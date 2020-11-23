Seaside Finolhu’s Crab Shack achieves global win for best luxury beachside restaurant

Seaside Finolhu’s trademark ‘toes-in-the-sand’ dining restaurant, Crab Shack has been awarded a global win for best luxury beachside restaurant at the 2020 World Luxury Restaurant Awards.

After the resort’s elaborate transformation earning its place as a proud member of the exclusive Design Hotels portfolio, this recognition is another grand achievement for Finolhu.

Crab Shack’s charm has been impressing international celebrities such as English model and actress Cara Delevigne who in an interview with Conde Nast Traveller in April described the Crab Shack as her absolute favourite place to feast, recalling her experience when she stayed in the resort back in 2018.

Crab Shack is a rustic seafood restaurant that offers a real toes-in-the-sand dining experience on a secluded stretch of beach.

“We’re so honoured and proud to receive this marvellous achievement for Crab Shack. We love our Crab Shack and our guests over the years have been captivated by this restaurant, including international celebrities,” Finolhu’s General Manager Marc Reader said.

“The dining experience here is absolutely fascinating; the laid-back vibe creates an ideal space to enjoy the island life while savouring your favourite seafood and wine as you admire the beautiful vista. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our guests and friends who voted for us.”

Located on the opposite side of Finolhu’s marvellous sandbank, Crab Shack can be reached by an immersive seven-minute traditional dhoni ride or a 20-minute walk along the beach.

The restaurant transports diners to another world where guests can indulge in mouthwatering seafood in the rustic ambience of the open-fronted wooden shack while gazing out across the azure waters of the lagoon.

While Finolhu recently completed an extensive transformation process that accentuates its image as a design-led luxury destination, the resort has also introduced new names and concepts for its dining outlets.

Finolhu’s all-day dining restaurant now goes by the name of Beach Kitchen. Serving international fare during the day, Beach Kitchen also brings the resort’s culinary journey concept to life with destination-themed dining experiences each evening.

The Arabian Grill serves up an exotic mélange of flavours from across the Middle East and North Africa with a highlight on freshly grilled fishes.

The resort’s fine-dining restaurant has retained the name Kanusan but improved into a much more sophisticated ambience with a must-try live sushi corner.

The Beach Club features the new library offering a relaxing spot to lounge on, while the Beach Bar serves well-crafted drinks.

For guests looking to grab a drink, the new Milk LAB serves a selection of refreshing milkshakes, protein drinks and fresh coffee.

Finolhu was opened in June 2016 and consists of four islands with long beaches. It has 125 beachfront and overwater villas (more than half with private pool) and four restaurants.

While popular with honeymooners, the extensive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club, a wide choice of activities and world-famous entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a Europe-based hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Seaside Finolhu Maldives is a luxury island resort. “Finolhu”, which is a direct translation of “sandbank” in Dhivehi is located in Baa Atoll, a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve in the Maldives.

