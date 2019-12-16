Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives to host festive dining experiences with renowned French Chef Bernard Leprince

Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives has announced plans to host a series of exclusive culinary experiences with world-renowned French Chef Bernard Leprince.

From December 20-26, Chef Bernard will be hosting seven exclusive dinners at one of the most exquisite outlets of the resort, FireDOOR.

Chef Bernard, a giant amongst French haute cuisine, has over 40 years’ experience, working in some of the world’s top kitchens, including Fouquet’s on the Champs-Elysées in Paris and in the kitchens of the King of Morocco. He has been awarded France’s Legion of Honour for his services to the industry and regarded a stalwart of traditional French cooking.

FireDOOR, the resort’s speciality restaurant where Chef Bernard will host his culinary experiences, sets the stage for special celebrations. Guests can enjoy a hive of activity at the show kitchen featuring an impressive Josper grill to fire up appetites. The custom-built oven enables chefs to smoke, slow roast, hot roast as well as bake and grill directly on coals, bringing a unique and exciting dining barbecue experience to the Maldives.

Located in North Male Atoll and a 15-minute speedboat ride away from the main Velana International Airport, Grand Park Kodhipparu features a collection of 120 villas, including idyllic beachfront pool villas, breathtaking overwater villas and palatial two-bedroom villas. Sixty-five of the 120 villas come with their own private pools and the five two-bedroom suites feature extensive private terraces.

Designed by world-renowned hospitality design firm Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort showcases sophisticated architecture, state-of-the-art interior, high ceiling of palm fringed roof, and contemporary exterior with Maldives’ traditional influence of wood and rattan, inventive rustic appeal and inviting peaceful atmosphere. Neutral tones, natural fundamentals and spacious social settings balance the unrivalled beauty of the cobalt sea and tranquility.

Grand Park Kodhipparu offers three restaurants and a pool bar, including the overwater Edge restaurant, which offers a wide selection of international culinary creations, Breeze poolside restaurant and bar, which serves lunch and light bites throughout the day followed by inventive cocktails and fine wines in the night, and the FireDOOR speciality restaurant, which offers grilled meats and fish coupled with the finest wines.

Recreational facilities at the resort include an outdoor swimming pool, gymnasium, sunrise yoga deck, wellness centre with spa and salon treatments, water sports and dive centre, children’s activity centre, and specialty shops.