Timeline of post-coronavirus Maldives resort reopening

Maldives is gearing up for the reopening of its borders after three long months — the longest period of downtime experienced by the island nation’s lucrative tourism industry in its 47-year-long history.

The country will reopen its borders and allow resorts to resume operations on July 15. Guesthouses can also open in August.

We look at the timeline of resort openings across the Maldives.

In July:

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Angsana Ihuru

Angsana Velavaru

Taj Exotica Maldives Resort & Spa

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives

Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi Resort

Furaveri Resort Maldives

Fihalhohi Island Resort

Noku Maldives

Constance Halaveli

LUX* North Male Atoll

From August:

Vakkaru Maldives

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa

Cheval Blanc Randheli

ROBINSON Club Noonu

Centara Ras Fushi Resort & Spa

Centara Grand Island Resort & Spa

From September:

Kandima Maldives

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa Maldives

Gili Lankanfushi

Kagi Maldives Spa Island

LUX* South Ari Atoll

From October: