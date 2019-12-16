Kandima Maldives’ Azure restaurant rolls out new health-inspired menu

Kandima Maldives has rolled out a new menu at its Azure restaurant, offering health-conscious guests a variety of guilt-free dishes to choose from.

The new health-inspired Mediterranean menu at Azure is gluten-free, lactose-free, alcohol-free and pork-free. It offers the same great, flavourful taste, but just gets fresher and healthier.

Located on the beach with indoor and outdoor seating, Azure is a chic beach house that offers casual dining by day and elegant signature dining on the beach by night. With an extensive garden area this restaurant is perfect to host outdoor gala dinner events for larger groups or for family and friends’ get-togethers.

Located on a lush tropical island in Dhaalu atoll, Kandima offers a choice of 266 stylishly designed studios and villas, with 11 different categories to choose from, all of which have a private terrace and endless tropical views to enjoy.

The four-star plus resort, which opened just over a year ago, has first class infrastructure, boasting the largest pool in the Maldives, tennis courts, an art studio, a marine biology school, a kids club, a game room, a library, a gym, a yoga studio and a spa. There is plenty to keep everyone occupied and the array of activities and events on offer is endless, including a huge choice of water sports, diving or snorkelling near the house reef, yoga, Zumba, bicycles, beach volleyball, petanque, arts and crafts lessons, and much more.

The island also offers one of the largest selection of F&B outlets in the country, with an incredible choice of 10 restaurants and bars, all featuring unique and individual menus offering flavours of the world from Chinese and Japanese to authentic Maldivian and Mediterranean. So be it tropical or traditional, Kandima has something to suit everyone’s tastes.