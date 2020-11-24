JA Manafaru Maldives promises unforgettable tropical festive season

Festive season in the Maldives is a magical combination of both the traditional and the exotic, offering a joyous family escape full of festive cheer in fabulous weather.

JA Manafaru is an award-winning private island bringing a whole new meaning to festive celebrations – where enchanting tropical beauty sets the stage for Christmas and New Year’s festivities, and a choice of relaxing and exciting experiences add to the season’s revelry.

Tree lighting ceremony

On December 23, from 6pm onwards, guests may join the party in the Cellar Garden and feel the festive cheer as the oldest Banyan Tree on the island is lit up for Christmas.

With carols sung by resident musicians, as well as complimentary canapés and cocktails, JA Manafaru invites guests to kick off the festive season in style.

Christmas movies under the stars

From December 22-24 and on January 1, from 9pm onwards, guests will be surrounded by palm trees under a starry sky at the Infinity Pool, as they enjoy a festive movie classic such as Miracle on 34th Street Time and It’s a Wonderful Life.

Complimentary popcorn and a selection of gourmet snacks and beverages to share make this family experience to remember.

Santa’s arrival

On December 24, at 5.45pm, JA Manafaru offers a festive experience like no other – welcoming Santa as he arrives to the island via the jetty and makes his grand entrance, signalling the beginning of a tropical Christmas.

Christmas Eve barbecue

On December 24, from 7pm onwards, guests will experience Christmas Eve island-style with sharing feasts served directly on the beach and live grill stations serving a variety of fresh seafood, as chefs prepare delicacies on a traditional Maldivian style barbecue using coco husks and local marinades.

Christmas Day brunch

Guests will wake up to the endless blues of the Indian Ocean for a mesmerising Christmas Day brunch on December 25 from 8am.

A celebratory day for all, the brunch will feature Christmas classics and a mix of both traditional festive fare and island delicacies.

New Years Eve

On December 31, from 7.30pm onwards, guests are invited to dine at various international street food stations and join a whimsical walking tour of the island, with entertainment elements along the way including games, live music, and refreshments.

The party kicks off at the Coral Jetty, where a live band and DJ will ring in the New Year with a fiesta of music and dancing.

Orthodox Christmas

On January 6, from 7pm onwards, the al fresco Kakuni dining tables will be set in hues of green and red while the buffet will be filled with traditional Russian specialties.

Positioned at the most northern tip of Maldives in the beautiful Haa Alifu Atoll, JA Manafaru offers privacy, space and distance from other islands as it sits idyllically where the Arabian Sea meets the vast Indian Ocean.

The remote location is beyond the rest of the islands’ cluster, offering unspoilt natural landscapes to explore. The award-winning resort describes this as ‘the true Maldivian experience’, whereby guests have the sense of discovering a pristine natural landscape uninterrupted by an excess of tourists.

Fringed with exquisite powder beaches and crystal-clear waters teeming with exotic marine life, the chic enclave features 84 luxurious beachfront and over-water villas and residences, each with their own private pool and in some cases two.

The accommodation options range from 135 sqm to 1600 sqm, providing complete serenity, with even entry level options showcasing a larger area than most deluxe categories in the Maldives.

The lagoon-ringed island location reassures guests of its safety, as it is far and away from any hustle and bustle or large tourist or locally inhabited areas.

