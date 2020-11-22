Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa to reopen in Feb 2021

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is reopening and ready to welcome guests on February 1, 2021.

Situated in the heart of one of the largest natural atolls in the world, the resort is a barefoot luxury hideaway and one of the best Maldives luxury hotel.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa is the perfect choice for honeymooners or families looking for memorable stays and a lifetime luxury experience on the private island.

Hadahaa is secluded, away from the teeming atolls of the North, with powdery white beach, cooling waters in fifty shades of blue and 360° healthy house reef where snorkelling and scuba diving are steps from each villa.

The luxury resort offers authentic Maldivian culture and an environment which includes 51 luxury villas- designed and built with guests’ utmost privacy and comfort in mind.

A contemporary settings with a casual ambience, worldwide and regionally inspired dishes are prepared for memorable culinary experiences, while the spa offers holistic wellness experiences and fitness classes.

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa will also be introducing its luxurious Presidential Villa featuring well-appointed three bedrooms and a private freshwater plunge pool with a cabana that overlooks the vast Indian Ocean, suitable for a family or a small group up to six adults.

Special reopening nightly starting rates at Park Hyatt Maldives start at $480 per couple, inclusive of daily breakfast. For reservations and more information about Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Guided by its purpose of care, Hyatt’s multi-layered Global Care and Cleanliness Commitment further enhances its operational guidance and resources around colleague and guest safety and peace of mind. More information on Hyatt’s commitment can be found here.

