Visit Maldives launches major global media campaign

Visit Maldives has launched a major global media campaign, utilising both local and international media channels in mainstream and travel trade print to promote the destination in 10 key markets simultaneously.

This is one of the most prominent campaigns hosted by Visit Maldives under the slogan, “Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life.”

“The ultimate aim of this one month campaign, which will take place during November and December, is to promote Maldives as one of the most preferred tourist destinations to a greater audience across various global platforms, while making top headlines across these markets,” a statement issued by Visit Maldives read.

“These markets are India, UK, Russia, Middle East, France, German speaking markets, Turkey, Singapore, South Africa, Italy, Hong Kong & APAC.”

Key points highlighting the safety and unique selling points of the destination will be featured across several mediums including ads and advertorials placed on leading global publications.

Alongside digital media publications, the decision to utilise print media was made as it remains a vital source in reaching travel trade across various markets.

All tourism products in Maldives will also be highlighted to inform tourists on the unique experiences offered. This illustrates the importance of both the luxury and local tourism segments in the country.

An online brochure which includes essential information for tourists before their travel to the Maldives, will be circulated.

The brochure comprises several other vital components such as an introduction on Maldives Border Miles loyalty programme, the Allied Inbound Covid-19 travel insurance, and data on flight connectivity from various parts of the world.

It will also touch upon the international safety recognitions Maldives has received; the Safe Travels Stamp from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the Airport Health Accreditation by the Airport Council International (ACI).

After almost four months of border closure, the Maldives reopened its borders to international tourists on July 15.

Safety remains the utmost priority and an impressive 94 per cent resorts have resumed operations already, along with several liveaboards and guesthouses — all in compliance with comprehensive Covid-19 tourism guidelines.

While there was a complete re-strategising of marketing activities and a shift to online platforms during the crisis, Visit Maldives continued its marketing efforts to keep the Maldives on top of the mind of travellers and continues to adapt the crisis recovery plan to the evolving situation.

The main marketing message communicated is that the Maldives is a safe haven for visitors and one of the safest places to visit during this time, due to the health and safety measures that are in place and the safety offered by the unique geography of the destination.

Some of the crisis recovery activities carried out include participation at fairs (digital as well as physical representation) along with industry partners, digital and social media campaigns such as the Visit Maldives Later campaign, The Sun Will Shine Again Facebook live event, the Rediscover Maldives campaign during the initial phase of the pandemic.

Global campaigns are also underway with CNN, Tripadvisor and Skyscanner.

Localised campaigns include promotions on We-Chat and Weibo, as well as an online roadshow series in China, VK Campaign in Russia, and joint campaigns with travel agents and tour operators.

“We are also working with global brands such as Singapore Airlines, CNN, Vogue Arabia, etc,” the statement read.

Next year, Visit Maldives will lead the national efforts in uniting all tourism stakeholders to try and achieve pre-Covid arrival numbers.

According to the latest figures, over 50,000 tourists have arrived since the reopening of borders. With the gradual increase in tourist arrivals, it is anticipated that the number of arrivals will grow from strength to strength over the next few months.