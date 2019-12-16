Maldives launches joint marketing campaign with TripAdvisor

Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) has launched a joint online marketing campaign with TripAdvisor to promote the Maldives in six key markets for the next six months.

As part of this major campaign, Maldives will be prominently featured on TripAdvisor website in UK, Saudi Arabia, Russia, India, Italy and China over the next six months.

“… [This campaign aims] to maximise the destination presence and promote the Maldives,” the official tourism promotion body said, in a statement.

“Further, through the campaign we are able to inspire, influence, remain top of the consumer’s mind and drive conversion to deliver true incremental revenue.”

TripAdvisor is one of the largest travel websites in the world, with over 315 million reviewers of hotels, restaurants, attractions and other travel-related businesses. The website is free for users who provide most of the content, and is supported by a hotel booking facility and an advertising business model.

MMPRC has carried out 17 joint campaigns this year.

Besides traditional marketing activities such as trade fairs, roadshows and familiarisation trips, MMPRC has expanded its marketing activities to online and digital platforms in order to strengthen the destination’s presence in the evolving global tourism industry.

Maldives had in November welcomed the 1.5 millionth tourist of the year, reaching the destination’s target for tourist arrivals this year.

Maldives welcomed a record 1.4 million tourists in 2018. It was a 6.8 per cent increase from the 1,389,542 tourists that chose to holiday in the Maldives in 2017.

The new government aims to attract 2.5 million tourist arrivals per year by the end of its first five-year term in 2023.

To achieve this target, the government had added MVR 50 million (USD 3.23 million) to the annual marketing budget of the tourism ministry.

In the state budget for 2020, the government had allocated MVR 154.2 million (USD 9.98 million) for tourism promotion — up from the MVR 104.2 million (USD 6.7 million) in 2019, and MVR 34.73 million (USD 2.2 million) each in 2018 and 2017.

The government, which came to power in 2018, pledged to ramp up tourism promotion.

