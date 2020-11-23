SAiisational festive celebrations at SAii Lagoon Maldives

The festive season is all around at SAii Lagoon Maldives, as the resort celebrates another SAiisational winter with a series of fun-filled activities for guests of all ages.

Decorations of blue and silver will echo throughout the resort, bringing festive cheer to the island paradise.

The festivities begin on December 21, when guests come together to enjoy the resort’s SAiisational Tree Lighting, during which fruit punch, cookies and glühwein will be served to the sound of joyous SAiicarollers.

Festivities continue with special themed dinner nights at Miss Olive Oyl and a host of activities for the little ones at Koimala & Maalimi’s Junior Beach Club and Camp, where Santa’s helpers make their own gingerbread houses and more exciting mornings filled with engaging activities and amusement awaits.

On Christmas Eve, it’s a Christmas to remember as the best cuisines from the East and the West reminds guests of their home, with fresh and familiar flavours and organic ingredients. Put on a Santa hat and celebrate the occasion as the warmth of the holidays tickle your taste buds.

On New Year’s Eve, guests can enjoy an exotic glow party celebration of One Night in Indian Ocean, an evening filled with aromatic flavours, fairy tale lighting and world class DJ.

The celebrations continue after dinner at The Beach Club with a Countdown Party till late.

A free-spirited tropical escape in the Emboodhoo Lagoon, just 15 minutes from Velana International Airport by boat, SAii Lagoon Maldives is an irreverent and playful escape for couples, families and friends in search of a casual and captivating destination getaway.

The resort’s playful design ethos are on show at Miss Olive Oyl, the poolside Mediterranean seafood grill and bar, and Mr Tomyam, a Thai fusion eatery with open kitchen and alfresco dining areas.

Guests can also enjoy a range of water sports and wellness offerings, while discovering Maldivian cultural activities.

This is all part of a personal journey that can be further tailored by creating your own bathroom amenities using natural ingredients from the resort’s Aroma Lab and custom-made kids pyjamas in rooms and creature comfort pillows.

SAii Lagoon, a Curio Collection by Hilton resort, is part of Crossroads Maldives, Indian Ocean’s first and only integrated leisure destination.

Crossroads encompasses nine idyllic islands fringing the Emboodhoo Lagoon in the South Male Atoll, three of which have been used as the first phase of the project.

Phase one of the integrated development opened in late 2019, and features two lifestyle hotels, SAii Lagoon Maldives and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, both of which have direct access to extensive facilities at The Marina @ Crossroads, an 800-metre lifestyle area and beach walk featuring retail, entertainment and dining outlets.

The facilities include a 30-berth marina, the Junior Beach Club and Camp, the Crossroads Event Hall, Maldives Discovery Centre and Marine Discovery Centre – the project’s environmental and educational hub.

For more information and bookings, please visit https://www.saiiresorts.com/maldives/lagoon