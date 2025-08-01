News
Milaidhoo’s festive season: Crafting unforgettable island memories
This festive season, the story of celebration unfolds on the soft shores of Milaidhoo, a natural island hideaway nestled in the heart of the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve. From December 22nd, 2025, to January 6th, 2026, Milaidhoo extends a warm invitation to guests to step into its Season of Timeless Festive Stories, a thoughtfully curated programme of intimate experiences, vibrant traditions, and unforgettable island moments.
At Milaidhoo, festive magic is found in the gentle rhythm of the waves, the glow of candlelight on the sand, and the joy of sharing meaningful time with loved ones in one of the world’s most exquisite destinations. This is not merely a holiday; it’s a celebration of life’s most precious stories, written especially for each guest.
Adventure That Awakens the Soul
Guests can float into wonder as they dive into Milaidhoo’s crystalline waters. Sunrise or sunset cruises offer champagne as dolphins may dance nearby. Opportunities abound to snorkel Hanifaru Bay alongside graceful manta rays or try traditional Maldivian fishing, just as locals have for generations. This season, the ocean is woven into the celebrations, from The Christmas Cruise to A Farewell to 2025, ensuring every voyage is a memory waiting to be made. For those craving thrills, big game fishing awaits. Gentle discovery, bioluminescent night snorkelling, and paddleboarding by moonlight promise awe-inspiring moments.
Feasting with Heart and Flavour
At Milaidhoo, food is an experience to savour, and this festive season presents a culinary journey like no other. Guests can step into the Shoreline Fish Bazaar, where the catch of the day meets flames and flavour, or sample fresh-picked greens at the interactive Salad Project. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve are celebrated under starry skies with elegant beachfront gala dinners, where every dish is a tribute to taste and togetherness. Pop-ups like Smoked & Whisky and Taste of Tribes: Potjiekos & Braai bring delightful surprises, while a Lobster & Champagne Feast sets the tone for indulgence. The season concludes with an Orthodox Christmas buffet of oysters and champagne, a fitting finale to a season of epicurean delight.
Wellbeing, Naturally Inspired
Guests can reconnect with themselves through wellness rituals as tranquil as the island breeze. Each day can begin with sunrise yoga on a sandbank, surrendering to stillness in Cocoon Meditation, or floating into peace with aqua yoga in the turquoise lagoon. Beyond the body, the spirit can be nourished by exploring Maldivian skincare secrets, enjoying beach Zumba, or simply walking mindfully along the shore. Friendly beach volleyball or island Olympics with the Milaidhoo Family offer opportunities for playful engagement. As evening falls, live music drifts across the waves as stars scatter above.
Celebrate Under the Stars
On New Year’s Eve, guests can begin their day with a champagne Sunrise Cruise and end it in style at a barefoot cocktail soirée. Then, they can gather for a spectacular New Year’s Eve Gala Dinner at Ocean restaurant before counting down to 2026 with fireworks, live music, and their toes in the sand. As the new year dawns, guests can ease into it with a Recovery Brunch, a soulful Tibetan Singing Bowl session, and the symbolic New Year, New Reef activity, a promise for the year ahead.
The Story Continues
Festivities continue into January with joyful moments like a Nature Walk & Symbolic Tree Planting, more culinary adventures with the Taste of Tribes pop-up, and evenings beneath the stars at The Floating Cinema on Saima. This season at Milaidhoo is not just a series of events; it’s an immersive journey of reconnection, renewal, and celebration.
“We’re incredibly excited to present our Season of Timeless Festive Stories at Milaidhoo,” says Paul van Frank, Milaidhoo’s general manager. “Our team has created a program that blends the magic of the festive season with the beauty and authentic charm of the Maldives. We believe these bespoke experiences will create profound and joyful memories for our guests, allowing them to truly connect with their loved ones and the soul of this extraordinary destination.”
To reserve your place in paradise, please visit: Festive Programme or mail the resort at welcome@milaidhoo.com.
Awards
Fushifaru Maldives shines across premier global, regional travel awards in 2025
Fushifaru Maldives has announced a series of distinguished accolades and nominations in 2025, further cementing its position as a leading name in boutique luxury hospitality.
The resort has been awarded Maldives’ Leading Boutique Resort 2025 by the prestigious World Travel Awards, a significant milestone that highlights Fushifaru’s continued excellence in offering personalised service rooted in genuine Maldivian warmth and hospitality.
Adding to this achievement, Fushifaru Maldives has also received the 2025 TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Award, placing it among the top 10% of hotels worldwide based on consistently high guest reviews and ratings. This recognition reflects the resort’s unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction and heartfelt hospitality.
Fushifaru’s growing prominence in the global travel scene is further underlined by its shortlisting for The Travel Industry Awards 2025 by TTG, a testament to its rising influence and reputation within the industry.
In addition to global accolades, Fushifaru Maldives has been nominated by Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) in three prestigious categories:
- Best Boutique Resort
- Most Picturesque Resort
- Best Wedding Destination
These nominations underscore Fushifaru’s unique blend of natural beauty, thoughtful design, and authentic Maldivian guest experiences that make it an ideal destination for leisure, romance, and celebration.
“We’re truly grateful for these recognitions, which reflect the care and passion our team pours into every detail of the guest experience. We sincerely thank our guests for choosing to make Fushifaru their preferred destination in the Maldives,” said Ahmed Siaar, General Manager of Fushifaru Maldives.
These accolades and nominations celebrate Fushifaru’s dedication to creating meaningful and memorable experiences—both above and below the waterline.
Cooking
From garden to plate: Baros Maldives elevates dining with new culinary experience
Baros Maldives, the original desert island renowned for its authentic charm and exceptional service, has announced the launch of its innovative Chef’s Garden dining experiences.
This new offering further distinguishes Baros within the Maldivian fine dining landscape, underscoring its commitment to sustainable tourism and providing guests with immersive culinary journeys inspired by the island’s natural bounty.
For years, Baros has been dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments for its guests. The introduction of the Chef’s Garden experiences elevates this commitment, inviting gourmets and discerning travellers to savour the Maldives in a truly unique way.
Unlike larger, more contemporary resorts, Baros is intimate in scale and nurtures a deep respect for its delicate ecosystem, a philosophy that is beautifully reflected in its garden-to-table approach to dining.
Guests can now immerse themselves in the vibrant flavours of the island through three distinct Chef’s Garden experiences:
Island Infusions Herbs and Spices Workshop: unleash your inner spice master
Embark on an aromatic journey with Baros’ Chef, exploring the diverse Maldivian herbs and spices flourishing in the garden. Learn about their unique properties, witness the art of blending spices using traditional techniques and take home a fragrant selection as a memento.
Garden Rise: start your day with serenity and nourishment
Awaken your senses with a revitalising private yoga or meditation session on the unique Piano Deck, followed by a wholesome breakfast amid the tranquil beauty of the Chef’s Garden.
Ocean Harvest: from ocean to table, an exclusive culinary adventure
Embark on a private sunset fishing trip accompanied by our expert crew. Return with your fresh catch and witness the chef transform it into a bespoke ‘surprise menu’, enjoyed in the enchanting ambience of the Chef’s Garden.
The Chef’s Garden at Baros flourishes with a diverse array of local and seasonal produce, including papaya, mango, stone apple, taro, ginger, bittergourd, Maldivian chilli, Maldivian rocket, micro herbs, pandan leaves, curry leaves and moringa. We also have a Spice Boutique, where guests can buy local delicacies.
This dedication to locally sourced ingredients not only ensure superior flavour and freshness but also supports the island’s ecosystem and reduces its carbon footprint.
As a pioneering resort in the Maldives since 1973, Baros has consistently blended tradition with innovation to create exquisite experiences. The Chef’s Garden dining further enhances its reputation as a leader in Maldivian fine dining and sustainable tourism, offering unparalleled moments for couples seeking a romantic dinner or private dining in a breathtaking natural setting.
This initiative also aligns with the growing global trend of garden-to-table dining and sustainable practices in the hospitality industry.
Executive chef Ken Gundu, comments: “Our Chef’s Garden is truly the heart of our culinary philosophy here at Baros. When you harvest produce mere moments before it’s prepared, you taste the vibrant difference that simply can’t be found in ingredients that aren’t as fresh. Beyond the dining experiences we create for our guests, the garden also plays a vital role in supplying our staff canteen. It’s incredibly important to me that our dedicated team also benefits from the same high-quality, nutritious ingredients that our guests enjoy. It reinforces our commitment to wellness across the board and fosters a true garden-to-table culture that extends to everyone on the island.”
Excursions
COMO Maalifushi launches freediving with Maldivian pioneer Fahd Faiz
COMO Maalifushi has announced the launch of its new freediving programme, developed in collaboration with Fahd Faiz, the first Maldivian freediving instructor and a prominent advocate for marine conservation in the country. This initiative reflects the resort’s ongoing commitment to delivering transformative guest experiences while promoting sustainability, education, and professional development within its team.
Running from 27 July to 10 August 2025, Fahd Faiz’s residency marks the official introduction of freediving training at COMO Maalifushi. The programme centres on equipping the resort’s marine team with advanced skills in breath-hold diving, safety protocols, and heightened underwater awareness. These freediving techniques are set to be incorporated into the resort’s PADI offerings, providing guests with an opportunity to engage with the ocean in a more mindful and unrestricted manner.
Fahd Faiz is the founder of Freedive Maldives, the country’s first locally owned freediving centre, established in 2015. A world record holder in static apnea, he has trained more than 1,000 students and currently serves as President of the Maldives Freediving Association. As the country’s sole PADI Instructor Trainer, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the freediving landscape both in the Maldives and internationally.
Peter Nilsson, Managing Director of COMO Maldives, remarked, “Having Fahd with us at COMO Maalifushi has been an inspiring experience for the team. His passion for the ocean, combined with his exceptional expertise and dedication to education, aligns perfectly with our brand’s ethos of holistic wellness, sustainability, and authentic connection to place. This new freediving initiative not only strengthens our internal capabilities but also enriches the experience we offer our guests, allowing them to encounter the marine world in a deeper and more tranquil way. We are proud to support Fahd’s mission and delighted to introduce freediving at COMO Maalifushi.”
During his residency, Fahd is leading immersive training sessions with the resort’s marine team, focusing on breath control, rescue techniques, equalisation, and mental conditioning—skills essential to freediving and valuable in ensuring guest safety and engagement.
This new freediving experience at COMO Maalifushi is poised to become a signature offering, inviting guests to explore the depths of the Indian Ocean on a single breath, amidst vibrant coral gardens, tropical reef fish, and the meditative silence of the sea.
