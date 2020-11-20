Baros Maldives invites travellers to enjoy festive season offerings

As this unprecedented and challenging year comes to an end, Baros Maldives invites guests to celebrate this festive time on a sublime tropical private island.

At Baros, guests can reconnect to the simplicity of enjoying time with loved ones while experiencing the essence and serenity of island life, while remaining in a safe environment due to the resort’s new health and safety protocols.

Baros is a true Maldivian legend. As one of the first resorts to open in the Maldives, Baros reflects over 40 years of refinement offering heartfelt hospitality in an authentic island atmosphere.

Celebrations for this year’s festive season will revolve around reconnecting, comfort and simplicity, with a focus on special events and superb yet relaxing culinary highlights.

On the blissful island of Baros, guests will find time and inspiration to reconnect to what matters most.

Guests are invited to choose how they want to spend the festive days on Baros, as they are encouraged to create their own personal itinerary.

From private luxury sunset cruises on a traditional Maldivian Dhoni to exciting house reef exploration, and exclusive moments together as a couple or family on a secluded sandbank to an adventurous fishing expedition to prepare the catch on an open fire for an Ocean-to-Table BBQ, the activities are endless!

As recent months have been exhausting for the body and mind, Baros has created A Unique Spa Celebration, which focuses on inner recovery and the harmonisation of energy flow.

The varied options of the holistic spa treatments are curated to inspire guests to feel relaxed, rejuvenated and restored, helping guests to start the New Year afresh.

In addition, the resort will showcase superb culinary excellence for Christmas and New Years in the beautiful natural surroundings of the island’s Palm Garden.

Guests who would like to elevate their festive dining experience, can treat themselves to a special gourmet holiday dinner at the famous Lighthouse Restaurant, in a spectacular setting above the sparkling lagoon.

Baros is a boutique, private island of 75 overwater and beachside garden villas and white sand beaches set in a turquoise lagoon, just 25 minutes by speedboat from the Maldives’ main Velana International Airport.

Guests can relax in a tranquil, tropical setting, embark on an amazing culinary journey in Baros’ three restaurants and bars, dine on a secluded sandbank or the unique Piano Deck in the middle of the lagoon, as well as take part in memorable snorkelling experiences around the flourishing house-reef.

The resort has been welcoming guests since 1973, and has spent decades honing its services and cultivating its environment, making it a legendary resort.

The island has been consistently winning prestigious awards from guests and travel professionals for quality accommodation and outstanding service excellence and is a member of Small Luxury Hotels Of The World.

Rates during the festive season at Baros start at $1,288 per night, in a Deluxe Villa for two. For bookings and more information, please visit www.baros.com or contact reservations@baros.com or +960 6642672.