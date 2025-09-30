Centara’s Maldives resorts mark Diwali with island-style festivities

Blending its signature Thai hospitality with authentic island charm, Centara Resorts & Hotels boasts four dynamic properties in the Maldives – Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives, Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives, and Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection. Throughout Diwali, each destination will roll out a full schedule of dazzling celebrations, promising something to delight every traveller.

Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives

Just a short speedboat ride from Malé International Airport, Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives combines privacy, elegant villas, world-class dining, and land-and-sea adventures, with highlights including the SPA Cenvaree Retreat. As part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, visitors enjoy seamless access to the neighbouring Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, ensuring every guest can celebrate Diwali their way.

From October 20th to 24th, enjoy a festive lineup of Diwali-inspired dining and activities, with mornings filled with Indian classics, sweet treats, and vegetarian favourites. Days are packed with creative workshops, Rangoli art, diya lamp making, kite festivals, and even a Colour Fun Run. Meanwhile, evenings bring cocktail gatherings, themed dinners, live music, Bollywood karaoke, and movie nights, culminating in an unforgettable beachside celebration of food, fire, and festivity.

When: From October 20th to 24th

Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.

Unwind this Diwali with rejuvenating massages and facials at the serene SPA Cenvaree Retreat. Choose from a 90-minute Holistic Massage, Oriental Massage, or Jet Lag Recovery, or indulge in a 60-minute Natural Facial or Phytomer Facial.

Signature treatments starting from USD 230++ per person. For bookings and more information, please email cglm@chr.co.th

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives

Centara Mirage Lagoon Maldives, part of The Atollia by Centara Hotels & Resorts, is a family-focused escape under Centara’s renowned Mirage brand. Designed with fun at its core, it features diverse dining, a dedicated kids’ club, Games Room, the acclaimed SPA Cenvaree, a Candy Spa for young travellers, and a spectacular water complex with pools, a lazy river, and splash zones.

This Diwali, the resort blends tradition with island-style festivity, starting with Rangoli art and crafts at the kids’ club, a lively Sundance Pool Party, and a colourful Fun Run. The night ends with a lavish buffet set against glowing lanterns, festive photo spots, and high-energy performances carrying the spirit well into the night.

When: October 20th

Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.

Treat your little ones to a magical spa adventure with 20% off all treatments at the Candy Spa this October 20th. Created for kids aged four to eleven, this colourful, sweet-inspired haven spoils younger guests with edible treatments, hair braiding, manicures, pedicures, and more.

20% off treatments at the Candy Spa. For bookings and more information, please email cmlm@chr.co.th

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa Maldives unveils an adults-only paradise, blending indulgence and tranquillity in equal measure for a Diwali to remember. Reconnect and rejuvenate in a private beachfront villa, lounge on the beach, or explore vibrant marine life, all while embracing the spirit of the occasion with a series of enchanting experiences that blend festive flair with island elegance.

Taking place from October 17th to 23rd, guests can dive into a world of flavour, celebration, and colour. At the heart of the festivities are a selection of curated dining experiences and daily themed buffets. By evening, the resort becomes aglow with festivities, including Bollywood-themed karaoke nights and movie screenings, live DJ sets, flavourful hubbly bubbly, and a hands-on mixology masterclass.

When: From October 17th to 23rd

Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.

For bookings and more information, please email crf@chr.co.th

Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, The Centara Collection

Located in South Ari Atoll, Machchafushi Island Resort & Spa Maldives, part of The Centara Collection, embodies the Maldivian way of life, where nature and culture blend seamlessly. It is a sanctuary to disconnect, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate Diwali across 112 elegant beachfront and overwater villas, each offering panoramic views of the Indian Ocean and direct access to an award-winning house reef teeming with marine life.

On October 19th and 20th, the resort comes alive with Diwali-inspired experiences for all ages, from Rangoli sand art and henna to family games. The festivities culminate in a mouthwatering Diwali buffet with Indian specialities, live entertainment, and a Bollywood DJ night.

When: October 19th and 20th

Offer: A range of Diwali-inspired experiences for in-house guests, offered as per meal plans, with supplementary charges applicable to select workshops and dining events.

For bookings and more information, please email cirm@chr.co.th