Seaside Finolhu to reopen on Oct 1 after major upgrade

Seaside Finolhu is set to reopen its doors to visitors on October 1 after completing its highly anticipated transformation project.

Finolhu suspended its operations in late March due to travel restrictions imposed by the Maldives and countries around the world in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

To make the best use of the downtime, the luxury resort also brought forward its anticipated transformation project.

This keenly anticipated transformation covers guest villas, restaurants, public areas and a state-of-the-art indoor golf studio. Aiming to modernise the property and its facilities, Finolhu is developing a distinctive barefoot chic atmosphere that combines Maldivian-inspired touches with ultra-luxury modernity.

“Seaside Finolhu will reopen to welcome guests from 01 October 2020 onward to continue our ongoing resort transformation, which will feature new aesthetic and functional upgrades in our villas, restaurants, spa and more,” an announcement read.

“We can’t wait to show you the exciting changes of the new #VibrantFinolhu! In the meantime, we invite you to make your bookings from October onward by contacting our reservations team at stay@finolhu.mv.”

Finolhu recently earned it place as the first and only resort in the Maldives to be included in Design Hotels’ prestigious international portfolio. The transformation is a key milestone for the resort as it successfully meets the Design Hotels’ criteria of embodying quality, style, and holistic hospitality concepts.

“This transformation project is perfectly in line with our vision to be a design-driven resort that appeals to international high-end affluent travellers. We’re excited to see the anticipated innovative developments during the first half of the year,” Marc Reader, Seaside Finolhu’s General Manager, had previously said.

With award-winning London-based design studio Muza Lab in charge of the resort’s redesign, Finolhu’s new look embodies a mesmerising mélange of colours and symmetrical patterns that complement the luxury island resort’s pristine natural beauty in a stunning representation of joy, wonder and a feeling of escaping time.

Muza Lab’s co-founder Nathan Hutchins shared their vision of the resort’s new concept: “Our new design direction focuses on the lens of the ‘Kaleidoscope’; the changing colours, patterns and textures representing moments of discovery, wonder and delight”.

Throughout the resort, vibrant pops of colour are incorporated and distinct areas are assigned to a unique colour spectrum.

Further elaborating the planned improvements, Muza Lab’s co-founder Inge Moore explained: “This playful alternation of patterns, geometry and colours is what guests will now experience when they visit Finolhu. They will be surprised and will marvel at what they see.”

“Artisans from all over the world have created special works for the resort. Artistic tiles from Turkey, chandeliers and wickerwork from South Africa and wooden craftwork from Java transform the villas, bars & restaurants, the fitness room and, last but not least, the Oceaneers kids club into an exotic playground.”

In line with the resort upgrades, Finolhu will also introduce the new names and concepts for its four restaurants and spa.

Operated by the German luxury hotel chain Seaside Collection, the resort’s new developments in design, architecture and branding align with the Seaside Collections’ brand introducing Finolhu as a new market leader in the Maldives.

Regular updates on the resort’s transformation are being posted on Seaside Finolhu’s official Facebook page. The resort also encourages its valued guests to continue sharing their memorable #SeasideFinolhu stories on social media.

Translated as “sandbank”, Finolhu is one of the finest island resorts located in the UNESCO-protected Baa atoll, comprising of 125 stylish beach and overwater villas, four beachside restaurants, fully-equipped spa and wellness facilities, and the first Beach Bubble in the Maldives.