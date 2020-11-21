The Standard Huruvalhi Maldives reopens Dec 5 with special offers

The Standard’s first island paradise will reopen on December 5 to welcome guests back to the unparalleled beauty of Huruvalhi island’s turquoise waters and white sand beaches.

Whether you’re looking for a romantic escape, a getaway with a group of friends, or a pristine diving adventure, The Standard awaits with special reopening packages.

From LA to NYC, Miami Beach to London, The Standard brand is known across the globe for its taste-making clientele, pioneering design, and unrelenting un-standard-ness.

The Maldives, traditionally seen as a serene honeymoon destination, has been shaken and stirred by The Standard’s fresh approach to its island retreat; offering relaxation within its 115 overwater and beach villas, continuous vibrant programming such as dancing under the largest disco ball in the Maldives at the Beru Bar, moonlight movie screenings with cocktails on the beach, the acclaimed Standard Hollywood style pool and beach parties, and a lineup of festive Christmas and New Year’s workshops, celebrations and culinary delights.

Throughout their stay, a wide selection of authentic Maldivian and international cuisines with locally sourced produce from the resort’s own island farm and fresh catches of the day will welcome not only couples but groups of friends and singles looking to reset and recharge in paradise.

Travellers have been returning to the Maldives in steadily increasing numbers since mid-July due to its successful handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its remote location and strict health guidelines, set by the Maldivian health ministry, have made it one of the safest remote areas of the world.

The Maldives is currently open to visitors from all countries, and travellers will find their journey to be safe and comfortable.

A Health Declaration Form must be filled out and submitted online 24 hours prior to their flight, and then visitors must present a negative PCR test issued within 96 hours prior to the departure from their original destination.

As The Standard is a “one island, one resort” paradise, all guests will be exempt from the 14-day quarantine.

The Maldivian government recently announced the Maldives Border Miles Programme. It is the first loyalty programme of its kind anywhere in the world, awarding travellers into the country with discounts, privileges and other offers.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is nestled between the Raa and Baa Atolls, on a naturally protected island.

The resort is only a 30-minute journey by seaplane from Velana International Airport. Alternatively, guests can take a 20-minute domestic flight to Dharavandhoo followed by a 35-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

As we continue to navigate our uncertain world, opportunities have emerged that allow for more agile and remote working and learning.

Digital nomads are moving to the outback of Australia, the tombs of Timbuktu and the safaris of the Serengeti, turning a negative situation into a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

By combining virtual classrooms, Zoom meetings and social distancing with an open mind, previously unimaginable lifestyles are now possible.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is ready to meet the needs of both individuals, couples and families adopting remote work and study arrangements.

Its stunning, natural, protected house reef, combined with the team’s knowledge about marine life and commitment to sustainability and biodiversity, create unforgettable personal and educational experiences for the little (and big) ones.

Extracurricular classes and excursions have been set up at our Lil’ Sharks Kid’s Club to learn directly from local experts about indigenous cultures, culinary, craftmanship, agriculture and of course, the beautiful Maldivian marine ecosystem. And even better, kids 11 and under stay for free.

The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives is offering a special package to celebrate its reopening, with stays starting at $350 per night and flexible worry-free bookings that allow cancellations up to three days prior to arrival with no cancellation fees. Stays are good until the December 23, 2022.

Make it a (socially distant) party with a group of friends, using the resort’s Happy Hideaway promotion by booking five or more villas to enjoy rates at $250 per night.

Need to just get away from it all? Stay for 14 nights at $3,000 or 28 nights at $5,000 with our Stowaway promotion, with an additional 25 per cent discount on food and beverage. Be careful though, you may never want to return to reality, even when 2020 is finally over.

Book by December 31 for these rates. Plan your getaway now at standardhotels.com.