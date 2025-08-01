Fushifaru Maldives shines across premier global, regional travel awards in 2025

Fushifaru Maldives has announced a series of distinguished accolades and nominations in 2025, further cementing its position as a leading name in boutique luxury hospitality.

The resort has been awarded Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2025 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a significant milestone that highlights Fushifaru’s continued excellence in offering personalised service rooted in genuine Maldivian warmth and hospitality.

Adding to this achievement, Fushifaru Maldives has also received the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on consistently high guest reviews and ratings. This recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and heartfelt hospitality.

Fushifaru’s growing prominence in the global travel scene is further underlined by its shortlisting for The Travel Industry Awards 2025 by TTG, a testament to its rising influence and reputation within the industry.

In addition to global accolades, Fushifaru Maldives has been nominated by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) in three prestigious categories:

Best Boutique Resort

Most Picturesque Resort

Best Wedding Destination

These nominations underscore Fushifaru’s unique blend of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and authentic Maldivian guest experiences that make it an ideal destination for leisure, romance, and celebration.

“We’re truly grateful for these recognitions, which reflect the care and passion our team pours into every detail of the guest experience. We sincerely thank our guests for choosing to make Fushifaru their preferred destination in the Maldives,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.

These accolades and nominations celebrate Fushifaru’s dedication to creating meaningful and memorable experiences—both above and below the waterline.