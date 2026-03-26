The Standard Maldives curates sustainability-focused Earth Hour programme

The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives, Autograph Collection invites guests to step into an imaginative island escape this Easter with Halcyon Days in Wonderland—a thoughtfully curated celebration unfolding from 29 March to 7 April 2026. Inspired by the poetic spirit of halcyon days and a whimsical reimagining of Alice in Wonderland, the experience transforms the resort’s two private islands into a world of curiosity, creativity, and quiet enchantment.

More than a traditional festive programme, Easter at The Halcyon is designed as an immersive passage—where time softens, discovery takes centre stage, and each moment is gently layered with storytelling, flavour, and sensory experiences.

At the heart of this year’s celebration is Alchemy of Flavours, a culinary residency by Chef Dmitry Eremeev of Mason Dallos. Throughout the Easter week, Chef Dmitry presents a series of refined dining experiences, from intimate sunset cocktail sessions and curated wine tastings to a signature Four-Hands Dinner alongside the resort’s culinary team at the Fire Pit. His approach blends artistry and technique, transforming each dish into a narrative that reflects both imagination and place. The residency culminates in exclusive dining moments, including a wine dinner and curated gastronomic journeys that highlight the resort’s evolving culinary identity.

The Easter programme unfolds day by day with a rich tapestry of experiences designed for both families and discerning travellers. Mornings begin with gentle rituals such as Island Morning Walks and guided snorkeling through vibrant house reefs—of which the resort is home to two—offering encounters with turtles, coral gardens, and the living rhythms of the Indian Ocean. Marine biology sessions and conservation-led explorations further deepen this connection, revealing the delicate ecosystems that surround the islands.

Creative expression flows throughout the week with hands-on workshops inspired by the Wonderland theme. Guests can take part in bunny origami, egg painting, coconut art, and mini canvas sessions, while younger travellers are invited into a playful world of discovery through treasure hunts, craft ateliers, and interactive games. Signature moments such as the White Rabbit Time Race, Easter Egg Piñata, and themed storytelling sessions bring a sense of whimsy and lighthearted adventure to the island.

Cultural immersion is woven seamlessly into the experience through Tales Painted in Sunlight, where local artists and storytellers share Maldivian folklore, crafts, and traditions. Guests can also learn Boduberu rhythms, explore the origins of Thaana script,

or visit nearby islands for an authentic glimpse into local life—reinforcing the resort’s philosophy of meaningful, place-driven experiences.

Wellness remains an integral part of the Easter journey with The Healer’s Hidden Garden, led by Ayurvedic practitioner Dr. Jubil P. Anil. Guests are invited to reconnect through bespoke therapies and complimentary consultations, designed to restore balance and harmony in tune with the island’s natural rhythms.

As the celebration builds, evenings transition into atmospheric gatherings—from sunset fishing rituals and dolphin encounters to beachfront cinema nights and starlit family feasts. The highlight arrives on Easter Sunday, 5 April, with a festive Easter Breakfast Buffet at Thari, followed by a day of curated island experiences that blend indulgence, relaxation, and celebration in equal measure.

The festivities conclude with a series of elegant finales, including an Easter Gala Dinner under lantern-lit skies, High Tea in Wonderland, and a Lobster Dinner by the sea at Yuzu—each moment crafted to leave a lasting impression of the season’s magic.

Set across two private islands and defined by its spirit of discovery and refined simplicity, The Halcyon Private Isles Maldives offers a distinctive Easter escape where storytelling, gastronomy, culture, and nature come together effortlessly.

For families, couples, and curious travellers alike, Halcyon Days in Wonderland is an invitation to wander, to wonder, and to experience Easter not as an occasion—but as a journey.

For any reservations or inquiries, guests are encouraged to contact the resort at ak.mlehp.reservations@marriott.com or +960 682 8800.