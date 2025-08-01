From garden to plate: Baros Maldives elevates dining with new culinary experience

Baros Maldives, the original desert island renowned for its authentic charm and exceptional service, has announced the launch of its innovative Chef’s Garden dining experiences.

This new offering further distinguishes Baros within the Maldivian fine dining landscape, underscoring its commitment to sustainable tourism and providing guests with immersive culinary journeys inspired by the island’s natural bounty.

For years, Baros has been dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for its guests. The introduction of the Chef’s Garden experiences elevates this commitment, inviting gourmets and discerning travellers to savour the Maldives in a truly unique way.

Unlike larger, more contemporary resorts, Baros is intimate in scale and nurtures a deep respect for its delicate ecosystem, a philosophy that is beautifully reflected in its garden-to-table approach to dining.

Guests can now immerse themselves in the vibrant flavours of the island through three distinct Chef’s Garden experiences:

Island Infusions Herbs and Spices Workshop: unleash your inner spice master

Embark on an aromatic journey with Baros’ Chef, exploring the diverse Maldivian herbs and spices flourishing in the garden. Learn about their unique properties, witness the art of blending spices using traditional techniques and take home a fragrant selection as a memento.

Garden Rise: start your day with serenity and nourishment

Awaken your senses with a revitalising private yoga or meditation session on the unique Piano Deck, followed by a wholesome breakfast amid the tranquil beauty of the Chef’s Garden.

Ocean Harvest: from ocean to table, an exclusive culinary adventure

Embark on a private sunset fishing trip accompanied by our expert crew. Return with your fresh catch and witness the chef transform it into a bespoke ‘surprise menu’, enjoyed in the enchanting ambience of the Chef’s Garden.

The Chef’s Garden at Baros flourishes with a diverse array of local and seasonal produce, including papaya, mango, stone apple, taro, ginger, bittergourd, Maldivian chilli, Maldivian rocket, micro herbs, pandan leaves, curry leaves and moringa. We also have a Spice Boutique, where guests can buy local delicacies.

This dedication to locally sourced ingredients not only ensure superior flavour and freshness but also supports the island’s ecosystem and reduces its carbon footprint.

As a pioneering resort in the Maldives since 1973, Baros has consistently blended tradition with innovation to create exquisite experiences. The Chef’s Garden dining further enhances its reputation as a leader in Maldivian fine dining and sustainable tourism, offering unparalleled moments for couples seeking a romantic dinner or private dining in a breathtaking natural setting.

This initiative also aligns with the growing global trend of garden-to-table dining and sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.

Executive chef Ken Gundu, comments: “Our Chef’s Garden is truly the heart of our culinary philosophy here at Baros. When you harvest produce mere moments before it’s prepared, you taste the vibrant difference that simply can’t be found in ingredients that aren’t as fresh. Beyond the dining experiences we create for our guests, the garden also plays a vital role in supplying our staff canteen. It’s incredibly important to me that our dedicated team also benefits from the same high-quality, nutritious ingredients that our guests enjoy. It reinforces our commitment to wellness across the board and fosters a true garden-to-table culture that extends to everyone on the island.”