Hideaway Beach Resort to reopen on Sept 1

Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is set to reopen on September 1 after a short break in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

For its reopening, Hideaway Beach Resort has implemented new and improved health and safety protocols. All team members have been trained to ensure the highest level of protection is provided to both guests and staff.

“Exciting and emotional to see the energy of our associates, as we welcome back our employees and reopen our doors for our esteemed guests starting from 1st September 2020,” Michael Weiser, CEO of parent company Lily Hotels, was quoted in a statement, as saying.

“We remain vigilant and steadfast in our commitment to provide every individual at our resorts with the highest standard of safety and hygiene.”

The reopening will come with several new safety protocols to reduce the risk for Covid-19 exposure.

These include screenings and temperature checks for employees. All staff will also be required to wear face masks. Social distancing will also be practised throughout the property.

Daily protective measures have also been implemented for food handling, sanitisation, disinfection, and cleaning procedures.

All employees have also been given enhanced training on personal hygiene.

“Hideaway Beach Resort & Spa is excited to welcome back the entire community,” the statement read.

“All resort team members are thrilled to once again provide excellent guest service, warmth of hospitality and appreciate our guests’ loyalty. The team has worked diligently to establish measures that will deliver a luxury service culture and safe experience to our esteem unique guest.”

Hideaway Beach Resort is located on the crescent-shaped island of Dhonakulhi in the northernmost Haa Alif atoll of the Maldives, 290km from capital Male. Characteristic features are unique quietness, comfort and privacy in a 297,000sqm tropical setting.

A total of 103 spacious villas in 10 categories are situated at a great distance from each other, either amongst evergreen tropical vegetation or above the turquoise blue lagoon. A personal butler is available in almost all villa categories and fulfils all guest wishes. The resort’s culinary diversity is reflected in four restaurants and bars.

With a paradisiacal house reef to be explored directly from the beach, Hideaway Beach Resort is the only hotel in the Maldives with a fully equipped harbour. It also offers the largest rum and whiskey menu in the Maldives, and is home to The Spa at Hideaway Maldives, diving school Meridis Dive & Relax, and a professionally supervised Kids Club.

For reservation and queries, please contact reservations@hideawaybeachmaldives.com or visit the resort’s website: www.hideawaybeachmaldives.com.