Four Seasons Resort Maldives Landaa Giraavaru launches Maldives’ first hydrofoil experiences

Ever looked at a seabird and wondered what it would be like to fly over the ocean?

Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru has become the first resort in the Maldives to make flying dreams come true with the launch of four pioneering hydrofoil experiences: Kite Foiling, Wake Foiling, Lift Foiling and Naish Wing-Surfer.

Brought to the Maldives in partnership with ocean innovators Ocean Group Pvt Ltd, hydrofoils redefine what’s possible on a board: a unique chance to become one with the water, gliding knife-like over its surface at thrilling speeds using a hydrodynamically designed fin with wings.

Featuring the latest technology and designs, the new hydrofoil experiences include:

Kite Foiling: Kitesurfing with the addition of a hydrofoil under the board, allowing boarders to reach unprecedented speeds as they “fly” over the surface of the water. Boarders get to experience true synchronicity with the ocean with the resort’s cutting edge North Pro hydrofoil kiteboard.

Slingshot Wake Foil: The very best of wakeboarding combined with the elevated thrill of using a hydrofoil, for those who want to cruise the waves behind the resort’s MasterCraft ski boat.

Lift Foil: A truly back-to-the-future Indian Ocean mash-up, the electric foil board uses a hand controller synced with an electric motor so riders can choose their own speed and master the art of “flying” over the surface of the water.

Naish Wing-Surfer: Those looking for a new wind-powered thrill should look no further than the wing-surfer. A cross between a windsurfing sail and kiteboarding kite, it’s the ultimate handheld inflatable board riding wing, with no rigging and no strings attached.

“With advances in the technology in water sports defying what seems possible, we’re delighted to be the first to bring these thrilling foil adventures here to the Maldives,” Armando Kraenzlin, General Manager at Four Seasons Landaa Giraavaru, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Combining innovation, wellness and conservation, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru is a 44-acre, 103-villa wonderland in the Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve — a 30-minute seaplane flight from the main Velana International Airport.

Its sister property, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa lies to the south: an enchanting garden island complete with Island Spa sea sanctuary and Tropicsurf coaches and guides. It features 96 thatched beach and water accommodations constructed by local craftsmen using indigenous materials and techniques to reflect a true sense of the Maldives.

The luxury catamaran Four Seasons Explorer connects the two properties via three, four and seven-night cruises, plus private leisure, surf and manta ray charters.

The latest addition to the Maldives collection, Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah, Baa Atoll opened in 2016 as the group’s first exclusive-use private island: off limits to everyone else, limitless to the guests.

