women’s Dive Day is a powerful reminder that the ocean belongs to everyone. We are proud to provide a space where women feel empowered, celebrated, and free to explore.”
Led by Divers Baros Maldives, the initiative underscores the resort’s continued commitment to inclusivity, empowerment, and community within the diving world. As a PADI Five Star Gold Palm Dive Centre, Baros remains dedicated to delivering safe, immersive, and inspiring underwater experiences for divers of all levels.
Trending
-
Featured1 week ago
Renowned holistic practitioner Ranjith Saj brings healing expertise to NH Collection Maldives Havodda Resort
-
Featured1 week ago
Luminara sets sail to Maldives in luxe collaboration with The Ritz-Carlton Fari Islands
-
Action1 week ago
Tribute to tradition: Milaidhoo Maldives introduces ‘Set Sail with Captain Ibbe’
-
Family1 week ago
Island living redefined: Le Méridien Maldives offers enriching family retreat
-
Featured1 week ago
Mar-Umi at Kuda Villingili secures spot among world’s top wine restaurants
-
Featured1 week ago
Milaidhoo Maldives celebrated for culturally immersive stays by Wanderlust
-
Drink1 week ago
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef’s Nautilus Bar returns: An icon reimagined
-
Cooking6 days ago
Sustainability in bloom at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ newly transformed Spice Garden