Naturally distanced: Hideaway Beach Resort reopens

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is now reopen and welcoming guests.

The resort reopened with rigorous health and safety measures, along with new technological assistance like a very much needed update to its mobile app and web menus to provide the safest holiday experience the Maldives has to offer.

The 33 hectares ‘garden resort’ reopened its doors on November 15 with a renewed vigour and interesting features to pleasantly surprise even the discerning of guests.

At Hideaway, guests can enjoy the epitome of unrivalled luxury services and facilities. This includes the luxurious Hideaway Spa where guests can rejuvenate and unwind.

The resort also boasts a fabulous selection of restaurants and bars.

For some fun, it offers a vast selection of exciting and relaxing activities. From tennis and badminton to scuba diving and water skiing, there is something for everyone to keep guests entertained throughout their stay.

Hideaway wellness programme

The Hideaway Wellness Programme is committed to deliver Hideaway’s promise of a safe holiday experience with enhanced safety and hygiene measures, in collaboration with Diversey for guests’ wellbeing and comfort.

Hideaway’s refined hygiene standards and dedication will create a home away from home for them while enjoying their getaway at paradise at the fullest.

The comprehensive plan is one covering social distancing, health, hygiene and enhanced sanitisation across the entire guest journey, as well as extensive training, accreditation and monitoring done with the staff to ensure that the SOPs are followed to the letter.

The whole team of Hideaway butlers have been retrained and are eager to welcome back guests as well.

Hideaway’s beautiful foliage, flora

Hideaway features some of the largest guest villas in the Maldives. This is especially true for the beach villas; from the lowest to the highest category, the rooms are huge and are paired with a backyard and beach which is surrounded by thick foliage, providing the illusion that each villa’s guest is in their own private island.

This natural social distancing concept is only possible due to the expert landscaping, fully done by local gardeners at the resort. One would find it surprising that the resort’s incredible flora has been well maintained so that even after reopening after a few months, the resorts flora looks beautifully landscaped creating a jungle-garden experience.

The landscapers have done and are still doing a great job taming the jungle-like greenery at the resort which makes up 95 per cent of the island.

Revitalised dining options

Revamped menus are now available at all the restaurants at Hideaway. The resort’s chefs are eagerly waiting to entice your tastebuds with new flavours.

The ward-winning Asian fusion restaurant Samsara offers Thai, Indian and Japanese cuisine is ready to provide interesting culinary experiences such as Teppanyaki.

The Sunset Beach Café is a must try at the resort for various western cuisines like pizzas and burgers, and is one of the best spots to hang out and relax and have some exquisite drinks made by expert butlers and bartenders.

And if any guest needs specific dietary requirements such as a gluten-free diet, the expert butlers will learn everything about your needs and will communicate well with the chefs to make sure all your meals are perfect so that your meals will not get in the way of you enjoying a perfect vacation at Hideaway.

Activities, experiences

Living up to the high standards that the resort team keeps for themselves, guests can find a cacophony of enjoyable experiences at the island. Choose from relaxing in the bright swimming pool or enjoying a private beach lunch.

For the thrill-seekers, rise high above the shoreline on an exciting parasailing adventure.

For travellers who really want to retreat, opt to relax on your very own private beach in your own backyard and social distance in style by sinking into a sun lounger for an afternoon nap – the choice is yours!

The resort will soon launch a competition via their social media channels together with influencers David and Jaclyn Merch from the US. A lucky winner will get to enjoy a three-day, two-night stay at the resort.

To win the competition, you will need some creative thinking. Keep an eye on Hideaway’s Facebook and Instagram channels for competition related updates.

So, come hide away at Hideaway so that you can relax, rejuvenate and get out of a rut, or just take a break from the stressful lives that we lead in this time in our lives!

Hideaway has exciting reopening offers with savings from 30-40 per cent off their stay. For more details, please visit www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.