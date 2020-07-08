Coco Collection resorts to reopen on Aug 1

Coco Collection is gearing up for the reopening of its resorts on August 1.

Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu suspended their operations in April due to the travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and countries around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Both resorts will reopen with enhanced hygiene and safety measures.

Two islands — Coco Bodu Hithi and Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu — comprise the Coco Collection brand.

Coco Bodu Hithi, the flagship property in Coco Collection’s portfolio, is a chic retreat where you reconnect with yourself, your loved ones and the wonder of the natural world. Translating island life into contemporary sophistication, the resort, which is accessible by a 40-minute speedboat ride from the main Velana International Airport, offers 100 villas that are surrounded by the calm view of the lagoon and the soothing sound of the waves, seven restaurants and bars that celebrate a variety of exquisite cuisines, and an award-winning wellness zone.

Coco Palm Dhuni Kolhu is dedicated to the inspiring beauty and natural wonder of the Maldives. Here, environmentally-conscious touches are woven into luxurious natural surroundings and initiatives contribute to the environmental and social sustainability of Maldives.

For more information and bookings, please contact reservations@cococollection.com