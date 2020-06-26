Seaside Finolhu to unveil grand transformation in Oct

One of the most luxurious tropical island playgrounds in the Maldives is finally set to reopen after months of extensive renovations.

When Seaside Finolhu begins welcoming discerning guests from around the world once more from October 1, it will reveal the major transformation it has undergone to bring guests a whole new barefoot chic experience that reflects the resort’s design-driven balance between style and escapism.

The highly-anticipated project was launched on March 25, with the resort originally slated to reopen in July.

However, the uncertainty surrounding global travel and consideration for the safety of guests and staff resulted in Finolhu suspending its operations and rescheduling its reopening to October.

Now nearing completion, the extensive renovation project will bring about major upgrades covering the resort’s villas, public areas, restaurants and spa.

A state-of-the-art indoor golf studio has also been added to the resort’s offerings.

With the award-winning Muza Lab studio in charge of the resort’s redesign, the bold new concept embodies a kaleidoscope of colours inspired by the vibrant natural hues of the island’s stunning flora, fauna, sunsets and seascapes.

Throughout the resort, symmetrical patterns and a mesmerising mélange of colours are incorporated, with distinct areas assigned a unique colour spectrum.

“We’re thrilled to show our guests the results of our exciting resort transformation as we prepare to welcome them in October,” General Manager Marc Reader was quoted in a statement, as saying.

Famed for its long white sandy beaches, Finolhu (meaning “sandbank” in the local Dhivehi language) opened in June 2016 as a luxury resort spread across four islands.

The resort, located in the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve of Baa atoll, has 125 beachfront and overwater villas — more than half with private pool — and four restaurants. While popular with honeymooners, the expansive resort is also very family-friendly, with a kids’ club and a wide choice of fun activities.

Finolhu also offers world-class wellness facilities and is famous for its entertainment.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, a European hotel group with an exclusive portfolio of high-end resorts and city hotels, Finolhu embodies the Seaside Collection’s criteria of quality, style, and holistic hospitality concepts.