Island glamour awaits as Sun Siyam Iru Fushi unveils spectacular holiday season

This festive season, Sun Siyam Iru Fushi invites guests to celebrate in true island glamour, with a programme blending sparkling entertainment, gourmet dining, cultural traditions, and family experiences. From December 22, 2025, to January 4, 2026, the resort will host international DJ performances, gala dinners, Christmas celebrations, kids’ holiday programmes, and a dazzling New Year’s Eve countdown with fireworks over the Indian Ocean. Designed as a celebration of elegance and togetherness, the season promises unforgettable moments for couples, families, and friends alike.

Headliner – DJ Toni Mesas

International DJ and producer Toni Mesas from Barcelona, Spain, sets the stage with electrifying beats. Throughout the festive period, DJ Toni will perform. Known for his shows in cities like Ibiza, Madrid, and London, he will bring his unique sound to the Maldives. Each evening promises an unforgettable party.

A Festive Calendar for All

The festive calendar is thoughtfully curated to offer something for everyone. Enjoy sparkling family traditions, elegant evenings of fine dining, and entertainment. Celebrate the season with family traditions, gourmet dining, and unforgettable experiences. Attend the enchanting Christmas Tree Lighting, gala dinners at Iru, Trio, and Flavours, and the arrival of Santa with gifts, treats, and joyful beach festivities.

Special highlights will include Deep-Sea Aged Wines, with exclusive vintages matured 30 meters beneath the Indian Ocean, to be unveiled on December 23, as well as intimate wine-pairing dinners in The Cellar, accompanied by live music. Guests will also be invited to Dinner for a Cause at Islander’s Grill, supporting Sun Siyam Cares’ community initiatives.

The season sparkles with live performances, DJ Toni Mesas leading the New Year’s countdown, and a breathtaking fireworks display over the Indian Ocean. Guests can also join in the excitement, with every festive purchase earning a chance to win a luxurious holiday at Iru Fushi.

From kids’ holiday programs at Koamas Kids Club and family excursions to themed beach BBQs, water adventures, and indulgent spa rituals, the season promises joy for every guest.

Resort Manager Abdulla Abdul Latheef (Atham) shares, “We are thrilled to welcome guests to a season of glamour and togetherness, creating unforgettable moments with Maldivian warmth and beauty.”

As part of Sun Siyam Resorts’ (r)evolution, Iru Fushi shines as the sole resort in The Luxury Collection, a portfolio inspired by the elements and shaped by the extraordinary. This festive season, guests are invited to immerse themselves in the pinnacle of island indulgence, where untouched beauty, festive spirit, and refined luxury blend in a sun-soaked paradise.

Book your stay and enjoy up to 30% off all villa categories, complimentary snorkelling and water sports, a 10-minute scuba trial, and flexible check-in/out for an unforgettable island escape. For more information, please visit Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Offer page.