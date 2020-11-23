Live limitless in Maldives with Accor’s five idyllic island resorts

The Maldives is a destination that inspires travellers to push their boundaries and redefine their limits. Accor, the world-leading augmented hospitality group, is pioneering a new vision of travel that empowers guests to make new discoveries.

ALL – Accor Live Limitless, allows every visitor to try new experiences in the Maldives, on land and at sea. With five resorts across this idyllic archipelago, there are no limits!

Fairmont Sirru Fen Fushi: Maldives’ first and only ‘Coralarium’

Created by British environmentalist and eco-artist, Jason deCaires Taylor, the Coralarium is the Maldives’ first and only coral regeneration project in the form of underwater art installation.

Semi-submerged in the warm tropical sea, this unique collection of 14 abstract sculptures is designed to simultaneously reinvigorate the marine ecosystem and raise awareness about the threats it faces.

Led by the resort’s marine biologist, daily snorkelling tours allow guests to uncover the Coralarium, explore one of the longest house reefs in the Maldives, see over 250 species of tropical fish, and get closer to manta rays’ cleaning station.

Raffles Meradhoo: Underwater exploration with marine butler

Living limitless is all about expanding your horizons and experiencing new ways of travelling. At Raffles Maldives Meradhoo Resort, the dedicated butler services enable guests to elevate their lifestyle to new levels of luxury.

The Raffles Butler will take care of every element on land, while the unique Marine Butler will introduce explorers to a world of underwater wonders.

Guests can go snorkelling in the crystal-clear waters of the two-house reefs, while the Marine Butler reveals the many interesting features, explains the intricacies of the ecosystem and even acts as a personal underwater photographer.

Pullman Maamutaa: Work, play from paradise

Imagine how exciting it is to turn the Maldives into your Business Playground for a month.

Work from the Overwater Villa and change your video background to views of the Indian Ocean. Accelerate performance with an energised fitness programme, discover the underwater world between calls and relax with a spa treatment after another productive day in paradise.

Pullman Maldives Maamutaa provides guests with the space and time to play, work, and connect themselves with others on this secluded private island.

The Work from Paradise offer is a unique opportunity to work remotely from the Maldives while balancing performance and wellbeing. The package starts from USD 590++ per night for two in an all-inclusive Beach Villa experience…

Mövenpick Kuredhivaru: Make sweet encounters at chocolate hour

Living limitless involves more than venturing out into the wilderness; fresh culinary discoveries and heart-warming moments can be made every day at Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives.

The Chocolate Hour is available daily from 4pm to 5pm, inviting guests to come together and savour handmade Swiss chocolates, including bite-sized sweets, truffles, cakes, brownies and more.

Held at the resort’s Coffee and Wine Lounge, this is a wonderful time of day when guests can treat their taste buds and get ready to enjoy the stunning tropical sundown.

Mercure Maldives: Swim with whale sharks

An encounter with a whale shark is a truly unforgettable experience.

The world’s largest fish, these leviathans can grow up to 12 metres in length. Despite their size, whale sharks are gentle giants that pose no danger to humans and even seem to enjoy the company of divers.

The Maldives is one of the only places on earth where whale sharks can be sighted all-year-round.

At Mercure Maldives Kooddoo Resort, adventurous guests can head out into the Indian Ocean and meet with these magnificent creatures. Daytime and evening trips are available from the resort’s PADI-certified dive centre.

Accor has launched a credit offer for travellers looking to escape to the Maldives.

Guests staying at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo, Fairmont Maldives Sirru Fen Fushi and Mövenpick Resort Kuredhivaru Maldives can now benefit from a resort credit worth 40 per cent off the room rate, which can be redeemed on dining, spa, and other experiences.

Additionally, Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless who register and book the offer before December 15 and stay by March 31, 2021 will be entered into a lucky draw contest to win 40,000 reward points.

