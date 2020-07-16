‘Rediscover Sunny Side of Life’: Maldives launches new marketing campaign

Maldives has launched a new destination marketing campaign, in a bid to attract global travellers after reopening the island nation’s borders on Wednesday.

The “Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life” campaign was launched at a virtual press conference hosted by Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), the country’s official tourism promotion body.

The live press conference saw the attendance of almost 300 participants. It included representatives from top international media from 21 countries including China, Italy, India, Germany, Russia, UK, France, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

The campaign aims to strengthen the market presence to welcome tourists once again. All marketing activities for the rest of 2020 will be carried out under one campaign tagline: “Rediscover Maldives…the sunny side of life”.

In his opening remarks, Managing Director Thoyyib Mohamed highlighted the joint efforts by the government and private sector to ensure safety and hygiene standards for travellers in the ‘new normal’. He stressed that the Maldives is fully prepared to welcome back tourists.

The remarks were followed by a statement from foreign minister Abdulla Shahid.

“Covid-19 has been tough but we have come back stronger as Maldives is a safe destination for all tourists and staff,” he said.

Health minister Abdulla Ameen noted that reopening borders had given a sense of relief and excitement. He also gave his reassurance that proper health and safety measures have been put in place around the country to ensure an enjoyable vacation for visitors.

The virtual press conference was also translated into three languages — Chinese, Russian and Korean — in real time.

The conference ended with a Q&A session where the speakers clarified enquiries of journalists from around the globe.

The event and the campaign are among the first initiatives to promote the destination.

With the onset of tourism adapting to the ‘new normal’ and under proper safety precautions, MMPRC has a variety of activities planned for the year.

The Maldives reopened its borders Wednesday morning after more than three months.

Resorts and hotels on uninhabited islands as well as liveaboard vessels can begin hosting tourists right away (please see a rolling list of resort reopenings here).

Guesthouses and hotels located on inhabited islands will be allowed to reopen on August 1. Passengers on cruise ships and yachts will be barred from disembarking at inhabited islands until then.

Thirty-day free on-arrival visa will be issued to all tourists with a confirmed booking for a stay at any registered tourist facility in the country. The entire holiday has to be booked at a single facility except for transit arrangements.

There will be no mandatory quarantine or testing on arrival. Tourists will only have to complete a health declaration form.

But visitors with symptoms of the Covid-19 respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus or those travelling with someone who has similar symptoms will be tested at their expense.