Fushifaru Maldives goes green

Fushifaru Maldives has implemented eco-friendly policies applicable to its residents and guests.

Plastic is described as the “cancer of the earth”, and being in the Maldives, we witness the immediate effects of plastic through the degradation of our oceans and our marine life on a daily basis.

This has made Fushifaru to take action to combat this detrimental, global issue by implementing strict policies to make sure that the resort does not contribute to the degradation of our planet.

Fushifaru’s waste management policy will focus on efficient and eco-friendly ways to manage the waste on the island. Glass, plastics, cardboard, wood and wet waste such as food, flowers and other decomposable waste will all be separated and disposed of in their assigned bins.

The ‘zero single-use plastic’ policy aims to completely ban single-use plastics on the island. From plastic bags, plastic straws, cling film and bin bags, Fushifaru will be banning all these items and using greener, eco-friendly alternatives.

“We strongly believe that these policies will make a difference and bring Fushifaru closer to its goal of being a plastic-free resort,” a statement issued by the resort read.

Only a 35-minute breathtaking seaplane flight away from Velana International Airport, Fushifaru is nestled between a national Marine Protected Area and three of the Maldives’ most iconic dive sites. Fushifaru is a with an endless promise of adventure, excitement, discovery and serenity all in one diverse landscape.

Merging quintessential Maldivian design with modern aesthetics, this boutique Maldivian chic resort’s 49 Beach and Water Villas exude a sense of cosines yet luxurious in space and amenities. Each of the villas features open-air bathrooms with indoor and outdoor showers, private verandas with dining areas and breath-taking views of the surrounding area – some villas feature private plunge pools.

Dining experiences focus on regional and international flavours to suit every taste and dietary requirement. Scrumptious breakfast buffets and palate pleasing international cuisine are offered at Korakali whilst flavourful Asian delicacies and mouth-watering varieties of freshly caught seafood can be savoured at Raakani. Signature cocktails and detoxtails are complemented by the best sunset views on island whilst lounging by the pool at Fanihandhi. A range of international dishes and snacks can be served straight to the privacy of your villa, 24 hours.

Above the waterline — to up the ante on adventure, a fully-equipped gym overlooks the Indian Ocean, whilst a multi-sports court hosts regular matches between residents and guests. Alternatively, take your game to the water with jet skis, kayaks and catamarans. Off-island visits include the largest tuna canning factory in the Maldives or numerous social and sustainable activities.

Below the waterline — Fushifaru Kan’du, a national Marine Protected Area home to three iconic dive sites including the renowned Fushifaru Thila, is teeming with marine life, unique cave formations and a marine cleaning station and sits right beside the resort. A true haven for diving enthusiasts and snorkelers alike.

Private wedding celebrations, picnics and desert island getaways are available at the resort’s own sandbank – only a few metres away in a crystal clear turquoise lagoon.

Interested in having a green experience at Fushifaru? Reservations can be made by visiting www.fushifaru.com or by calling +960 662 0202.