Pullman Maldives Maamutaa launches ‘A Great Holiday Adventure’ festive programme

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa has announced its festive season line-up, running from 22 December 2025 to 7 January 2026, under the theme A Great Holiday Adventure. The programme will feature a range of celebrations including themed dining, entertainment, wellness offerings, and activities for families.

The Christmas celebrations will draw inspiration from Dr Seuss’s Whoville, with themed décor, appearances by Santa and the ‘Grinch,’ and a series of festive experiences. The week will commence with the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting, followed by seafood feasts, grill nights, and a poolside barbecue under the stars.

On Christmas Eve, Mélange will host a Whoville-themed buffet dinner, preceded by cocktails at The HUB. Christmas Day will feature an extended dining experience with a long breakfast continuing into brunch until 3pm. Live music and daily performances will enhance the atmosphere, while Whoville characters provide entertainment throughout the celebrations.

As the year concludes, the resort will adopt the theme of The Greatest Showman. Guests will be invited to a Last Getaway Party at The HUB, leading into the New Year’s Eve Grand Spectacle Dinner at Mélange. The evening will include live performances, shows, and fireworks on Mélange Beach to mark the midnight countdown.

New Year’s Day will begin with another extended breakfast-to-brunch experience until 3pm, offering guests a relaxed start to the year.

The festive programme also includes a schedule of activities for children, ensuring younger guests are engaged while adults enjoy the wider celebrations. The Pullman Spa will offer special festive promotions, providing opportunities for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Commenting on the season, Riaan Drever, Cluster General Manager, said: “Christmas here is never ordinary — we’ve invited the Grinch himself, but don’t worry, he’s only stealing the spotlight, not the holiday spirit. Then, as the countdown begins, the island flips into showtime with all the spectacle of a big top; fireworks, music, and a Grand Spectacle dinner to remember. It’s a holiday adventure where you never quite know what’s coming next, and that’s exactly the fun of it.”

From tree-lighting ceremonies to fireworks, Whoville Wonderland to the Grand Spectacle, Pullman Maldives Maamutaa aims to create memorable festive experiences for guests celebrating the season on the island.