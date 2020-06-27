Cinnamon Hotels to reopen all Maldives resort on July 15 with enhanced safety protocols

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts is gearing up to reopen all of its resorts in Maldives on July 15, with enhanced health and safety protocols.

Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells, under its Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts brand, runs four resorts in Maldives: Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, Cinnamon Dhonveli, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, and the recently-opened Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives.

The four resorts will begin welcoming guests from the day the Maldives reopens its borers to visitors.

Cinnamon Care: Enhanced safety measures

All Cinnamon resorts in Maldives will follow enhanced health and safety standards under a new group-wide programme.

The Cinnamon Care programme brings enhanced safety measures including high frequency cleaning and disinfection of guest areas, use of approved disinfectants, compliance to supply chain deliveries, and cleaning protocols for culinary and housekeeping areas.

Modifications have also been made to limit contact and maintain physical distancing through seating arrangements in public areas and restaurants.

Airport transfers, and check-in and check-out procedures, as well as the use of hotel facilities such as the pool, gym and sports activities and banqueting have also been enhanced to meet the standards.

With the new protocols, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts promises a clean, safe and inspired holiday experience.