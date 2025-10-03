Week of fortune, festivities at Sun Siyam in celebration of Chinese Golden Week

From 1st to 7th October 2025, Sun Siyam invites guests to experience a week of colour, culture, and celebration in honour of Chinese Golden Week across its five properties in the Maldives where guests can enjoy curated culinary journeys, cultural experiences, and family-friendly activities – all infused with the signature warmth and laid-back luxury of the Maldives.

Golden Week takes on a larger-than-life scale at Siyam World with festive daily programming. Guests can join sunrise fishing trips, yoga sessions, and family fun days, alongside creative workshops like dragon mask making, tote bag painting, origami rice dumplings, and calligraphy. Evenings sparkle with disco nights, Chinese cabaret shows, gala dinners, white night parties, and firework crafts, while children delight in dedicated activities at Kidz World. The celebrations are paired with spa packages inspired by Yin and Yang balance, Chinese afternoon teas, and themed cocktails across all bars.

At Sun Siyam Iru Fushi Golden Week takes the form of a week-long festival of dining, culture, and family entertainment. Highlights include Chinese-inspired buffets, romantic cinema nights under the stars, lobster beach barbecues with live music, and premium hotpot dinners. A daily kids and teens programme ensures younger travellers are kept entertained, while spa promotions feature massage specials, children’s spa treatments, and Maldivian body scrubs.

At Sun Siyam Iru Veli, the focus is on lively cultural moments and elevated dining. Each day features “Flavours of China” at Aqua Orange, with lavish buffets enriched by Chinese live cooking stations. Guests can indulge in unique packages, from Jet Car rides captured by drone, to couples massage with hydrotherapy, or intimate Chinese hotpot dinners. Wellness is at the heart of the celebration at Iru Veli, with moonlit duo massages, family spa experiences, and themed treatments. Daily highlights bring the festive energy to life, from lantern riddles and dragon kite crafts to themed cocktail parties, seafood and spice barbecues under the stars, and colourful kites soaring across the lagoon.

Sun Siyam Vilu Reef embraces Golden Week with a blend of creativity, gastronomy, and family fun. Guests can enjoy exclusive discounts on photography, snorkelling safaris, jet car adventures, and hot pot dining. The spa presents daily Golden Week promotions, while the festivities also focus on cultural highlights, with lantern painting, and calligraphy workshops, alongside Chinese high tea and a festive farewell brunch. Families can join cooking classes, dolphin cruises, henna art, and kids’ face-painting sessions, while evenings unfold with sunset cocktails and gala dinners featuring live stations and music on the beach.

Sun Siyam Olhuveli marks the start of Golden Week with a special Chinese Cocktail Party at the Beach Club on 1st October. Guests can toast the season with signature drinks by the shore, setting the tone for a week of celebration surrounded by ocean views and island charm.

A Celebration of Culture and Connection with each resort offering its own unique programme, Sun Siyam’s Golden Week festivities highlight the beauty of cultural exchange – bringing together Chinese traditions and Maldivian hospitality to create memorable experiences for all.