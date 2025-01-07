Featured
MMA fighter Piotr Szeliga’s unforgettable escape at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa
Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives recently hosted Piotr Szeliga, widely recognised in Poland as Szeli, a renowned MMA fighter, former hockey player, and bodybuilder. Stepping away from the ring, Szeliga embraced the resort’s serenity, luxury, and warm hospitality, creating cherished memories to begin the New Year.
A highlight of his visit was a romantic candlelit dinner on the beach, an experience that exemplifies the resort’s commitment to crafting magical moments for its guests. Szeliga expressed particular admiration for the gourmet crab soup, describing it as a culinary masterpiece that surpassed his expectations. He noted, “In Poland, when you order crab soup, it’s just cream and nothing else. But here, it was full of crab meat and tasted absolutely delicious!”
During his stay, Szeliga immersed himself in the Maldives’ natural beauty, spending hours exploring the vibrant marine life in the resort’s pristine lagoon. From swimming among colourful fish to thrilling encounters with sharks and manta rays, his underwater adventures became an unforgettable aspect of the trip. He also took time to appreciate the thoughtful design and luxurious amenities of Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives, including its stunning overwater villas and the wide array of activities and attractions available to guests.
With opportunities to explore rich marine life, indulge in world-class cuisine, unwind in the comfort of overwater villas, or retreat to the exclusive Platinum Island designed for adults seeking tranquillity, Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives offers an idyllic escape for travellers in search of an unforgettable getaway.
Villa Haven takes flight with Virgin Atlantic’s inflight entertainment
Villa Resorts has launched a global campaign through Virgin Atlantic’s inflight entertainment system, introducing travellers on all routes to Villa Haven, its newest luxury flagship property located in the Maldives.
Virgin Atlantic, renowned for its exceptional service and modern fleet, connects passengers to over 30 destinations across North America, the Caribbean, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, including iconic cities such as New York, Los Angeles, and London.
Shumaes Rasheed, Associate Director of PR & Marketing, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that the campaign provides passengers with a glimpse into the serene beauty of the Maldives. Villa Haven, Rasheed noted, embodies refined and serene living, offering a sanctuary where privacy, luxury, and nature come together to create an unforgettable experience. As the latest addition to Villa Resorts, Villa Haven enhances the Maldives’ appeal as a one-of-a-kind retreat.
Located in the picturesque South Ari Atoll, Villa Haven features 73 private villas and residences, each designed to offer expansive beachfront views, private pools, and a harmonious blend of contemporary style and natural tranquility. The resort aims to provide a personalised retreat that captures the essence of a tropical paradise.
This campaign follows Villa Resorts’ previous marketing success, which included a television campaign in Virgin Atlantic’s premium Clubhouse lounges at major hubs such as London Heathrow, New York JFK, Washington DC, Boston, San Francisco, and Johannesburg.
Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell bring intimate performances to Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives
Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives, in collaboration with event organisers Music in Paradise, has announced that Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell will perform at the private island resort from September 6 to 13, 2025. This week-long event offers a blend of tropical island relaxation with three intimate performances set on the beach and at the resort’s rooftop Sunset Bar, along with exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities. Additionally, rumours suggest that the duo, known for their love of Espresso Martinis, might make a surprise appearance behind the bar.
Anthony Callea, an ARIA Award-winning artist, is celebrated as one of Australia’s most accomplished vocalists and entertainers. With a career spanning two decades, he boasts eight albums, TV concert specials, numerous tours, and appearances at major events and on television. His latest album, ‘FORTY LOVE*’, released in October 2022 to commemorate his 40th birthday, debuted at No. 5 on the ARIA album chart. Over the years, Callea has performed for HM Queen Elizabeth II, Luciano Pavarotti, and other notable figures, while also touring with music legends such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, and Diana Ross.
Tim Campbell is widely recognised as one of Australia’s most versatile and beloved entertainers, excelling in acting, hosting, musical theatre, and recording. He is best known for his role as Dan Baker in ‘Home & Away’ and Tom Parker in the Logie Award-winning series ‘House Husbands’. Campbell’s extensive musical theatre repertoire includes roles such as Roger in ‘Rent’, Johnny O’Keefe in ‘SHOUT! The Legend of the Wild One’, Bobby in ‘The Boyfriend’, Fiyero in ‘Wicked’, and Corny Collins in the national tour of ‘Hairspray the Arena Spectacular’. As a recording artist, his debut album, ‘High School Disco’, released in 2014, debuted at No. 25 on the ARIA charts.
In 2023, Callea and Campbell joined forces for their ‘Up Close & Unpredictable’ live concert tour across Australia. They also performed a series of shows at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall and the Sydney Opera House, celebrating the music of Elton John and George Michael.
A VIP Experience package for this exclusive event is available for A$3,890 per person (twin share) and includes seven nights in a two-story Beach House at Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives. The package features:
- Entry to three exclusive events
- Three intimate performances
- Meet-and-greet with Anthony Callea and Tim Campbell
- A professional photo with the performers
- Music in Paradise welcome bag
- Event poster and commemorative t-shirt
- Return shared speedboat airport transfers
- Welcome drink and cold towel on arrival
- Daily buffet breakfast at Kandooma Café
- Complimentary tea, coffee, and bottled water replenished daily in the villa
- A group yoga session
- A group “Learn to Surf” experience
- Complimentary snorkel trip and snorkelling gear use
- Music in Paradise Traveller Care Guarantee
This unique event promises an unforgettable experience, combining world-class entertainment with the serene beauty of the Maldives. Additional package details can be found at Music in Paradise’s official website.
Angsana Velavaru unveils revamped dining experiences
Angsana Velavaru is ushering in a new era of culinary discovery with refreshed dining spaces and reinvented gastronomic offerings. Nestled amidst the turquoise waters of the Maldives, the resort now features three distinctive restaurants and two vibrant bars, inviting guests to indulge in global flavours while enjoying reimagined settings designed for relaxation and indulgence.
The resort’s revitalised restaurants and bars showcase contemporary interiors and an inviting ambiance that reflect the island’s natural beauty. Whether guests seek tranquility or vibrant social gatherings, Angsana Velavaru offers the ideal backdrop for dining experiences that captivate the senses.
Azzurro Restaurant & Bar, perched above crystal-clear waters, serves Mediterranean-inspired cuisine with a modern twist. Its revamped menu caters to diverse palates, featuring vegetarian options tailored for Indian guests alongside a carefully curated selection of Pan-Asian dishes. From the artistry of its new à la carte offerings to breathtaking views of the horizon, Azzurro provides a culinary journey that delights guests from lunch through dinner.
For an intimate and immersive dining experience, Funa offers a tranquil escape over the water. Accessible by reservation, this exclusive venue presents Pan-Asian delicacies prepared in an open kitchen. Whether enjoying sunset cocktails or private cooking classes, Funa’s serene ambiance, complemented by the soothing sounds of the waves, creates the perfect setting for private and memorable dining moments.
At the vibrant heart of the resort’s dining scene is Kaani Restaurant, where Maldivian and international cuisines converge. From hearty breakfasts to themed buffet nights, Kaani takes diners on a global culinary voyage. Special events, such as Pasta Sundays and Mongolian Saturdays, celebrate flavours from around the world, ensuring every meal is an unforgettable feast.
The resort’s bars have also been reimagined to enhance leisurely moments. The Kuredhi Pool Bar provides a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy craft cocktails and casual bites, including pizza, pasta, and burgers. Activities such as morning water aerobics and weekly evening entertainment, ranging from movie nights to karaoke and DJ performances, bring a lively rhythm to the laid-back poolside setting. Whether lounging by the pool or dancing under the stars, Kuredhi caters to all tastes and moods.
To celebrate its refreshed dining offerings, the resort is extending a special invitation to travellers with 25% savings on the best available rates, including a complimentary all-inclusive meal plan. Guests on the All-Inclusive Dine or All-Inclusive Premium plans can enjoy curated breakfasts, leisurely lunches, and decadent dinners, complemented by unlimited beverages at the resort’s bars. From the first sip of morning coffee to the clink of glasses beneath a starlit sky, the experience embodies the vibrant essence of the Maldives.
Angsana Velavaru’s curated culinary offerings ensure that every guest, from adventurous food enthusiasts to discerning diners, finds something to savour. From casual beachfront meals to refined dining with spectacular views, the resort celebrates the vibrant tastes of the Maldives. Every dish is thoughtfully crafted to delight all palates, ensuring guests create cherished memories. Whether dining by the shore or under the stars, the resort offers a true taste of the Maldives.
