Dusit Thani Maldives to offer new experiences, all-inclusive package after Aug reopening

Dusit Thani Maldives is introducing a new range of services and operating procedures designed to offer travellers the utmost in comfort, convenience, experience, value and safety when they return to the luxury Thai-inspired resort from August 1.

The enhanced protocols are implemented as part of Dusit International’s group-wide Dusit Care programme, which aims to ensure guests always feel safe and reassured.

The new Stay with Confidence services include flexible breakfast times, the provision of free healthy drinks and snacks in-room, the provision of outdoor workout areas, and contactless services such as mobile payment methods.

Heightened cleaning procedures are also in place throughout the entire property.

To give guests the pampering they deserve after a long forced break from travelling, Dusit Thani Maldives is also offering an all-inclusive package.

The Your Maldives package includes accommodation in an elegant overwater villa, return domestic transfer, a choice of dining experience (either in the villa or in the resort’s beachside restaurant), a luxury beach barbecue dinner, daily spa treatments, and yoga classes.

Rates start from $1,800 per night for two adults and two children. Booking is available from now until October 30, for stay dates between August 1 and November 10 — only on dusit.com.

“We are so delighted to welcome guests back to the resort to experience our renowned high standards of barefoot luxury alongside our new Stay with Confidence services and full range of personalised dining, wellness, and Maldivian lifestyle experiences,” General Manager Thomas Weber was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“During the nationwide lockdown, our team has been fully trained following the latest international guidelines for health and safety, and we have comprehensive procedures in place to ensure our guests can always stay with peace of mind knowing they are being well taken care of.”

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.