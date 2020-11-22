Conrad Maldives Rangali Island welcomes Christian Pedersen as Executive Chef

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island has welcomed Christian Pedersen as the new Executive Chef of the stunning twin island resort featuring 151 luxury beach and overwater villas.

Chef Christian brings with him a wealth of international experience, having most recently been Executive Chef at Six Senses Zil Pasyon in Seychelles.

Over the years, Christian has held senior roles at some of the world’s leading hotels in different locations ranging from Europe, Middle East and the Indian Ocean.

“Christian brings a refreshing innovation to our culinary offerings and an added dimension to all the 12 award winning restaurants and bars of the resort. His creativity and passion will undoubtedly provide new twists and innovation to our culinary journey,” Carla Puverel, General Manager at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, said.

A native of Copenhagen, Chef Christian’s impressive background spans over 23 years spent in perfecting his craft and passion for food.

He brings a depth of knowledge, flavour and flair to Conrad Maldives Rangali Island kitchens. His cooking style focuses on simplicity combined with wonderful texture, letting the quality of the ingredients shine through.

Guests can look forward to simple and expertly executed dishes using classic and innovative techniques mastered over the years, all the while keeping a focus on sustainability and healthy eating.

“I’m thrilled to be part of Conrad Maldives Rangali Island family. It’s a very unique and special time to be in the Maldives. I’m excited to share my knowledge and further develop the culinary team’s talent and provide an exceptional dining experience to our guests,” Christian said.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty programme for Hilton’s 18 distinct hotel brands.

Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else and free standard Wi-Fi.

Members also enjoy popular digital tools available exclusively through the industry-leading Hilton Honors mobile app, where Hilton Honors members can check-in, choose their room and access their room using a Digital Key.

A celebration of design and human spirit, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island expresses an accord of form, function and innovation in driving hospitality trends that has set the benchmark in its style.

Rejecting trends in design to create a space that invites and inspires with a distinctive design that sits in perfect harmony with the natural environment.

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island is an inspirational backdrop featuring intuitive service, infinite connections and a distinctive mix of once-in-a-lifetime experiences making it an extraordinary destination for couples and families to discover paradise.

To book a reservation at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island, please call +960 668 0629 or visit conradmaldives.com.