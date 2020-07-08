Dusit Thani Maldives rolls out new health safety programme ahead of Aug reopening

Dusit Thani Maldives has put in place enhanced hygiene and safety measures ahead of its reopening on August, as part of a new group-wide health and wellbeing initiative.

The resort has shown exemplary dedication to the wellbeing to its employees even during the downtime. No redundancies were made and staff were paid their salaries on time without any discrepancies.

With its reopening just around the corner, Dusit Thani Maldives is extending this commitment to taking care of its employees and guests through a carefully crafted programme of health and safety measures.

The group-wide Dusit Care – Stay with Confidence programme features five new services designed to bring guests the peace of mind they deserve, while enriching their stays with new memorable experiences and extra convenience and value.

“The warm, caring and gracious hospitality you have come to know and trust remains at the heart of everything we do,” an announcement read.

Flexible stays

To provide additional convenience for guests, flexible check-in will be available at all Dusit hotels and resorts.

Breakfast is also flexible, allowing guests to enjoy the most important meal of the day at any time they wish. No crowd, no queues and always at your own flexible time.

Safety and wellbeing

At Dusit, guest safety and well-being always come first.

Temperature scans on arrival, heightened cleaning and sanitation procedures, and new spacious layouts in the restaurants are just some of the measures the hotel group has implemented to protect guests.

In-room dining options now include personalised healthy food, while the refreshment fridge is stocked with healthy drinks and snacks which guests can enjoy for free.

New outdoor workout areas have also been added to give guests plenty of personal space for keeping in shape.

Local experience

Dusit has listened and heard guests about local experience.

By partnering with the finest local culinary specialists and craftspeople, Dusit now offers guests the best of local foods and souvenirs without them having to leave the comfort of the hotel.

Technology

Mobile payment options, digital menus in restaurants, and other contactless services offer extra convenience and add to the high levels of personalised service guests have come to expect and deserve from Dusit.

Flexible meeting and conference equipment and property-wide high-speed internet put the power of connectivity in the hands of guests.

Dusit Care Kit

Explore destinations with peace of mind with a personal Dusit Care Kit. Available for free in guest rooms, each pack includes hand sanitiser, a face mask, and antibacterial wipes, so guests can always travel with confidence.

“We hope you enjoy experiencing our Dusit Care – Stay with Confidence services and that they enrich your future stays with us. More initiatives with a wellness focus will be introduced under our Dusit Care programme soon,” the announcement read.

Located on Mudhdhoo Island in Baa atoll — the Maldives’ first ever UNESCO biosphere reserve — Dusit Thani Maldives blends gracious Thai hospitality with the unparalleled luxury setting of the Maldives.

This luxury island resort comprises 94 villas encircled by white sandy beaches, a stunning 360 degree house reef and a turquoise lagoon. With a unique combination of beach and lagoon accommodation, Dusit Thani Maldives provides an unmatched luxurious escape for all travellers.

The resort offers a 360 degree vibrant house reef compliment with a turquoise lagoon, a 750-square metre infinity swimming pool with a lush Banyan tree in the centre, five restaurants and bars with breathtaking views and a Kids Club that is committed to making children’s dreams come true.

The award-winning Devarana Spa at Dusit Thani Maldives encompasses six deluxe treatment pods, which sit elevated amongst the island’s palm trees. For those who prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground, the spa has also developed two stunning ground level treatment rooms. Manicure and pedicure-dedicated area, private outdoor pool, steam and sauna are exclusively available for spa guests.