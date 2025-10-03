News
Island glamour awaits as Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils spectacular holiday season
This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to celebrate in true island glamour, with a programme blending sparkling entertainment, gourmet dining, cultural traditions, and family experiences. From December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026, the resort will host international DJ performances, gala dinners, Christmas celebrations, kids’ holiday programmes, and a dazzling New Year’s Eve countdown with fireworks over the Indian Ocean. Designed as a celebration of elegance and togetherness, the season promises unforgettable moments for couples, families, and friends alike.
Headliner – DJ Toni Mesas
International DJ and producer Toni Mesas from Barcelona, Spain, sets the stage with electrifying beats. Throughout the festive period, DJ Toni will perform. Known for his shows in cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, he will bring his unique sound to the Maldives. Each evening promises an unforgettable party.
A Festive Calendar for All
The festive calendar is thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. Enjoy sparkling family traditions, elegant evenings of fine dining, and entertainment. Celebrate the season with family traditions, gourmet dining, and unforgettable experiences. Attend the enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting, gala dinners at Iru, Trio, and Flavours, and the arrival of Santa with gifts, treats, and joyful beach festivities.
Special highlights will include Deep-Sea Aged Wines, with exclusive vintages matured 30 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, to be unveiled on December 23, as well as intimate wine-pairing dinners in The Cellar, accompanied by live music. Guests will also be invited to Dinner for a Cause at Islander’s Grill, supporting Sun Siyam Cares’ community initiatives.
The season sparkles with live performances, DJ Toni Mesas leading the New Year’s countdown, and a breathtaking fireworks display over the Indian Ocean. Guests can also join in the excitement, with every festive purchase earning a chance to win a luxurious holiday at Iru Fushi.
From kids’ holiday programs at Koamas Kids Club and family excursions to themed beach BBQs, water adventures, and indulgent spa rituals, the season promises joy for every guest.
Resort Manager Abdulla Abdul Latheef (Atham) shares, “We are thrilled to welcome guests to a season of glamour and togetherness, creating unforgettable moments with Maldivian warmth and beauty.”
As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi shines as the sole resort in The Luxury Collection, a portfolio inspired by the elements and shaped by the extraordinary. This festive season, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the pinnacle of island indulgence, where untouched beauty, festive spirit, and refined luxury blend in a sun-soaked paradise.
Book your stay and enjoy up to 30% off all villa categories, complimentary snorkelling and water sports, a 10-minute scuba trial, and flexible check-in/out for an unforgettable island escape. For more information, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Offer page.
News
Week of fortune, festivities at Sun Siyam in celebration of Chinese Golden Week
From 1st to 7th October 2025, Sun Siyam invites guests to experience a week of colour, culture, and celebration in honour of Chinese Golden Week across its five properties in the Maldives where guests can enjoy curated culinary journeys, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities – all infused with the signature warmth and laid-back luxury of the Maldives.
Golden Week takes on a larger-than-life scale at Siyam World with festive daily programming. Guests can join sunrise fishing trips, yoga sessions, and family fun days, alongside creative workshops like dragon mask making, tote bag painting, origami rice dumplings, and calligraphy. Evenings sparkle with disco nights, Chinese cabaret shows, gala dinners, white night parties, and firework crafts, while children delight in dedicated activities at Kidz World. The celebrations are paired with spa packages inspired by Yin and Yang balance, Chinese afternoon teas, and themed cocktails across all bars.
For more information or to find out more on the programme please visit the website here.
At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Golden Week takes the form of a week-long festival of dining, culture, and family entertainment. Highlights include Chinese-inspired buffets, romantic cinema nights under the stars, lobster beach barbecues with live music, and premium hotpot dinners. A daily kids and teens programme ensures younger travellers are kept entertained, while spa promotions feature massage specials, children’s spa treatments, and Maldivian body scrubs.
Discover more and view the full Iru Fushi Golden Week programme on the website here.
At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the focus is on lively cultural moments and elevated dining. Each day features “Flavours of China” at Aqua Orange, with lavish buffets enriched by Chinese live cooking stations. Guests can indulge in unique packages, from Jet Car rides captured by drone, to couples massage with hydrotherapy, or intimate Chinese hotpot dinners. Wellness is at the heart of the celebration at Iru Veli, with moonlit duo massages, family spa experiences, and themed treatments. Daily highlights bring the festive energy to life, from lantern riddles and dragon kite crafts to themed cocktail parties, seafood and spice barbecues under the stars, and colourful kites soaring across the lagoon.
For more information and to view the detailed programme please visit the website here.
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef embraces Golden Week with a blend of creativity, gastronomy, and family fun. Guests can enjoy exclusive discounts on photography, snorkelling safaris, jet car adventures, and hot pot dining. The spa presents daily Golden Week promotions, while the festivities also focus on cultural highlights, with lantern painting, and calligraphy workshops, alongside Chinese high tea and a festive farewell brunch. Families can join cooking classes, dolphin cruises, henna art, and kids’ face-painting sessions, while evenings unfold with sunset cocktails and gala dinners featuring live stations and music on the beach.
Explore the full Golden Week programme of Vilu Reef and uncover more via the website link.
Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks the start of Golden Week with a special Chinese Cocktail Party at the Beach Club on 1st October. Guests can toast the season with signature drinks by the shore, setting the tone for a week of celebration surrounded by ocean views and island charm.
Explore more or book your getaway at Olhuveli via the website here.
A Celebration of Culture and Connection with each resort offering its own unique programme, Sun Siyam’s Golden Week festivities highlight the beauty of cultural exchange – bringing together Chinese traditions and Maldivian hospitality to create memorable experiences for all.
Cooking
Journey Through the Vines: Dusit Thani Maldives launches two-night culinary collaboration
Dusit Thani Maldives has announced ‘A Journey Through the Vines,’ a two-night wine dinner series presented in collaboration with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept. The events will take place at the resort’s beachfront restaurant, Sea Grill.
On 25 October 2025, the programme will begin with the Old-World Wine Dinner. Guests will experience a curated multi-course menu paired with celebrated vintages from Europe’s renowned wine regions. The evening will highlight the enduring connection between Old World terroir and fine dining.
The second event, the Ilaria Felluga Wine Dinner, will be held on 27 October 2025. Hosted by Ilaria Felluga, sixth-generation leader of her family’s distinguished wineries and recognised by Forbes as an Italian Excellence Under 40, the evening will feature her family’s signature wines. Each vintage will be paired with a specially designed island-inspired menu that reflects both tradition and innovation.
Both dinners offer discerning travellers the opportunity to enjoy world-class wines alongside bespoke menus in the setting of Baa Atoll, complemented by the distinctive Thai-Maldivian hospitality of Dusit Thani Maldives.
Jean-Louis Ripoche, Area General Manager of Dusit Thani Maldives, commented: “We are proud to offer our guests the opportunity to savour two distinct wine journeys in the idyllic setting of Baa Atoll. Partnering with Ilaria Felluga and Liquid Concept allows us to showcase exceptional vintages alongside inspired cuisine, creating memorable evenings that celebrate both heritage and innovation.”
Situated within the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa Atoll, Dusit Thani Maldives combines Thai heritage with Maldivian warmth, offering a strong sense of place. The Journey Through the Vines series reflects the resort’s commitment to delivering immersive culinary experiences for luxury travellers in the Maldives.
Celebration
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef to host ‘Ocean Odyssey’ festive calendar
Sun Siyam Vilu Reef has announced its festive programme, Ocean Odyssey – Festive 2025, which will run from 22 December 2025 to 5 January 2026. The celebrations will feature a series of performances and activities, including FIRE and LED dance shows, belly dance performances, festive events, and special offers designed to create a memorable island escape.
Couples will be able to enjoy exclusive spa discounts, offering an intimate retreat during the holiday period. Guests will also have the opportunity to take part in a Special Spa Raffle Giveaway and a Grand New Year’s Eve Raffle, with prizes intended to mark the arrival of 2026 in style.
For those seeking adventure, the festive programme will include discounts on a selection of signature experiences. These will range from the Double Action Safari — a chance to encounter both whale sharks and manta rays — to Jet Car rides across the lagoon. Guests wishing to explore beneath the surface will also have access to discounted ‘Try Scuba’ sessions, offering beginners an introduction to diving.
Children will be able to join dedicated activities such as face painting, coconut leaf art, and cooking classes, ensuring that younger guests also enjoy a memorable holiday.
With a natural setting and a programme that combines entertainment, unique experiences, and seasonal celebrations, Sun Siyam Vilu Reef is preparing to welcome guests to a distinctive holiday season in the Maldives.
