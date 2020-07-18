Travelling to Maldives? Complete an online health declaration before your flight

Maldives has introduced an online mechanism to make it easier for travellers to complete health declaration requirements introduced in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

All those travelling to and from the Maldives, including tourists, as well as work visa and other visa holders, are required to submit a self-completed health declaration within 24 hours prior to their travel.

The Traveller Health Declaration has to be filled and submitted via the Imuga online portal of Maldives Immigration.

“The main objective is to mitigate health risks and ease immigration procedures,” the department said, in an announcement.

Visit the online portal of Maldives Immigration, IMUGA, to submit the Traveller Health Declaration.



Visit link: https://t.co/r0ijDSc0sM pic.twitter.com/yb0XAwL2X7 — Maldives Immigration (@ImmigrationMV) July 15, 2020

The online health declaration mechanism comes as the Maldives reopened its borders on Wednesday.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels are now allowed to host tourists (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete the health declaration.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.

On March 8, Maldives reported its first cases of the novel coronavirus, as two hotel employees tested positive for Covid-19 at a luxury resort in the archipelago.

Eighteen more cases — all foreigners working or staying resorts and liveaboard vessels except five Maldivians who had returned from abroad — were later identified.

A six-case cluster of locals, detected in capital Male on April 15, confirmed community transmission of the coronavirus. Several more clusters have since been identified, bringing the total number of confirmed case in the Maldives to 2,913.

Fifteen deaths have been reported and 2,340 have made full recoveries.

The Maldives announced a state of public health emergency on March 12, the first such declaration under a recent public health protection law.

The public health emergency declaration allowed the government to introduce a series of unprecedented restrictive and social distancing measures, including stay-at-home orders in capital Male and its suburbs, a ban on inter-island transport and public gatherings across the country, and a nationwide closing of government offices, schools, colleges and universities.

Non-essential services and public places in the capital such as gyms, cinemas and parks were also shut.

Restaurants and cafes in the capital were asked to stop dine-in service and switch to takeaway and delivery.

A nationwide shutdown of all guesthouses, city hotels and spa facilities located on inhabited islands was also ordered.

These measures allowed authorities to contain the outbreak.

The restrictions are now being eased in phases, with the third phase measures now active.

Photo: Sun Online