The Hawks signs up as Silver Partner of Maldives Travel Awards 2019

The Hawks Pvt Ltd has signed up as a Silver Partner of Maldives Travel Awards.

At a ceremony held at The Hawks office in capital Male Monday afternoon, Abdulla Suood, President of event organiser Maldives Association of Travel Agents and Tour Operators (MATATO), and Hussein Aman, General Manager Director of Sales and Commination at The Hawks, signed a partnership agreement.

“We are delighted to have Hawks on board with us for the first time for the Travel Awards. The support and commitment they bring in will further strengthen this platform,” MATATO President Suood was quoted in a statement, as saying.

The Hawks is one of the leading importers and distributors of high-quality fuel products in the Maldives. With more than 11 years’ experience in the area of fuel supply, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of products and services, ranging from fuel delivery and related services to construction, transportation, and hospitality investments.

Winners of the 2019 Maldives Travel Awards will be announced at a special gala on December 19.

Dubbed as the premier travel event in the Maldives, the Maldives Travel Awards gala will see more than 200 travel professionals come together at Crossroads Maldives — the first and largest integrated tourism development in the country — to celebrate the winners in 25 categories of the Gala Edition.

The gala will begin in the evening with a networking reception hosted at Café De Mar for winners in the Guesthouse Edition, followed by the gala dinner where the winners of the Gala Edition and the People’s Edition would be announced.

Maldives Travel Awards celebrates its eighth anniversary this year, with a record number of nominations in all major categories.

This year, the Gala edition features 236 nominations in 28 categories, representing more than 100 registered travel brands in the Maldives. The Guesthouse Edition features 196 nominations in 13 categories.

Winners in both edition are selected based on reviews by travellers and popular vote collected via SMS and an online voting portal. A combined total of over 110,000 votes have been registered.

Meanwhile, contributions to the industry by three travel professionals will be recognised as part of the People’s Edition.

Initiated in 2012 by MATATO, the Maldives Travel Awards celebrate and honour the best tourism and hospitality products in the Maldives whilst fostering relationships with suppliers and local travel agents. From 20 categories in 2012, the awards have now expanded into three editions totalling 55 categories.

MATATO hosts three editions: the People’s Edition, which recognises successful pioneers and long serving individuals in the tourism industry, a Guesthouse Edition, which celebrates the outstanding performance of the up and coming guesthouse sector, and the Gala Edition, which is exclusive for winners in the categories for resorts, airlines and liveaboards.