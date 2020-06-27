JA Manafaru Maldives to reopen in Oct

Multi award-winning resort JA Manafaru Maldives has recently announced its anticipated re-opening, proposed for October.

Positioned at the most Northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alif atoll, JA Manafaru offers privacy, space and distance from other islands as it sits perfectly where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean.

The remote location is beyond the rest of the islands’ cluster, offering unspoilt natural landscapes to explore.

The award-winning resort describes this as ‘the true Maldivian experience’, whereby guests have the sense of ‘discovering’ a pristine natural landscape uninterrupted by an excess of tourists.

On the island itself, this peace of mind is further enhanced by individual accommodation options ranging from 135 sqm to 1600 sqm, providing complete privacy along with dedicated private pools and outdoor dining.

“The land space of the Beach Villas and Private Residence JA Manafaru affords much more privacy than other resorts, with even entry level options showcasing a larger area than most deluxe categories in the Maldives. The lagoon-ringed island location also means that guests will feel safer, as it is far and away from any hustle and bustle or large tourist or locally inhabited areas,” General Manager Karen Merrick was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Many of our previous guests have called to enquire when they can return to the island for a much-needed break in nature, and our aim for the fourth quarter of the year is the most appropriate time given the international regulations.”

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic enclave features 84 luxurious beachfront and overwater villas and residences, each with their own private pool and in some cases two.

Seven scenic destinations provide a wealth of options for the palate including traditional Indian Ocean cuisine, international fare and seafood feasts, all available on the All-Inclusive meal plan which also entitles guests to premium beverages from 11am-11pm.

The stunning signature restaurant – White Orchid, sits in the middle of the ocean treating guests to balmy breezes as they indulge in award-winning Asian fare.

Guests can also enjoy a wide range of premium beverages across multiple venues including Horizon Lounge with its ocean views, Andiamo Bistro and Pool with its lush green backdrop and Ocean Grill – awe inspiring beachfront dining under the stars.

Activities available for both adults and children include a PADI certified dive centre for beginners and experienced divers, with a water sports centre offering jetskiing, water-skiing, mono-skiing, seabob, funtubing, wakeboarding, windsurfing, kayaking, stand-up paddling, catamaran sailing and canoeing.

There’s a Marine Awareness Centre to conserve local ecology, as well as beach volleyball, futsal pitch, tennis court, badminton court, pool table, fitness centre, games room and cosy library.

Travellers can participate in Maldivian cooking classes, dolphin watching, scenic boat cruises, fishing trips, yoga sessions, an eco golf driving range and the award-winning Calm Spa Sanctuary, offering Ayurveda, aromatherapy and wellness journeys.

To keep all ages entertained, both Kids and Teens Clubs are available.

As with all properties within the JA Resorts & Hotels portfolio, JA Manafaru Maldives is following a full programme of safety and sanitisation which includes government directives and the protocols of the World Travel & Tourism Councils #SafeTravels initiative.