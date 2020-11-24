TTM Travel Summit 2020 goes live

The TTM Travel Summit went live Monday!

The summit goes on for two days, from Monday to Tuesday, and is made live on Facebook and Twitter.

TTM Travel Summit 2020 focuses on ‘Reigniting Tourism in Maldives’ whereby travel industry professionals discuss ways to reignite tourism in Maldives, the market trends, analysis and the basic overview of Maldivian tourism industry as a whole.

Tourism Minister Dr Abdulla Mausoom spoke at the summit, sharing government strategies to reignite the Maldivian tourism.

Other distinguished speakers joining the event include Secretary General of MATI Ahmed Nazeer, Indian High Commissioner to the Maldives Sunjay Sudhir, Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Maldives Mohammad Nazmul Hassan, and Managing Director of MMPRC Thoyyib Mohamed.

The TTM Travel Summit 2020 also brings in other perspectives to destination marketing strategies, as well as the challenges being faced within hospitality facilities.

A number of industry professionals across various aspects of tourism, such as resort managers, key members of leading OTAs, and airlines operating in the Maldives, are joining the summit.

TTM Travel Summit is an annual event that brings together thought leaders, industry shapers and senior decision-makers who are professionally engaged with tourism in the Maldives.

This year, the fourth edition of the TTM Travel Summit takes place virtually. It is hosted by Dolores Semeraro, a multilingual hospitality speaker, certified digital marketing trainer and coach with 15 years of experience in tourism and hospitality.

Travel Trade Maldives (TTM) is a product of Orca Media Group, a leading media and marketing company in Maldives.