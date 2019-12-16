Rebuilt Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives opens, offers new adults-only private island experience

Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts has reopened Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives after a complete rebuild of the resort, expanding its offerings to include an all-new, adults-only private island.

Located in Meemu atoll, a 45-minute seaplane ride from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport, Hakuraa Huraa began welcoming guests in 1999. In 2010, the resort went through a major renovation and remained the same until its closing in 2018 for a complete overhaul of its facilities.

After the rebuild, the resort opened on Monday, giving the first guests in its new chapter a warm, traditional welcome.

With the latest reimagining of the iconic Hakuraa Huraa, accommodation and facilities on the five-hectare main island have been rebuilt from the ground up, whilst a 2.5-hectare private island has been added with facilities to cater exclusively for adult guests.

Effortlessly comfortable bungalows

The main island offers accommodation either in a Beach Bungalow or a Water Bungalows. The adults-only island is reserved for Platinum Beach Bungalows.

The comforts of the Beach Bungalows and their secluded inland location allows you to view the beautiful ocean ahead from the cooling shades of the thick foliage. The sun loungers in front of the rooms are all great ways in which to take in the scenery or snooze off an afternoon. Walk back into your room and lounge back on a plush double bed or make yourself a quick ‘cuppa to awaken you from that lazy island pace.

The 70 spectacular Water Bungalows are built facing out the island and gives you a direct view of both sunrise and sunset, depending on which one you make your own little haven for the duration of your stay. Step inside the water bungalow and notice the glass-bottom floor in the room for viewing the marine life in the ocean beneath your feet. Take in the breeze on your own private sun deck or take the staircase leading down to the lagoon for a quick dip without ever having to leave your room.

Water Villa Interior

Signature dining experiences

On the main island, guests have the choice to wine and dine at three distinct venues:

Malaafaiy: Named after a large, traditional wooden serving dish, Malaafaiy is the resort’s main restaurant, serving three daily buffets that are consistently large and constantly delicious.

The Crab restaurant: specialty seafood restaurant, located at the far end of the island, provides easy access to most Water Bungalow guests.

Veli Pool Bar & Lounge: Located in the heart of the island, the Veli Pool Bar & Lounge are perfect vantage points to view the beach and sea, whilst enjoying international cocktails, mocktails and chic entertainment.

Malaafaiy Restaurant

View from the pool

Mandara Spa brings touch of Bali

Set in a natural open environment, Mandara Spa at Cinnamon Hakura Huraa brings a touch of Bali. It is designed as an intimate, luxurious resort spa with exceptional levels of attention to details and service standards.

The Mandara Spa is the resort’s focal point , supported by a service style that considers the guests needs for escape, unobtrusive delivery and capitalises on the dramatic ocean location. The spa offers five double rooms, a reception, relaxation lounge, retail boutique and a manicure-pedicure area.

The spa menu is created to showcase the exclusive nature of the spa and to offer each guests an outstanding spa experience. It combines traditional Asian favourites with Elemis Spa therapy and treatments that reflect the ocean and nature theme.

Adults-only ‘platinum’ island

Connected to the main resort via a walkway, the adults-only private island is home to 20 Platinum Beach Bungalows, which have been designed for ultimate privacy. For a chilled-out atmosphere, these bungalows are ideal for couples or groups of friends who want to enjoy a romantic or relaxing holiday experience, with the maximum level of comfort and exclusivity. The Bungalows are for adults above 18 years only.

Beach Villas

The private island also consists of an outdoor common pool, bar and lounge, and a restaurant exclusively for guests staying in these beautiful bungalows.

Veli Pool Bar and Lounge.

Restaurant overlooking the beach and lagoon.

Adventure awaits

There’s an inexplicable rush that surrounds special moments. And you can feel it in waves, in all boundlessness, at Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa. Go diving, Snorkelling, canoeing, if you’d like to indulge in some sports. Or, go island hopping, or visit a local island for a cultural tour. If you’d like to spend time just around the resort, you could enjoy sandbank picnics, or you could play volleyball, or stay indoors and play table tennis, or billiards.

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa is one of four resorts in Maldives run by Sri Lankan conglomerate John Keells under its Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts brand.

In addition to the reopened Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa, Sri Lanka’s largest hotel operator owns and operates three resorts in Maldives: Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives, Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon, and the recently-opened Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives.