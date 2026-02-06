Love
COMO Cocoa Island, COMO Maalifushi unveil Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day celebrations
This February, COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi invite guests to experience two of the most cherished occasions of the year—the Lunar New Year, marking the Year of the Horse, and Valentine’s Day—in the unparalleled beauty of the Maldives. Each island resort presents bespoke celebrations that blend cultural richness, heartfelt romance, and signature COMO hospitality.
“We are delighted to welcome guests to celebrate renewal, connection and love across our two islands this season. Whether it’s the bold beginnings of the Lunar New Year or the intimate joy of Valentine’s Day, our experiences combine deeper cultural meaning with the serenity and natural beauty of the Maldives,” said Peter Nilsson, Managing Director, COMO Maldives. “From lantern-lit dinners by the sea to bespoke romantic moments under the stars, each celebration has been thoughtfully curated to inspire lasting memories.”
Lunar New Year: A Fresh Start by the Sea
At COMO Cocoa Island, the Lunar New Year programme embraces the spirit of bold renewal with experiences designed to reconnect body, mind and nature. Guests can explore pristine coral reefs, swim with reef sharks, rejuvenate with holistic treatments from visiting practitioner Kimiko Briody, and gather for a festive Oriental-style dinner that honours tradition and togetherness.
Meanwhile, COMO Maalifushi invites families and friends to celebrate amidst open skies and sea breezes. The highlight is a lantern-lit reunion feast by the ocean, where guests come together to savour seasonal flavours and shared joy. Throughout the day, world-class diving, snorkelling and curated cultural activities make for a meaningful start to the Year of the Fire Horse.
Both resorts offer Lunar New Year experiences crafted to reflect rich tradition, mindful wellness, and unforgettable island living.
Valentine’s Day: Romance, Curated the COMO Way
Love takes centre stage as COMO Cocoa Island and COMO Maalifushi present exceptional Valentine’s Day dining and romantic moments against the backdrop of Indian Ocean splendour.
At COMO Cocoa Island, couples can enjoy:
- A complimentary wine tasting on Valentine’s Eve.
- Signature Champagne cocktails under the setting sun.
- A seven-course beachside dinner designed to celebrate love.
- Bespoke experiences such as Private Yakiniku BBQs, served in-villa or beneath starlit skies. Available throughout the romantic season.
Meanwhile, at COMO Maalifushi, lovers are invited to a thoughtfully curated four-course Valentine’s Day menu crafted to elevate every moment. Complementing the dinner, a Valentine’s Package features sundowner Champagne, bespoke romantic touches, and personalised service for an unforgettable evening on February 14th, 2026.
Whether dining beside glistening waters, on a secluded sandbank, or within the intimacy of overwater villas, every experience is tailored to celebrate love’s lasting joy.
Featured
Love loud and laid-back: Valentine’s Day across CROSSROADS Maldives
At CROSSROADS Maldives, Valentine’s Day is designed as a full-day celebration that extends beyond a single romantic dinner, unfolding instead as a journey of connection, creativity and shared discovery. Set across two interconnected islands linked by a tranquil lagoon, the destination invites couples to shape their own rhythm of romance, moving fluidly between moments of energy, playfulness and quiet reflection.
Located just 15 minutes by speedboat from Malé, CROSSROADS Maldives offers a multi-island Valentine’s escape that combines barefoot island living with a contemporary sense of togetherness. From sunrise through to starlight, couples are encouraged to explore experiences that engage both body and mind.
At SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, the day begins with a sunrise couple’s fitness run along the shoreline, followed by guided snorkelling experiences and pool-based wellness sessions. As the pace builds, playful activities take centre stage, including aqua zumba, beach and pool volleyball, water polo and a light-hearted couple’s “Amazing Race” around the island.
Creative expression forms an integral part of the programme, with hands-on workshops such as coconut painting, tie-dye art, cocktail and mocktail masterclasses, and relaxed karaoke sessions at the swim-up bar. For couples seeking slower, more intimate moments, SAii Spa offers extended Valentine’s journeys for two, featuring shared rituals, massages, facials and private bathing ceremonies, concluding with champagne and chocolate indulgences.
One of the most personal experiences takes place at the clay studio at The Marina @ CROSSROADS, where couples spend time shaping a single ceramic piece together. The finished item is kiln-fired and, if guests depart before completion, shipped to their home as a lasting keepsake of their time together.
Across the lagoon, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives presents a contrasting atmosphere with its Love Loud, Live Proud Valentine’s programme. Dance-led fitness sessions, couple-focused pool games and sunset partner yoga transition into beachfront dining, live music and Latin-inspired performances beneath the night sky.
As part of the celebrations, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives has introduced the LOVE ROCKS Valentine’s offer, providing couples with the opportunity to extend their stay beyond the day itself. The offer includes savings of up to 35 per cent, with bookings available from 12 January to 10 February 2026 for stays between 10 February and 31 March 2026.
As evening falls, Valentine’s dining experiences unfold across the destination’s beach and open-air venues, ranging from intimate multi-course dinners and relaxed barbecues to DJ-led beach parties at Hard Rock Cafe. Rather than centring on a single moment, Valentine’s Day at CROSSROADS Maldives is defined by a series of experiences chosen by each couple, allowing the celebration to feel personal, flexible and unhurried.
Featured
Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru blends romance and wellbeing in February Valentine’s programme
This February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru invites travellers to celebrate love through a series of intimate and thoughtfully curated Valentine’s experiences, set against the natural beauty of the Original Maldives, where romance, inner renewal and mindful presence unfold with ease.
From 10 to 14 February 2026, the resort presents a refined Valentine’s programme designed for couples seeking meaningful connection and timeless romance. Central to the celebration is destination dining on a private sandbank, where an exclusive Valentine’s dinner is served on a secluded stretch of white sand, surrounded by the Indian Ocean. Beneath the stars and by candlelight, couples are invited to savour a carefully curated menu in an atmosphere of quiet intimacy.
Romance is further elevated at Madi Hiyaa, the resort’s Japanese restaurant, with a specially crafted four-course Valentine’s menu. The experience begins with a rose-inspired sparkling welcome cocktail, setting an elegant tone for the evening. At Naiboli Bar, candlelit tables, subtle Valentine’s touches and live music create an unhurried evening by the sea, allowing guests to linger and connect.
On 14 February, couples may deepen their celebration at the award-winning Banyan Tree Spa through the Romantic Spa Retreat, a 120-minute experience designed for reconnection. Guests may choose between Sunrise Nourished or Sunset Relief, each combining a signature body healer, a full-body massage and a mini facial, complemented by light refreshments enjoyed in the privacy of the spa pavilion.
Throughout February, Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru also offers the “From Stress to Stillness” wellbeing journey, inviting guests to restore balance through a personalised consultation and a thoughtfully curated programme that includes Auricular Therapy, Counter Tech Move rituals and Yogic Sleep (Yoga Nidra). Rooted in understated elegance and a holistic philosophy of wellbeing, the month becomes an invitation to celebrate love while fostering calm, reflection and mindful presence.
Valentine’s celebrations extend to Dhawa Ihuru, where couples are invited to mark the occasion through relaxed moments by the sea. On 14 February 2026, guests are welcomed at Velavani Bar with a rose sparkling Valentine’s drink before continuing the evening at Riveli Restaurant, where a special Valentine’s sweet corner adds a romantic highlight to the dining experience. Throughout the month, guests may also unwind at 8lements Spa, where soothing treatments encourage relaxation, balance and quiet renewal, complementing the spirit of the season.
Love
Lunar Beats Festival to bring music, art and celebration to Oaga Art Resort
This February, Oaga Art Resort unveils Lunar Beats Festival, a week-long celebration of rhythm, light, movement, and fire. Taking place from 13 to 20 February 2026, the festival weaves together three powerful moments in Oaga’s cultural calendar: The Concert (Maahefun Edition), Valentine’s Day, and Lunar New Year, into a single, sensory rich story of connection, renewal, and collective energy.
Rooted in Oaga’s artistic soul, Lunar Beats Festival reflects the island’s natural rhythm: a space where people, music, movement, and emotion converge.
The Concert: Maahefun Edition
At the heart of Lunar Beats Festival lies The Concert: Maahefun Edition, a three-day ticketed concert inspired by Maahefun – the traditional Maldivian feast shared with family, friends, and community before the month of Ramadan.
The three days of the festival spotlight a dynamic lineup of local artists including Nish, Faya, Sentu, Soul Salad, Digital Flock, Farey, DJ RA.EE, alongside Oaga’s in-house acts Naffah and Nuff. Together, they create an atmosphere driven by sound, movement, and shared celebration.
Evening-pass tickets are available on Oaga’s website in two options: Blaze Tickets, with transfers, three drinks, entertainment access, and 30% off additional beverages; or Inferno Tickets, which add dinner at Kaa Kada and six drinks to transfers and entertainment. In-house guests enjoy complimentary access as part of their evening entertainment program.
Valentine’s Day: “All You Need Is Love”
On 14 February, the festival shifts into a celebration of love in all its forms under the theme “All You Need Is Love.” Focused on self-love, resilience, and meaningful connections, Valentine’s Day at Oaga unfolds across themed experiences island wide.
Highlights include a Sunset Group Bachata session hosted by Amney from Moo Gé, special Valentine’s features across dining outlets, and a Valentine’s Day Special Dinner (chargeable) at Samaasaa Beach. The evening continues with live performances by Nuff and Soul Salad, before flowing into a DJ-led pool party with Digital Flock, carrying the energy late into the night.
Lunar New Year: The Year of the Fire Horse
From 16 February, Oaga transforms once more to welcome the Year of the Fire Horse, ushering in a four-day renaissance inspired by courage, momentum, and rebirth.
The celebrations blend tradition and contemporary expression, from a Chinese New Year Special Dinner Night at Kaa Kada Beach (inclusive) to a Chinese Movie Night accompanied by traditional appetisers. Live performances by Project Groove, Harunulaa Boduberu Group, and Naffah lead into a high-energy Fire Beach Party with DJ Afruh, where rhythm and flame come together under the night sky.
A Festival of Renewal and Momentum
From the pulsating beats of The Concert to the intimate reflections of Valentine’s Day, and finally to the fiery resurgence of the Lunar New Year, Lunar Beats Festival is a journey through renewal, strength, and forward momentum.
Inclusive, culturally resonant, and unmistakably Oaga, the festival creates a contemporary space where tradition and modern artistry meet; inviting guests to rise, reconnect, and move forward together.
Nestled in North Malé Atoll, just a 45-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport, Oaga Art Resort features 60 vibrant beach and overwater villas, unique cart-style dining experiences, and a spa inspired by traditional Maldivian healing practices. With creativity and culture at its heart, Oaga is more than a resort it is a living canvas.
Oaga Art Resort stands as a creative hub, offering sensory-rich experiences thoughtfully curated by both local and visiting Maldivian artists and craftspeople. Guests seeking complete indulgence can enjoy the Greatest All Inclusive Plan, with moments designed to inspire from free-flow art sessions and dance experiences to floating meals, island excursions, and watersports.
Discover your next inspiration at www.oagaresorts.com and book your stay; an unforgettable artistic journey awaits!
Trending
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Craig David shares emotional Maldives moment after ‘Rise & Fall’ surprise at resort dinner
-
Food1 week ago
Michelin-starred Italian chef Maurizio Bufi brings Lake Garda flavours to The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands
-
Action1 week ago
Ataraxis Grand & Spa hosts integrated work-and-dive corporate retreat in Fuvahmulah
-
Awards4 days ago
Fuvahmulah receives Tiger Shark Dive Award at DRT Expo KL
-
Action1 week ago
Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru shares manta sightings forecast for 2026 and 2027
-
Love1 week ago
JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa invites couples to a season of romance and refined indulgence
-
News1 week ago
Kuda Villingili Resort Maldives becomes part of Global Hotel Alliance network
-
Action5 days ago
Dusit Thani Maldives adds padel and upgrades sports facilities