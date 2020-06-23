Featured News Travel

Timeline of post-coronavirus Maldives resort reopening

Maldives is gearing up for the reopening of its borders after three long months — the longest period of downtime experienced by the island nation’s lucrative tourism industry in its 47-year-long history.

The country will reopen its borders and allow resorts to resume operations on July 15. Guesthouses can also open in August.

We look at the timeline of resort openings across the Maldives.

In July:

  • Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru
  • Angsana Ihuru
  • Angsana Velavaru
  • Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa
  • Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives
  • Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Resort
  • Furaveri Resort Maldives
  • Fihalhohi Island Resort
  • Noku Maldives
  • Constance Halaveli
  • LUX* North Male Atoll

From August:

  • Vakkaru Maldives
  • Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa
  • Cheval Blanc Randheli
  • ROBINSON Club Noonu
  • Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa
  • Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa

From September:

  • Kandima Maldives
  • Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives
  • Gili Lankanfushi
  • Kagi Maldives Spa Island
  • LUX* South Ari Atoll

From October:

  • The Westin Maldives Miriandhoo Resort
  • ROBINSON Club Maldives
  • Outrigger Konotta Maldives
  • Rihiveli The Dream Maldives
  • The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli
  • Kurumba Maldives
  • Velassaru Maldives
  • Kuramathi Maldives
  • Kandolhu Maldives
  • Dhigali Maldives
  • Faarufushi Maldives
  • Milaidhoo Island Maldives
  • Seaside Finolhu
