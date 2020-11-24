Lily Beach surprises guests, hosts tennis camp with world-renowned Taylor Fritz

Lily Beach Resort & Spa is known as the pioneer of all-inclusive tourism in the Maldives and it has remained a leading resort in the category for the longest time.

It didn’t become an award-winning resort just like that; Lily Beach achieved that recognition due to the work of the staff to provide an all-inclusive experience above and beyond guest’s expectation.

One way the resort does this is by providing surprises that are delightful for guests.

Recently, the resort conducted such a surprise! A tennis camp was held at the resort’s impeccably surfaced tennis grounds by none other than Taylor Fritz, the 29th best male tennis player in the world.

Many guests joined the camp, as they got the chance of a lifetime to rally a few balls with the rising tennis star and also got to watch a game or two played between Taylor and the resort’s resident tennis pro and coach who is part of the RTC tennis services network.

Being able to see expert tennis with seats up this close was a wish come true for all the guest’s who signed up for the event. It was a surprise that no guest will surely forget!

There was another surprise too. Taylor could not visit the National Tennis Centre in capital Male due to the travel restrictions owing to the coronavirus pandemic, so he provided the next best thing; he personally autographed tennis balls to be handed out to young local.

The fans were really happy when they received the autographed tennis ball.

Lily Beach and Taylor hope that this type of surprise would spur young players to push themselves to become even better players in the sport as they grow up.

Lily Beach prides itself on creating unforgettable experiences for its guests to make the resort a place of wonder and excitement. At the end of the day, the resort team strives to create a memorable and highly valuable experience that money cannot buy for their guests.

So, do have a look at the attractive offers available at the resort, book your holiday, and be delighted at the best all-inclusive resort in Asia and the Maldives (as per Tripadvisor).

Located on the private island of Huvahendhoo in South Ari Atoll, Lily Beach Resort is recognised as the leading five-star, all-inclusive resort in the Maldives and Asia by Tripadvisor.

With its extensive Platinum Plan, the resort continues to reinvent culinary offerings to stay abreast of trends in dining experiences, beverages and presentation.

The island enjoys a renowned character for its pristine beaches, lush tropical vegetation and the unspoilt house-reef just few metres away from the shore.

The resort offers premium food and beverage options with an extensive list of wines and spirits.

With a wide list of activities on the island including snorkelling, diving and fishing and a stunning spa, Lily Beach is ideal for families, honeymooners as well as couples and single travellers looking for a worry-free vacation.

Lily Beach Resort also offers free PCR testing for its guests, while safety procedures have been implemented in-line with guidance issued by the Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA).