Blue skies ahead for Four Seasons resorts as Maldives reopens borders

As the Maldives reopens its borders to international travellers, Four Seasons new global Lead With Care programme and contactless Chat experience offer the ultimate reassurance and care in a new era of travel.

With the health and safety of guests, residents and employees as Four Seasons Resorts Maldives top priority, Lead With Care – enhanced health and safety protocols led by global experts – sees resort-wide changes, including additional employee training, cleaning with black light inspections, and social distancing measures in shared spaces.

Contact-free engagement is also made possible through Four Seasons App and Four Seasons Chat, an award-winning experience available in more than 100 languages that extends the company’s personalised 24/7 service without the need for face-to-face interaction.

All visitors entering the Maldives will be issued a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival following completion of a health declaration card and thermal screening.

Visitors will not be required to submit any medical test result or enter quarantine unless their screening indicates symptoms of Covid-19.

Since June 1, private jet travellers have been permitted entry to the country and similar provisions remain in place for visitors arriving via this route.

During the border closures, Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Landaa Giraavaru remained open as a virus-free home for visitors to the Maldives who were unable to travel home, while Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa – although closed to new arrivals – remained a virus-free bubble.

Embraced by UNESCO nature, Landaa Giraavaru’s soaring spaces and vast villa compounds make it a sanctuary of seclusion. The team has made the most of the quieter time, tending to Turtle Rehabilitation Centre patients; launching a partnership with The NOW Force for Good Alliance and EarthCheck; and working on exciting “planetary wellbeing” changes as The Spa evolves to “AyurMa.”

With its Forbes five-star rating and close proximity by speedboat to Male, Kuda Huraa is gleaming following a recent extensive refurbishment. Shining highlights include al fresco dining Mediterranean-style at Reef Club, exclusive marine-inspired treatments at The Island Spa, and new Deluxe Beach Pavilions with Pool: the ideal place to reconnect with friends and family in total privacy.

Four Seasons Explorer – the “floating resort” that cruises between Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru – is available for private charters only at present. With its own Five-Star PADI Centre, sleek stylish interiors and on-board spa, the 128 foot (39 metre), three-deck catamaran is the Maldives’ fastest and most luxurious liveaboard, a timely choice for groups of up to 22 seeking a private yacht experience in the wilderness.

Dreaming of a fully bespoke escape in the most private of paradises? Head to Four Seasons Private Island Maldives at Voavah for the ultimate limitless living experience: an exclusive-use five-acre (two hectare) playground, complete with seven bedrooms, Beach House, dive school, Oceans of Consciousness Spa and 62 foot (19 metre) yacht, the ultimate retreat for totally tailored family reunions, weddings and celebrations.

“Our islands haven’t felt the same without our guests, but in their emptier states one thing has been more apparent than ever before: the need for us to work together to protect not only the health of ourselves and our communities but nature as a whole,” Regional Vice President and General Manager Armando Kraenzlin was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“Having spearheaded resort-based marine conservation in the Maldives for 20 years, we now look forward to inspiring our teams and guests with a new era of sustainability-minded operations that prioritise the wellbeing of people and planet.”

Be the first on the guest list at Four Seasons Resorts Maldives at Kuda Huraa and Landaa Giraavaru with the Blue Skies Ahead Offer. Book by September 30 to enjoy stays valid until December 16. The offer includes:

Fifteen per cent off published rates with a minimum stay of four nights

Daily breakfast for two

A romantic dinner for two in the embrace of nature, respecting space, serenity and safety

A Call of the Earth couple’s spa experience (60 minutes) delivered with enhanced care and trust

Manta-on-Call, snorkelling safari or dolphin cruise for two

An added bonus of 20 per cent off a second room for families with children

Free cancellation up to 72 hours before travel

To book an escape to Four Seasons Resort Maldives contact the Central Reservations Department team at +960 6600888 or email reservations.mal@fourseasons.com.