Sublime festive season at Kanuhura Maldives

The festive season is an unbelievably special time of year, one that is filled with treats of every variety, whimsical decorations and, most importantly, family — it’s pure magic. It also provides the ultimate opportunity to get away from the daily grind with your nearest and dearest, where you can spoil them to a holiday of a lifetime at the five-star, unfettered gypset paradise, Kanuhura Maldives.

This mystical oasis offers guests access to an exclusive and exotic island idyll complete with a sublime powder-soft beach that’s lined by a cyan lagoon filled with incredible marine life.

But that’s not all; this stunning resort has been carefully designed with a sophisticated bohemian flair and all of the luxury comforts you could wish for during your island holiday. It’s a dream holiday destination for many.

What’s truly fantastic about this resort is that it caters to all travellers; from loved-up honeymooners and wild-hearted adventures to little gypsetters eager to explore every inch of the island, there’s something for everyone, especially during the festive season.

This year, Kanuhura promises to pull out all the stops, with a festive season programme running from December 22, 2019 to January 2, 2020. Here’s a sneak peek of what this year’s festive season at Kanuhura will involve.

Exceptional gastronomic delights, events

The restaurants and bars at Kanuhura are well-known for their incredible culinary offerings and are sure to delight this festive season. But apart from the array of glorious options and wonderful themed dinner evenings — and evening entertainment — already on offer (not to mention the gelato offered daily at the Cowry Club Ice Cream Trolley), the festive season at Kanuhura brings about a wonderful variety of special occasion treats and novel events.

From sun-kissed sundowner cocktails, a Mojito and tapas evening at Jehunuhura (one of Kanuhura’s two deserted islands) and disco nights to an unparalleled seasonal five-course tasting menu served in the exclusive Chef’s Herb Garden (which includes a bottle of wine), a wine-paired meal at Bottega and an exceptional family BBQ/starlit cinema evening (with unlimited draught beer for the adults) — there’s something to excite every member of the family.

The great news is that the exceptional offerings don’t stop there; there is also the option of indulging in sublime, private dining experiences. With choices that include Champagne breakfasts, Caviar and Champagne breakfasts, private breakfasts served by the sea, in-villa floating breakfasts by the pool, private Chef’s Garden dinners, romantic beach dinners, special dig-in dinners and delectable Korean barbecue dinners (for groups of six), there’s certainly no shortage of extraordinary ways to enjoy your meals at Kanuhura this festive season.

Thrilling activities for little gypsetters

At Kanuhura, mini guests are of utmost importance, which is why the resort has gone above and beyond to create an extraordinary kids club. Here, your little ones can make friends with children of a similar age and can embrace an abundance of wonderful, age-appropriate activities under the supervision of the highly-dedicated kids club councillors.

The added benefit of the kids club is that it allows parents time to indulge in some much needed R&R.

This festive season, the kids club programme is chock-a-block with fantastic activities for young guests, including the likes of water sports, festive arts and crafts classes (like salt dough Christmas decoration making), raft building activities, sunset cruises, letters to Santa, fun cooking classes, Christmas stories, pirate adventures, among many others. Your little ones are bound to have a holiday at Kanuhura they will never forget.

Teens are also catered to, with activities such as movie nights, beach games, kayak races, beach volleyball tournaments, night fishing, coral planting, beach football, beach parties and exciting excursions planned. In fact, there are so many wonderful activities on offer, you might find it hard to pull your teens away from them.

Wonderful wellness activities

The reasons to opt for an island holiday are many, but one of them is to break away from day-to-day life and fully relax to ensure that you arrive back home with renewed energy. If this resonates with you, then a trip to the resort’s Kokaa Wellness Retreat and Spa is a must. Here, you’ll have a huge selection of exceptional treatments, carried out by highly-trained therapists using some of the world’s finest spa products.

This festive season, special classes and activities will take place on the resort’s stunning, sea-facing yoga pavilion. Some of the highlights include: sunrise and sunset yoga sessions, yogalates, Pilates classes, and a Pranayama and Meditation session (on December 24).

For those who wish to keep up their healthy habits whilst away, Kanuhura’s state-of-the-art gym will be open to be used at leisure or to make the most of the kickboxing and beach Boot Camp classes. Whatever your needs on holiday, Kanuhura has you covered.

Memorable Christmas programme

Tasteful Christmas decorations will adorn the gorgeous resort during the festive season to set the mood, but it’s the resort’s programme that will ensure everyone has a truly memorable experience.

The kids club will have Christmas-based activities throughout the festive season, but on December 24, they will spend some time decorating name boards that they will place next to a Christmas tree they will get to plant — by themselves or with a sibling — on the island (which they can always come back to visit) and be treated to a special starlight cinema screening.

The main Christmas festivities for adults will kick off on Christmas Eve with a Christmas Eve cocktail evening that will run until 8pm at Fendaa Beach, and a delicious Christmas Buffet dinner, both of which will be accompanied by live music and a DJ.

Christmas Day will be especially magical for the children, with Santa Claus’s arrival in the morning, a Christmas cookie baking class, and a memorable fishing excursion taking place. Dinner and lunch promise to be sublime with a la carte offerings, and the day will end off with a stunning sunset cocktail evening and disco.

Whilst the bulk of the Christmas festivities will take place on these traditional dates, for those who celebrate Christmas in January (those who follow the Orthodox Church’s Julian calendar), fabulous Christmas decorations will still be up to keep the spirit alive and a phenomenal buffet, inspired by Russian cuisine, will be offered in order to add to the celebration.

One thing is for sure, Kanuhura will still be a magical and festive place to spend your special celebration in the sun.

Once-in-a-lifetime New Year’s Eve celebration

The New Year’s Eve celebrations at Kanuhura have historically been extraordinary, and this year promises to be no different.

The build-up to New Year’s Eve will start on December 30 already, with the kids club offering a special sunset cruise for little ones and karaoke in the evening for teens. Adults will be treated to a year-end cocktail experience at Iru Bar and a disco evening.

On December 31, the kids club will host a pre-New Year’s party whilst adults can relish a sundowner cocktail at Iru Bar, followed by the New Year’s Eve Gala dinner and party which takes place from 8pm onwards at Cowry Beach.

The theme this year is “Nautical Nite” and the entire island will be made to feel like one big exceptional cruise liner, beautifully symbolic of the journey into the new year. Guests can dress up in their “cruise ship best” and dance the night away under the stars, surrounded by nothing but paradise in all its perfection.

On January 1 and 2, there will be a special Detox Breakfast Buffet (that will be open for an hour later than usual) to ensure guests start 2020 on the right foot.

The rest of the festive programme will unfold with magnificent experiences and unique offerings; one thing is certain, you and your family will never forget a festive season spent at Kanuhura.

Sublime way to enjoy a “winter” getaway

If you live in the northern hemisphere, then Kanuhura also offers you a glorious escape from the cold. A snow-tinged Christmas may look idyllic on TV, but we all know the realities of winter and that sometimes, you just need to get away from the cold, gray gloom.

There’s really no better way to do that than with a stay in one of Kanuhura’s gorgeous villas during the festive season.

Picture this: a spectacular family holiday spent along Kanuhura’s mesmerising shores with a two-bedroom villa as a ‘home base’ a mere stone’s throw from the beach. Instead of layering multiple items of clothing to keep out the chill, you could be lounging on the beach enjoying the outdoors or partaking in watersports whilst getting a healthy dose of vitamin D as you await Santa’s arrival.

Why would you want to be anywhere else?

Eager to ensure that you and your loved ones get to indulge in a festive season getaway unlike any other? Then book your stay (and any extra activities you can’t bear to miss) with Kanuhura today. The resort’s reservations team will ensure that you pick the right villa type for you or, as availability is limited, the best possible alternative to ensure you have the holiday of a lifetime in paradise.

A holiday at Kanuhura promises to be utterly spectacular.

Located at the heart of Lhaviyani atoll, one of the most spectacular Maldives atolls, Kanuhura is considered one of the most iconic barefoot beach resorts in the Indian Ocean. Part of the Mauritius-based hotel and leisure group Sun Resorts, Kanuhura hosted its first guest in 1999.

A USD42 million reimagining of the resort in 2016 has positioned it for the latest trend travellers have identified as Gypset; part gypsy in their drive for freedom and jetset, reflected in their wealth and craving for luxury living. The gypset muse of Kanuhura is Erin Wasson, famous top model and face representant of Maybelline.

The new rooms are luxury villas and suites with unusual elegance and furnished with natural materials with a touch of refinement and modernism. Whether you stay on the sunrise or sunset side of the island, you will be overwhelmed by the breathtaking view of the sea. The water villas have a private terrace with private access to the lagoon.

With its eight restaurants and three bars, Kanuhura will make you discover various cuisines from all over the world such as Italy, Brazil and the Maldives. The chef also provides interactive cookery demonstrations. Those looking for tranquility and well-being will be able to visit Kokaa, the wellness and spa centre for a unique sensual experience uplifting body and mind.